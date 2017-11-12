Comments for Letter to Editor: Snake in the RV grass
I agree with both of you. I started R.Ving in 1074. For years it was a joy to be out on the road enjoying so many
things to see and do. In the mid 80’s things began to go down hill. Now it isn’t enjoyable at all The workmanship in new R.V’s are terrible. If cars and trucks were built so shoddy as R V’s There would be an up rising. of people complaining, It cost a lot of money for upkeep and all the other expenses to own any R. V. now it is hard to find a space to park for the night. It is for better and cheaper to stay in a motel and eat in a restaurant than to own and maintain any R.V.
Aurther has a cogent point, actually several. In addition to your rvtravel.com I’m a member of several Facebook RV groups. I’m constantly amazed at the innocence or perhaps foolishness and lack of planing and understanding exhibited in the posts of so many. Its seeds fuled by a restless hopelessness in the life their living, with the idea that excape to the road will offer a life void drudgery and pain.
I’ve written to you before and I’ve offer the above agreement with its aurther, Arther, all at a time when I’ve sold my little 23 ft Lance travel trailer and just Friday took delivery on a new to me 2015 Airstream 27 ft International Signature. So clearly I’ve commited a significant bit of coin to RV travel and seeing more of our country up close and personal. But we’re not giving up our home indeed not our summer home in Colorado either and are blessed to be able to afford these three sides of our lifestyle. I’m a retired, or as I like to joke recovering, financial guy. A life insurance and financial services advisor. I’ know of what I speak when I offer the council of savings, compound interest, delayed gratification and finding satisfaction in applying these three legs of building the wherewithal that can offer choices in retirement. Don’t mean to ramble on but Aurther’s letter struck a cord. Blessings to all who seek their bliss but know the grass is seldom greener over the fence. All the best.