Lance trailer recall: batteries may fall out during travel

Lance Camper Manufacturing is recalling 1,164 model year 2018 travel trailers, models 1985, 1995, 2185, 2155, 2295, and 2375. The battery on the vehicles may move within its compartment while the vehicle is in motion, causing the door to open and allowing the battery to fall out.

If the battery falls out of the compartment with the trailer being towed, it may become a road hazard, increasing the risk of crash.

Lance will notify owners, and dealers will install a retrofit strap kit free of charge to keep the battery from moving. The recall is expected to begin February 15, 2018. Owners may contact Lance customer service at 1-661-949-3322.