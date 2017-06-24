Comments for Troopers target left lane ‘campers’
-
Good point, Robert. I have done the same on those terrible roads. I guess we just have to remember, as you likely do, to pull over when someone comes up behind and wants to get somewhere faster than us.
I-5 in Washington state is a nightmare. Trucks have one speed while (55?) and cars can go 65. This creates a scenario where trucks use both lanes to constantly pass each other making the faster traffic back up…..lots of frustration and road rage there.
I agree, impeding traffic can cause irritation and accidents. I often travel on two lane highways and sooner or later I get a little import or underpowered American car behind me who can’t pass safely simply because he was too cheap to spend an extra $10 on a few more horsepower. At 57 feet long with my 5th wheel, how much responsibility do I owe to the guy/gal driving a crap car or one who doesn’t know how to drive.
Unfortunately there are far too many highways in this country where the right lane pavement is so broken up that it will beat you to death when towing. Usually the left lane is a little better. I have had to slow to 50 miles an hour in a 70 zone (also a bad idea for safety reasons) in order to mitigate this merciless pounding. For those situations I will move to the left lane as long as there is no one within a mile or so behind.