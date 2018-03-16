Laundry wars: The case of the angry camper

Dear Chuck,

I had something happen this weekend when I did the laundry and I'm wondering if anyone else encountered this situation and what did they do. Here's the scenario:

The campground laundromat has four washers and three dryers. One dryer doesn’t work. One is a heavy duty dryer. The other is a regular stackable dryer like you have at home. Someone has a load in the dryer [towels in this case] but isn’t around. I do three loads of wash – permanent press dark colors, permanent press light colors, and a load of towels and whites. The wash ends and I put the light colors in the small dryer.

A few minutes later the heavy duty dryer ends. I check the items – mostly towels – and they are very hot [my fingers are almost burning] and feel dry so I remove them, placing them on the folding table. I put my two loads in the heavy duty dryer and start it. Maybe ten minutes later the lady with items that were in the dryer comes in and informs me – in no uncertain words – that SHE has use of the dryer, has two more loads, and her items, after checking them, are NOT dry! I again checked a couple of towels and said, “They seem dry to me.” She was livid and left.

A few minutes later another camper comes in with one load of clothes. I inform him about this other person who has claim to the dryer and what happened. He said, “It sounds like the same woman I ran into two weeks ago.” He feels the load of towels on the table and agrees that they are indeed dry.

A FEW MINUTES LATER this woman comes in and the other gentleman nods his head ‘yes’ meaning it’s the same woman. She stands and watches my load finish drying. I remove the clothes and place them in my clothes hamper.

My questions is: Was I wrong to take her items out of the dryer? Should I have waited another hour or more while she dried two more loads? Has anyone had a similar experience and, if so, what did they do? Sit and wait? Remove the dry items? Take the wet clothes back to the RV to put on hangers to dry?

I’m just curious and thought this might be a question you could pose ‘to the masses’ that read the newsletter. —Tom Gutzke

Hi Tom,