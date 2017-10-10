Reader letter: Frustrated with new Jayco coach

Dear Chuck,

We’re newbies to the RV experience and have been increasingly disenchanted with the lack of quality in workmanship. Not to mention the constant battles between the dealer and the manufacturer.

We purchased a new 2017 Jayco Alante motorhome in April. To date, it’s having front end problems that for some reason can’t be identified or repaired. The tires have been balanced, replaced and indexed, the front end was aligned and inspected for other problems. The shimmying is still there. We’ve been told it may be a drive train issue.

The most recent list of warranty issues hovered around ten items. Now a new list is being compiled because the coach is having electrical issues, too. The manufacturer, by the way, wasn’t going to cover the diagnostic test that was required to determine the electrical issues.

The automatic steps won’t come down. The brand new battery had to be replaced because three of the cells were bad. WHAT? The radio had to be replaced because it stopped working while we were on our maiden voyage. The list is endless. All warranty work items. Buyer beware. This is your money you’re spending. The CEO’s of these companies obviously don’t care, but it would be more cost effective for the manufacturer to hire quality control specialists before it leaves the factory. That’s a no brainer. — Tom and Deb Colligan