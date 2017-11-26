Letter to editor: Don’t expect RV industry to change

Dear Chuck,

I’d like to comment on your concern about too many RVs being sold and not enough places to park.

•RTR (Rubber Tire Roundup) is a fledgling organization of car and van dwellers who populate the cities, living part or full time in their vehicles. They also seek out BLM land. They hold an annual rally at Quartzsite in January. It’s anticipated there will be between 500 and 1,000 in 2018. Although such living facilities may not last for more than a few years (it’s a cult with some living this way by choice and others because it’s the only way they can live), it’s a problem because it relates to RVers being targeted as “Not In My Neighborhood.”

•Small communities are starting to gear up to rid their neighborhoods of these ‘squatters’. It’s easy for residents to associate these squatters with RVers who park on the street. Both groups are lumped together.

•RV manufacturers are in the business of creating a market for their products. They have no desire to promote facilities to repair these products.

•I don’t expect RV manufacturers to decrease their profit margins to promote individuals to go into business to create an RV park. I don’t know any car manufacturer who set up car repair facilities.

Although I totally agree there is an “RV population problem” I don’t believe you will find much success when it comes to Big Business decreasing its profit margin to promote building facilities for its products. However, if you DO dangle that profit carrot in front of the RV manufacturer and IF you can nudge the federal government to donate some scenic land it just might be the way to partially solve a growing problem.

Joseph Lacey