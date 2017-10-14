You are here
Home > RV News, Newsletters & Opinion > Editorials & Opinion > Readers speak out > Thumbs up, thumbs down > Reader letter: Frustrated with new Jayco coach

Comments for Reader letter: Frustrated with new Jayco coach

  • That was our experience as well with a new Jayco 35S. It was a lemon from day one. Too many items to mention. We traded it for a Newmar on the end of our second trip with it. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. If I was on a limited budget I would have rather purchased a used Newmar than a new Jayco. A quality RV manufacturer will always build in quality.

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017