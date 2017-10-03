Comments for Letters: No campgrounds to stay at except lousy ones
A pull-thru that can accommodate a total length of 70 feet to remain hooked up is a rare thing to find.
A pull-thru that can accommodate a total length of 70 feet to remain hooked up is a rare thing to find.
RE: Crowded/Lousy RV parks.
No argument with description of difficulties faced in finding RV parks which you feel suitable for your use, BUT would strongly suggest that you do a check of towing regulations in every state/province thru which you wish to travel. Not in all, but in most, a combined over all length of all units connected together (i.e. truck/tractor/MH/trailer(s)/autos/boat/etc is limited to 65 feet (you stated yours as 70ft) and any combination creating a longer length is illegal and therefore risking a citation or worse.