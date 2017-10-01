Yes we did the same thing. We downsized to a Winnebago 29 foot, and are finding more and nuisance problems..we put our Alpenlite 2008 on market and still have it. We may sell the 2017 Winnebago and go back to the quality 5th wheel.. When your 70 it hard to make a change for less quality. I don’t mind paying for it, just offer it first Reply
