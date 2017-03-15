Lippert slideout adjustment





Dear Gary,

Can you explain the adjustment sequence on how far the slides go in and out with my Lippert slideout? The manual just says to adjust the jam nuts, but not which way. —Paul. B.

Dear Paul,

I checked with the Customer Service Manager at Lippert and evidently they’ve edited that user’s guide you sent me, to make it a little clearer about those adjusting nuts. As it states below, you move nuts C and B in relationship to the bracket in order to effectuate a good seal.

Adjusting room so it seals in the IN position

1. Locate cylinder coming through the frame.

2. Run room partially out.

3. Hold jam nut (Fig. 4A) in place with wrench.

4. Adjust Nylock nut (Fig. 4C) towards the bracket if the room does not seal. Adjust the Nylock nut (Fig. 4C) away from the bracket if the room is too tight and damages the fascia.

NOTE: Make small adjustments, running the room in after each adjustment until proper seal is achieved.

Adjusting room so it seals in the OUT position

1. Locate cylinder coming through the frame.

2. Extend room completely out.

3. Check the inside fascia and seal positioning.

4. Partially retract room.

5. Loosen and back off jam nut (Fig. 4A) from nut (Fig. 4B) to give nut (Fig. 4B) room for adjustment.

6. Adjust nut (Fig. 4B) away from the bracket if the room extends too far and damages the inside fascia. Adjust nut (Fig. 4B) towards the bracket if the room does not seal.

NOTE: Make small adjustments, running the room out after each adjustment until proper seal is achieved.

7. Tighten jam nut (Fig. 4A) to nut (Fig. 4B).

NOTE: 2″ to 3″ of free travel is normal.

