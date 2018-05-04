Let there be obnoxious lights in the RV park

By Chuck Woodbury

After reading this, please answer the poll below.

That’s a neighbor’s RV above. He turns on the lights every evening and leaves them on until about midnight. He’s a couple of sites away, so the light isn’t too bright on my plot of rented space. The only time I have seen him leave the RV in the evening was to escort his small dog on a peeing mission. The dog, by the way, wore a collar that blinked red and green.

Thanks to the miracle of LED lights, many RVs are now equipped with a variety of outdoor lighting. Many, like my current neighbor’s fifth wheel, have a string of lights across the awning. They are usually white, but sometimes they’re colored, adding extra ambiance to the scene that we fondly recall from our days of staying in sleazy motels with their blinking neon lights.

If you happen to be next to a light-happy RVer then your options at night if you’re not into unwanted illumination are to close your blinds or leave them open and pretend you’re in one of those motels from your youth.

In one park where I stayed an RVer erected a flagpole above his motorhome. It had a bright, rotating beacon at the top. When I first saw it from a distance I thought “Oh, I didn’t know there was an airport so close.”

Another RVer, at another park, with the urge to entertain his neighbors, displayed a somewhat sophisticated device on his motorhome’s dashboard, as you can see in the photo. It changed colors and patterns continuously. I thought that perhaps if I were to concentrate on it Gail could repeat to me, “You are going deeper and deeper to sleep.” Maybe, just maybe, I would slip into a hypnotic state. Later, any time Gail said to me, “Remember cardiovascular disease,” I would immediately head off for a brisk two-mile walk.

And then there’s the RVer who wins my prize for the most obnoxious display of campground lighting. To be fair, I snapped this photo near the first of December, so Christmas was on the way. But imagine all those colored dots constantly moving, not only lighting up the RV but the tree above. If you were his neighbor and loved displays of multi-colored quickly moving lights, then you would be in a heaven. It would be a little bit of Times Square or Las Vegas right in your campground!

Ah. . . life in a modern-day RV park!

So what do you think?