Letters: No campgrounds to stay except lousy ones

For months now, I have been reading your editorials about how there are more RVs than places to stay with them. In the eight years I’ve crisscrossed the United States and many Canadian Provinces, rarely did I have issues finding a place to stay, until two years ago.

Much of that was due to our overall length with a 34′ motorhome and a 24′ trailer and my reluctance to unhook the trailer for fear of it being stolen or burglarized.

Now, as of last April, we are full-timers with a 43′ diesel pusher and the same 24′ trailer, but much of our worldly possessions are in that trailer. At 70′ long, we are finding it increasingly difficult to quickly find a suitable RV park. We don’t mind driving our van (fits in the trailer) an hour or so to get to a popular attraction that we could not possibly get closer to, but this week’s efforts are simply mind bogglingly difficult.

We want to travel from our home base in Florida to Yosemite National Park this summer and despite days of research, we can not find any place to stay that is less than an hour-and-a-half to two hours away. Our length isn’t even an issue as, at this point, I’m willing to throw in the towel and unhook.

Anything inside the park itself is simply not possible unless you’re a tenter or own a 24-foot motor home or trailer and willing to do without pretty much any hookups. I understand that. The National Parks system was never designed for today’s RVs.

What I simply can not understand is that not one park or “Resort” that we have looked at had anything better than average review, with most obtaining a dismal to horrible rating. Small, antiquated parks with moldy bathrooms, malfunctioning electrical pedestals (with 30A being the norm), impossibly uneven sites, rude or even hostile employees and generally in a state of disrepair. Yet, despite the maladies, most are booked since there is, essentially, no place left to go.

What I’m getting at here is that in addition to the lack of available spaces for traveling RVers, there seems to be very few and far between campgrounds that are actually decent. I was wondering how the RV park industry was going to rectify this abysmal situation. Frankly, I’m flabbergasted at what I’ve seen.

I’m not giving up on a trip to Yosemite yet. But considering it is one of the world’s most popular tourist areas, the lack of quality parks leaves me confused and dismayed. —Rick R.

ANOTHER LETTER ABOUT CROWDED PARKS

“We have an orphan 2010 Carriage Cameo that is in great condition even after all the extended and full time travel we’ve done. We got so frustrated with finding decent campsites the last couple years due to the explosion of RVing that we bought a house again and will keep the 5th wheel in storage until we get the urge to travel again. We plan to keep our comfortable, well-built rig until it falls apart rather than purchase a new piece of junk.”