Ct State forests have been closed for camping use since Labor Day weekend with very few popular exceptions open till Columbus Day weekend. Pachaug is closed for camping. Some private campgrounds in area area open till CD. One of best being Countryside in Griswold just a few miles from Pachaug & some excellent Bass fishing. Reply
Ct State forests have been closed for camping use since Labor Day weekend with very few popular exceptions open till Columbus Day weekend. Pachaug is closed for camping. Some private campgrounds in area area open till CD. One of best being Countryside in Griswold just a few miles from
Pachaug & some excellent Bass fishing.