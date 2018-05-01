Letter to editor: RVer turned off by RV parks

Hi Chuck,

Just did about three weeks rving from Naples, Florida to home in Michigan. We spent from $20 to $65 per night.

Sadly the $65 was at a Destination KOA last night in southern Michigan. We asked for 50 amp, water, sewer on a level site with access for our satellite dish. One night only. Pull through.

The site was horrible. Uneven with sparse grass and roots everywhere. The back wheels were about four inches, at least, higher than front, and two inches higher on the passenger side than the drivers side.

Not sure how RVtravel.com can help the often p-poor sites we encounter. Now 120,000 miles on this coach. I rated the park a two out of five on an RV website. I cannot understand why RV park owners milk their profits and apparently neglect their basic product — each site in their park.

In another case, Renfro Valley in Kentucky, a non-KOA park, was almost perfectly level. They charged $46. Full hookup and pull-through. Their negative: failing to tell us when we made our reservation that there is NO OFFICE at the park. None. Nada. The office is about 2-3 city blocks farther down the road on the opposite side of the highway. I tried to pay over the phone with my credit card, but they would not accept it.

So, we will continue to use RV parks only when necessary and rely on Wal-Marts and similar. Your comments that there are not enough RV parks and sites is valid. But just getting a level site would be an improvement. — Ernie