Let National Geographic lead you to 125 wacky attractions

RVers Jimmy Smith and Julianne G. Crane at Carhenge, Alliance, NE

By Julianne G. Crane

It is not always just the national parks that are remembered at the end of a long family RV trip. Often it is the weird, whimsical or wacky.

Geared toward younger travelers, National Geographic Books has recently published the fun, take-along paperback that is perfect for a cross-country RV trip: ‘125 Wacky Roadside Attractions: See All the Weird, Wonderful, and Downright Bizarre Landmarks From Around the World.’

While I’ve traveled overseas and find the ‘around the world’ attractions fun to read about, the vast majority of our exploring is by recreation vehicle within the vast United States, with an occasional journey into Canada. Until recently I skipped many of the USA-based wacky destinations such as the Corn Palace in South Dakota and Carhenge, the car sculpture tribute to Stonehenge set in northwest Nebraska.

One attraction on my bucket list in the ‘Wacky Roadside Attractions’ is the simply jaw-droppingly amazing ‘House on the Rock’ in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

House on Deer Shelter Rock, Wisconsin.

The House on the Rock has three sections … way more than anyone can see in a quick stop. It is “a walking experience that encompasses many ramps, varied surfaces and outdoor areas. Please wear appropriate shoes and clothing for these conditions.”

“No matter how long or widely you have traveled, you have never — anywhere or at any time — seen anything remotely like The House on the Rock. Architectural marvel, stupendous panoply of amazing collections, tribute to the power and beauty of nature, an explosion of one man’s creative energy, it continues to defy simple explanation — just as it continues to astound and delight hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.”

