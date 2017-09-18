Light your way with motion-sensing battery LED lights

The URPOWER Motion Sensor LED stick-anywhere light identifies day and night automatically and will only illuminate at night when movement is detected and turns off automatically after 15 to 30 seconds if no motion is detected. The light has a built-in motion sensor that detects movement from 7 to 10 feet away.

Perfect for any location — this light can be used to light up your RV’s hallways, stairs, bathrooms, bedrooms, closets, lockers, and so much more. Wireless, battery-powered operation means no installation hassles. No electrician is needed. Simply install batteries into the unit, mount the light where you need it, and enjoy the safety and security of the unit’s 10 lumens LED light.

Features:

ENERGY-EFFICIENT: Automatically powers off after 15-30 seconds of inactivity, lighting your path as you cross and shutting off soon after.

BATTERY POWERED: Powered by 3 AAA batteries per motion sensor (batteries not included)

SURROUNDING AWARENESS: Includes dusk-to-dawn sensor and motion activation. Automatically turns on when motion is detected within a 7-10-foot range.

SUPER-BRIGHT LED BULBS: Lumens: 20, last up to 10,000 hours

SIMPLE TO INSTALL: No hard-wiring, comes with a super-strong 3M double-sided adhesive pad.

INSTALLATION: Simply use the super-strong 3M double-sided adhesive pads or stick to any metal surface with the built-in magnet.

WORKS GREAT INDOORS AND OUTDOORS, especially as a night light for stairs, steps, hallways, dark closets, lockers, and cabinets.

You can find the URPOWER motion sensor lights on Amazon.

Information obtained from Amazon.com.

