What we learned about you last week

In a week’s time, we ask our readers about a half dozen questions about themselves through our RV Travel Reader Polls. Most questions are directly related to RVing, others help us understand who you are so we can better serve you. Here’s what we learned last week through surveys in both our RV Travel and RV Daily Tips Newsletters.

One survey revealed some very good news. Nearly three-quarters of you reported that you are financially better off or “much better off” than two years ago. Still, 22 percent said their situation was “somewhat worse,” and 3 percent said they were in far worse shape. More than 1,500 of you responded. We wish the very best to those of you who are struggling.

We wondered how far you traveled with your RV last year. With more than 1,200 responses, about 30 percent of you reported you traveled between 2,000 and 5,000 miles in 2017. But almost a quarter of you traveled between 5,000 and 10,000 miles. Only 6 percent of you didn’t travel at all (too bad, we hope you get out again soon). One percent of you apparently cannot sit still, logging more than 20,000 miles in 2017.

RVers are known for being fond of Cracker Barrel stores, both for dining and for holing up for free overnight in the stores’ parking lots. We were impressed that 26 percent of the nearly 1,200 readers who responded to our survey said they dined at Cracker Barrel “very often” or “fairly often.” Forty-four percent reported they stop, but rarely. Thirty percent said they never visit.

We learned that more than a third of you always use a special “RV safe” toilet paper in your RV’s bathroom. But more than half of the 2,600 readers who responded said they use a cheaper brand, one that can be purchased at any supermarket. “About 15 years ago we attended a seminar on black water tanks and toilet paper. It was a ‘blind test’ and the Costco brand beat out everyone. Have used it exclusively since with no problems,” wrote reader John Mattus. Read the survey totals and the many comments here.

How do people read our newsletters? We wondered. Is it on a computer, tablet or mobile phone? Well, the response was pretty close to what we expected — 46 percent on computers, 27 percent on tablets and about a quarter on smartphones. And just think, a dozen years ago just about everyone would have used a computer. Times change, don’t they?

And speaking of electronic devices, we wondered if you’re having problems with spam calls on your cell phones. Or are members of our staff being hounded more than others? Well, it appears our staff is not alone — more than half of you reported you receive spam calls on your phone “very often.” About another third say you get them “once in awhile.” A solution? Reader Keith Manne advised: “Call 888-5OPTOUT to turn off most of the pre-approved credit card offers and similar solicitations. To get rid of the rest, install an app like Truecaller or ReverseLookup, which will automatically identify and reject spam calls.”