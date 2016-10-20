More than 700 Websites we like

Websites that we like
German-style Christmas markets in the U.S.
“Ringing in the holiday season, cities across the U.S. are celebrating with their own versions of the traditional German Christmas market. Not unlike the Christmas markets in Germany, each of its American cousins has a flair that is unique to the city or region where it takes place.” There are 30 markets across the U.S. listed here, with foods, crafts, entertainment, and so much more. From Germany.info.
The West’s best quirky attractions
Here are nine strange and fascinating roadside attractions in the West — some are nature-made, some are man-made, but none are necessarily “normal.” From Sunset.com and msn.com.
The funniest slang term from every state
As you’re RVing around the country and hear a term you don’t understand, check it out on this list. How many of these have you heard (or used) before? From thedailymeal.com and msn.com
Iconic adventures for each of the 50 states
Great and sometimes unique ideas for things to see and do in each state. How many of these have you experienced? How many do you want to put on your bucket list? From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.
21 things you didn’t know you could make in your slow-cooker
Risotto, Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Fudge, French Onion Dip, Party Mix, Buffalo Wings, and much more. Yum! From TheDailyMeal.com and msn.com.
Chronicles of Courage: Stories of Wartime and Innovation
If you or someone you know were/are in the military, this will probably be of interest to you. This is a groundbreaking project begun more than 15 years ago by philanthropist Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. It is one of the largest interview video archives on war and aviation ever created, and begins with World War II. It “captures the powerful first-person perspectives of more than 340 men and women from opposing sides of conflicts” and “will take you on an immersive journey into the heart of wartime,” including insight into some of the most iconic military aircraft. The archive went live on December 7, 2016, Pearl Harbor Day. From Flying Heritage Collection (flyingheritage.com).
These 12 U.S. national parks look even more beautiful under a blanket of snow
Some of these gorgeous parks offer year-round camping, and all have winter activities for outdoor enthusiasts. You’ll see sights unlike anything you would see in the warmer months, not to mention enjoying a fraction of the tourists. From easyvoyage.co.uk and msn.com
Fifty fulfilling, productive things to do in retirement
If you’re retired or soon-to-be retired and wondering what to do with all of your newly free time, here are 50 excellent suggestions — including traveling by RV, of course. But a lot of these great ideas will possibly present you with a new quandary: So much to do — how do I choose? From cheapism.com and msn.com.
Offbeat attractions in all 50 states
Here are free or cheap quirky attractions to enjoy in each state as you’re traveling around the country. “Offbeat” is an understatement when describing these natural or man-made places of interest. From cheapism.com and msn.com.
The 16 best Christmas towns in America
Country Living picked 16 of the best places to celebrate the holidays in America. Lots of lights and decorations to ooh and aah over, along with memorable festivities to enjoy at locations scattered around the country. From countryliving.com and msn.com.
51 cozy slow-cooker soups
Try some of these hearty slow-cooker recipes on cold, dreary winter days to warm you up as they fill you up. Maryland-style Crab Soup, Over-the-Rainbow Minestrone, Pepperoni Pizza Soup, Autumn Pumpkin Chili — so many to choose from! And so easy to prepare while you’re out and about for the day, or even driving to your next destination. From TasteofHome.com and msn.com.
Odd phenomena that only happen in these places
From sailing stones to an eternally burning fire, MSN Weather looks at some of the most unusual phenomena that happen at these locations only — and some of which are in the U.S. Fascinating! From msn.com.
Eight great American winter road trips
Here are some incredible iconic drives around the country to experience this winter, when there is less traffic and the top national parks are usually crowd-free. From usnews.com and msn.com.
Taste the states: 50 iconic American desserts
Baked Alaska from … Alaska, of course. Meyer lemon cake from California. Blueberry pie from Maine. Key lime pie from Florida. Boston cream pie from … Massachusetts. Mississippi mud pie. New York cheesecake. Pot candy from Colorado … huh? From PopSugar and msn.com.
Funny town names you won’t believe are real
This list is certainly not Boring (OR). In fact, some names may Surprise (AZ) you, while others may Embarrass (MN) you. It’s Okay (OK) if a town has No Name (CO), or if it is Nothing (AZ), or if they’re Uncertain (TX). Why (AZ) do we bring you this list, Sweet Lips (TN)? Whynot (NC)? From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.
Inside some million-dollar motorhomes
Check out these “land yachts” — some of the priciest motorhomes on the market now. Do they make you want one? Or do they make you think, “Nah. I’m perfectly happy with what I have”? From lovemoney.com and msn.com.
Slow cooker comfort foods
These slow cooker comfort foods are the warm hug a lot of people might need right now. Try Hard Cider Bacon Mac and Cheese, Black Bean Chili With Lime and Cheddar, Crock-Pot Chicken and Dumplings, Slow Cooker Focaccia, Enchilada Soup, Pumpkin Brownies — just to name a few of these 50 deliciously comforting recipes. From SheKnows.com and msn.com.
The most iconic restaurant in every U.S. state
Dinner with a side of history, anyone? Over the years, certain restaurants have emerged as the ultimate representation of each state. Some of the restaurants on this list are rated the best in the country. Make sure to include some on your itinerary! From purewow.com and msn.com.
When you winterize your RV, you also need to prepare it for several months of storage. RVing expert Mark J. Polk tells you what needs to be done in this very thorough list. From KOA.com and Mark J. Polk.
Here are some of the best springs (out of more than 700) to visit in Florida. These are beautiful and amazing. From Southern Living and msn.com.
The 50 best small towns for antiquing
Here is a list of the best small town in every state to go antiquing like a professional. From House Beautiful and msn.com.
The one thing you must do in every state
No, we’re not going to make you do these things — but you’ll surely want to do them while you’re in the neighborhood. This is a list of must-sees and must-dos that shouldn’t be missed in each state, and which you may not find anywhere else in the U.S. From cheapism.com and msn.com.
29 hearty fall slow-cooker recipes
These deliciously hearty recipes would be great to make in your slow cooker. How about Beef Bourguignon, Jambalaya, Garlic and Herb Cheesy Chicken Dumplings or another one of these tasty dishes awaiting your return to your RV after a day of sightseeing, or when you arrive at your campground after a long day of driving? Mmmmm! From delish.com and msn.com.
50 of the dumbest laws in every state
Can’t eat fried chicken with utensils in Georgia? Pickles must bounce in Connecticut? No cursing while driving in Maryland? (Uh-oh!) No Sasquatch poaching in Washington state? Interesting reading. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.
National Park Owner’s Guides
Plan your next family vacation with National Park Owner’s Guides from the National Park Foundation. Filled with detailed maps, travel tips and inside information on what not to miss, the free Owner’s Guide is your one-stop resource to discover all of your more than 400 national parks. Several more “customized” guides are available, also.
LibriVox. Free public domain audio books for anyone to listen to — on their computers, iPods or other mobile device, or to burn onto a CD. More than 10,000 cataloged works available, and growing. Librivox is a non-commercial, non-profit and ad-free project, powered by volunteers.
Odd, strange and unexplained places in the U.S.
We’ll bet you haven’t heard of, let alone seen, all of these ten very strange places in the U.S. This would make a very unique bucket list, for sure! From USA Today and msn.com.
Eight road trips to take this fall
Wondering where to go in the next month or so? Here are eight road trips scattered across the U.S. to take this fall to view Mother Nature’s spectacular display of color. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.
20 fall soups that will warm your insides
Nothing says “fall” like a warm bowl of soup. Several of these are made in the slow cooker (how handy in the RV), and many are a meal-in-a-bowl (also handy). How about Sausage-and-Tortellini Soup, Cream of Sweet Potato Apple Soup, Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada soup or Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup. Mmmm! From Country Living and msn.com.
The 20 best small towns to visit in 2016, according to the Smithsonian
This year the Smithsonian’s annual list of the best small towns in America is inspired by the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, and the communities are all located near national parks. From Smithsonian.com, Country Living and msn.com.
The best steakhouse in every state
In case you get a hankering for a fabulous steak while traveling and don’t feel up to fixing it yourself but aren’t familiar with the local restaurants, here is a list of the top-rated steakhouses in every state and Washington, D.C. based on ratings, number of visits and amount of tipping. From Foursquare and msn.com.
23 old American mills
Here is a photo tour of iconic, scenic mills from days gone by. Some have been turned into museums, restaurants or stores, many still work and are a glimpse into an era mostly left behind after the Industrial Revolution. Most date back to the 1700s and 1800s, but a couple are from the 1600s! Add some of these to your travel destination plans. From USA Today and msn.com.
10 alternatives to full-time retirement
Here are some alternatives to a traditional retirement. These ideas would give you more time to travel in your RV while still earning an income. From U.S. News and World Report and msn.com.
Where to find the best view in every state
Whether from the top of an observation tower, a tall building, a mountaintop, or even at ground level, here is where you’ll find the best view in every state. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.
Quick one-pot or one-pan dinners to warm you on a cool fall night
“Comfort food without the hassle is the name of the game with these cozy recipes.” From SheKnows.com and msn.com.
BBB Scam Tracker
As of this posting, there are more than 39,000 scams which have been reported and are being investigated by the Better Business Bureau in the U.S. and Canada. Search the results by key words, scam type, date, etc. Spot a business or offer that sounds like an illegal scheme or fraud? Tell the BBB about it so they can investigate and warn others.
The food each state is known for
Here is roundup of some of the most well-known food from every state: cheese grits in Alabama, Cuban food in Florida, Rocky Mountain oysters in Montana, Marionberry pie in Oregon, Jello in Utah … yep, quite the variety here. Try out these favorites when you’re visiting the various states. From Spoon University and msn.com.
10 facts about American landmarks your teachers never mentioned
Some interesting facts to think about as you’re visiting these landmarks. Most of them we’ve never heard of — have you? From Elle Decor and msn.com.
Great places to retire on $1,000 a month
Here is a list of the 25 best cities to retire comfortably, based on housing expenses, number of retirees, walkability and safety factors. From GOBankingRates and msn.com.
The 50 most beautiful places in America
Here from the editors from Condé Nast Traveler are 50 of their favorite beautiful and diverse sites in America. How many have you visited? From Condé Nast Traveler and msn.com.
The local’s guide to the best diners across America
This list of the best diners in each state (and D.C.) was compiled by asking residents of each state what their favorite diner was. Visit these for their classic food and nostalgic vibes. Some have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives — so you know they have to be really good! From Spoon University and msn.com.
Just a Gypsy – Gypsy Journal
On the road with long-time, full-time RVers. Jam-packed full of useful information about RVing.
27 funniest church signs ever
If you’re in need of a good chuckle. From essence.com and msn.com.
37 depraved recipes with bacon
(Their word, not ours.) OK, so it’s not about RVing, but RVers have to eat too, right? And here are some “depraved” (and maybe decadent) recipes with bacon — breakfast, lunch, dinner, sides, snacks, desserts, drinks. Uh huh. Check ’em out. From sheknows.com and msn.com.
41 simple ways to make extra money
Want/need to make a little extra money while RVing, whether part-time or full-time? Here are some interesting ways to make some cash, most of which would work while you’re on the road. Maybe not a ton, but some days every little bit helps, right? From Cheapism and msn.com.
The best places to see fall foliage outside of New England
Here is yet another list of locations scattered across the U.S. where you can see the dazzling colors of fall foliage, which peak between September and October. From The Active Times and msn.com.
AAA Digest of Motor Laws
The AAA Digest of Motor Laws is an online compendium of laws and rules related to driving and owning a motor vehicle in the United States and Canada, including traffic laws, vehicle titling and registration requirements, fees and taxes, driver’s licenses and traffic safety.
The 25 best fast-food chains in America
Business Insider and Restaurant Business looked at nearly 100 of the largest U.S. fast-food chains and rated them on three criteria that they considered the most telling for all-around fast-food excellence. (Guess what! You won’t find McDonald’s and Taco Bell on the list.) This is a great list to have on hand as you’re roaming around the U.S. From Business Insider and msn.com.
20 places every American should see
Be sure to include some, or all, of these amazing locations in the U.S. on your travel bucket list. From Country Living and msn.com.
Dozens of senior discounts, some starting at age 50
Granted, a lot of these are for hotels or motels (for those unfortunate non-RVers), but there are still a bunch of discounts for stores, restaurants, activities and more. From Cheapism.com and msn.com.
25 one-pot and one-pan Italian recipes
For those nights when all you want is a comforting Italian pasta, lasagna or chicken dish — without the hassle of cleanup — try one of these delicious recipes. From popsugar.com and msn.com.
Top 10 all-American landmarks
What a meaningful and fun bucket list this would make! Check out these locations and click on the link in each description for more information about the landmark. If you decide to visit, at the bottom of each brief description is a link to a travel guide from Fodor’s to help you plan your trip. What more could you ask for? — Except for the time to visit them all. From Fodor’s and msn.com.
RV/MH Hall of Fame
Haven’t had a chance to visit the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Ind. yet? Here’s a sample of what you’ll find in their collection of 100 years’ worth of classic recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. From Car and Driver and msn.com.
12 stops on the ultimate fall foliage road trip
Here are a dozen cities and parks around the U.S. with the most beautiful fall foliage, along with suggestions of when to plan your visit and other things to see and do while in the area. [This is not the same list as last week.] From MentalFloss.com and msn.com.
15 grill-able dinner ideas
Too hot to cook in your RV? Try these delicious dinners made on your outdoor grill or campfire. Yum! From SheKnows.com and msn.com.
50 astonishing facts you never knew about the 50 states
Oh, these are fun, interesting and sometimes funny! Did you know the tidbit listed about your home state? From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.
Lightning safety, and more facts about lightning
Did you know lightning strikes the U.S. about 25 million times a year, kills an average of 49 people and severely injures hundreds more each year in the U.S.? This website will teach you how to stay safe in all kinds of situations and offer insight into the science of lightning. From National Weather Service and NOAA.
21 places to see the most spectacular fall foliage in America
Now that it’s almost leaf-peeping season, here is a list of 21 places for foliage freaks to check out the incredible colors across the country. From PopSugar and msn.com.
Maximum trailer and RV lengths in California State Parks
A complete list of maximum RV and trailer lengths allowed to stay at all California state parks, beaches, recreation areas and historic parks. Click on the park name for reservation information, directions to get there, and more. From the California Department of Parks and Recreation.
Double your grilling space without spending a dime!
Here’s an ingenious (and cheap) way to add a second level to your BBQ grill — to use as a warming rack or even a slow cooker. It’s one of those “Now why didn’t I think of that?” ideas (or maybe you did — good for you!). From Bob Vila and msn.com.
40 charming American towns you’ve (probably) never heard of
Here are 40 historic and quaint towns you may not have heard of before, but they are worth adding to your bucket list of places to visit. With great restaurants, shops, local wineries, outdoor activities and lots more, check these out and maybe add some to your travel itinerary. From House Beautiful and msn.com.
How all 50 states got their names
Today’s history lesson, folks, is how the states got their names. No, there’s no test afterwards — this is just fun reading and maybe you’ll learn some interesting facts about some of the places you visit in the process. From Mental Floss and msn.com.
TED.com. “Riveting talks by remarkable people, free to the world.” TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less). More than 2,200 TED talks are available on a variety of subjects. From ted.com.
America’s 25 most beautiful scenic byways
“These famous routes across the country are the ultimate road trips, thanks to some truly awe-inspiring landscapes. Sightseeing doesn’t get any easier than this.” From House Beautiful and msn.com.
20 extraordinary cheeseburgers
Got your summer grillin’ goin’ on? Pop Sugar claims these cheeseburgers are “so good they might make you emotional.” Well, maybe … but they’ll at least make you — and your taste buds — glad you tried something other than the usual grilled cheeseburger. From popsugar.com and msn.com.
The best states for retirement in 2016
Kiplinger rated all 50 states based on quantifiable factors important to many retirees, including affordability, health care costs and healthy lifestyles, and other factors. They came up with the top 10 states, and then chose one or two cities in each state to help narrow your search. From Kiplinger and msn.com.
The best must-visit beach in every U.S. state
PureWow defines these beaches as the best “stretch of shoreline against idyllic water” in every state — even Iowa! Some you may already be familiar with, some may surprise you — but they all sound like an ideal destination on a hot summer day. From purewow.com and msn.com.
National Parks as seen from space
How often have you wondered what our national parks look like from space? Probably not that often. But here are some fascinating pictures from space of several of our national parks — just in case you ever wonder. From NASA, National Park Service and KOMONews.com.
RV travel tips for beginner and seasoned RV enthusiasts.
These RV travel tips will make your first — or 50th — RV trip safer and more fun. From About.com.
11 most impressive waterfalls in the U.S.
These are spectacular! Have you visited them (yet)? From USA Today and msn.com.
13 American road trips that you may not know about
Here are some road trips you may have heard of before, but some maybe not. It’s an interesting variety and may include a trip or two you hadn’t thought of to include in your itinerary. From Easyvoyage and msn.com.
74 things you can get for free
Free is good, right? Well, here’s a huge list of free things including food, places to go and things to do, legal advice and tax preparation, a list of websites of freebies for seniors, items for free, and lots more. Ohhh, yeah. Free is definitely good! From GoBankingRates.com and msn.com.
Best soda fountains in the U.S.
Remember sitting on a rotating stool at the soda fountain counter and ordering a sandwich and chips and a shake? Remember watching with anticipation as your creamy shake was being prepared — whir, whir, whir … up and down — and delivered to you in the big, silver, moisture-covered container (with a paper-wrapped straw stuck on the side) and poured into a glass, with enough left over for you to refill your glass? This list is a roundup of the 17 best soda fountains around the country which are keeping the all-American tradition alive, and will surely take you back to those good ol’ days. From Food & Wine and msn.com.
How about lasagna, pork ragu, white chili with black beans, chicken pie soup, cowboy brisket, French onion soup, or bread (yes, bread) — ready to eat after a long day on the road or out sightseeing in your toad? If you don’t have a slow cooker, you just might want one after you see these yummy dishes! From countryliving.com. [Editor: Here’s the slow cooker mentioned in the Quick Tips in the RV Travel Newsletter on August 27, available at Amazon.]
Watch out for these tourist traps in all 50 states
This is a list of tourist traps which are iconic locations across the U.S. that, to many, have become overrun or overrated. But since the qualification as a “tourist trap” is in the eye of the beholder, we’ll just give you the heads up and let you to decide for yourself if you feel swindled after shelling out money at these spots. From cheapism.com and msn.com.
Everything you need to know about tires
Be “TireWise,” because the only thing between you and the road are your tires. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Department of Transportation provide TireWise to help you make smart decisions to keep you and your family safe, whether you’re in the market to buy new tires or want to extend the life and safety of the ones on your car or truck. From NHTSA.
16 summer slow cooker recipes for easy dinners
Smokey baked beans, lip smackin’ ribs, Mexican beef-stuffed peppers, slow cooker berry cobbler, old-fashioned peach butter … many more irresistible slow cooker recipes when it’s too hot to turn your RV’s oven on, or you want dinner or a treat ready when you get back from a day of sightseeing. Mmmmm! From Reader’s Digest, Taste of Home, and msn.com.
How to detect and treat spider bites
Most spider bites are harmless, but a few can do serious harm. Here’s how to recognize the black widow and brown recluse, two venomous spiders, and what to know and do in case of any spider bite. From U.S. News & World Report and msn.com.
Using a small RV kitchen. Tips on how to make the most of a small galley-type kitchen. From Taste of Home.
Web of Trust (WOT). “Web of Trust (WOT) is a free browser extension that tells you which websites you can trust.” Easy to use, and won’t slow down your browser. More than 140 million users worldwide.
Orkin Pest Control compiled a list of the Top Mosquito Cities based on the number of customers buying mosquito control devices from them. Mosquitoes are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because some carry and transmit diseases. They thrive in hot and humid conditions but are also found in dry environments. Some of these locations may surprise you. From The Active Times and msn.com.
You don’t have to leave your pets at home if you go RVing. Keep your furry companions happy on the road with these helpful tips for traveling with pets. From Lazydays RV.
A list of grilling mistakes, the results, and the fixes. Lots of great tips and tricks here. We bet even the grill masters will learn something. From Cooking Light and msn.com.
Lots more than 100,000* projects from around the world to try, in the categories of technology, workshop, living, food, play, outside and every subject you can imagine. Even contests to enter with your own creations. More than 2 million users worldwide. This is so fun to browse through, and you’ll probably find things you’ll want to try. *That number was from a couple of years ago — we’re quite sure it’s much higher now.
Current wildfire information
Incident Information System (InciWeb) is a U.S. government interagency which provides the public a single source of incident-related information. Learn about current incidents (wildfires), including location, status and acres, as well as announcements, closures, photographs and maps of wildfires. The information is constantly updated, and is important when planning a road trip.
Under-the-radar RV parks in each state
Cheapism.com searched several websites and came up with this list of under-the-radar destinations in every state that may offer last-minute reservations for your summer travels. From reasonably priced to very pricey — you’ll find a full range of costs and amenities here. From cheapism.com and msn.com.
38 grilling recipes for an epic summer cookout
Here are delicious recipes for main dishes, side dishes, desserts and more — perfect for serving to guests or taking to a get-together in the park. From CountryLiving.com and msn.com.
Songs to fuel your road trip
Here’s a fun and eclectic collection of 40 songs to listen to while you’re traveling down the highway: “Born to Run,” Bruce Springsteen; “Take it Easy,” The Eagles; “Route 66,” the Rolling Stones; “Going Up the Country,” Canned Heat; “I’ve Been Everywhere,” Johnny Cash; “On the Road Again,” Willie Nelson; “Fun, Fun, Fun,” the Beach Boys; and lots more, including some more recent songs. We’ll bet some of these will take you back. Groovy! From msn.com.
The most beautiful spot in every state
This list of the most stunning place in every U.S. state will be helpful in planning your itinerary, we’re sure. Then again, it might add a few miles to your trip which you weren’t planning on — but well worth it. From PureWow.com and msn.com.
Project Gutenberg. More than 50,000 free eBooks. These books are free in the U.S. because their copyright has expired.
10 must-see underrated cities to visit this summer
Here are 10 under-the-radar locales to explore and enjoy for those who wish to avoid the tourist crowds. Examples are Pompano Beach, Fla.; Boise, Idaho; Sedona, Ariz.; and Grand Island, Neb. From U.S. News & World Report and msn.com.
29 summer slow-cooker recipes
An international potpourri of delicious recipes to cook in the slow-cooker when it’s too hot to “cook for real” in your RV galley. For example: Garlic-Parmesan Chicken (very popular on Pinterest), Chicken Quesadillas with Pico De Gallo, Beef Bourguignon, Root Beer Pulled Pork, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Tacos, Crockpot Cherry Pie. Need we say more? From Delish.com and msn.com.
32 secrets park rangers want you to know
Here are great tips from the experts on what to do and not do when you’re visiting a national park. From Readers’ Digest and msn.com.
The 20 most beautiful forests in America.
“Escape the daily grind this summer with a trip to these lush, breathtaking landscapes.” From Country Living and msn.com
Comprehensive weather report. For any location. Includes a seven-day forecast, weather-related news, severe weather map, weather events, and more. From Weather Underground.
TV Fool. “Whenever I arrive at a new location I use this website to find the local TV channels using my air antenna. I just enter the zip code and then click on ‘find local channels.’ This tells me the channel numbers, how many miles away the station is located, and the direction to aim the antenna.” Many thanks to Mike Tamarkin for suggesting this great website!
42 perfect summer trips
If you’re traveling anywhere in the West this summer, check out some of these gorgeous and/or fun destinations to add to your itinerary. From Sunset.com and msn. com.
The 100 most “delish” summer salads
Mmmmm. These healthful and easy salads would go well with whatever you barbecue, or even as a complete meal. You won’t run out of ideas for a long time with all of these to choose from. From delish.com and msn.com.
The best barbecue festivals in America
Here’s a list of 15 BBQ festivals scattered around the country, and scattered throughout the year (so some have already occurred for this year). There are still lots to choose from — add one or more to your itinerary for this year or plan ahead for next year. Yum! From delish.com and msn.com.
The top 15 reasons why Canada should be on your travel bucket list
Wildlife, mountains, sports, festivals, food — there are lots more than 15 reasons to visit Canada listed here. We’ll bet you’ll find some that’ll make you say, “Hey, let’s go to Canada this year!” From TheActiveTimes.com and msn.com.
National Park Service history electronic library. “The NPS History Electronic Library is a portal to thousands of electronic publications and videos, covering the history of the National Park Service and the cultural and natural history of the national parks, monuments, and historic sites of the U.S. National Park System.” Not affiliated with the National Park Service.
Etsy. “Etsy is a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy unique goods.” How about using this to make money from your RV? Or to shop for some terrific and unique items — or browse through on a rainy day.
25 easy summer campfire recipes (that aren’t S’mores!)
Say what?! Oh, it’s OK. There are some different takes on S’mores here, too. Plus lots of other delicious recipes for cooking snacks or a meal over a campfire. If you don’t usually cook anywhere but your RV galley or BBQ grill, these might just tempt you to try campfire cooking. From Country Living and msn.com.
America’s 15 best small-town festivals
Food, music, art, sand (yep), and more are highlighted at these annual festivals scattered around the U.S. We’re sure there are lots more amazing small-town festivals, but this list will get you started. From Fodor’s and msn.com.
Nine things mosquitoes absolutely hate
Here are some simple but great ideas to protect you from pesky (and potentially dangerous) mosquitoes. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.
Find events at National Parks
If you’re planning to go to a national park and want to know what special events might be happening so you can visit then, just go to this website, plug in the state and/or park, and the date or a date range, and you’ll get a list of events to choose from. Pretty nifty! From National Park Service.
Well-stocked RV kitchen. Equipment and pantry staples for the well-stocked galley kitchen, tips and advice, and, of course, lots of recipes. From allrecipes.com.
Tips for buying a used RV. What to look for to get the best deals. From AARP.
24 tricks to survive hot summer nights (without AC)
Here are some tried-and-true DIY strategies for staying cool on hot summer nights. From Greatist.com and msn.com.
The best farmers’ markets in every state
Fresh from farm to your table — what could be more delicious as you’re traveling around the U.S.? “These markets are the cream of the local, organic crop.” From delish.com and msn.com.
13 secrets farmers’ markets won’t tell you
There are fantastic farmers’ markets scattered throughout the U.S. (see the list in last week’s Websites we like), and when you stop to get some delicious and incredibly fresh produce at them, keep these things in mind. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.
The 100 most “delish” ways to cook on the grill
Running out of grilling ideas when it’s too hot (or too nice out) to cook in your RV galley? Here are 100 delicious ideas that will take you through the summer and beyond. From delish.com and msn.com.
RV Camping in Yosemite National Park. Learn where to camp in this magnificent National Park. From National Park Service.
Digital Public Library of America. A wealth of knowledge. Explore more than 13 million items from libraries, archives and museums — search by subject, date or place. Recommended by Time Inc.
12 wacky American festivals to celebrate Independence Day
If you’re near any of these locations this Fourth of July weekend, check out one of these quirky and fun celebrations around the country. From FoxNews.com and msn.com.
The best free things to do in each state this summer
Here are free fun attractions, exhibits and festivals to enjoy this summer as you travel throughout the U.S. Some of these activities take place soon, so be sure to check out this list so you don’t miss anything. From Country Living and msn.com.
Staying safe around bears
This information from the National Park Service is critical to the safety of humans and bears. It explains how to avoid bears, how to act if you encounter a bear, and what to do if a bear attacks (it’s different for a black bear or a grizzly). There are links to a video and an article of how to use bear pepper spray.
Beat 16 summer health hazards
Food borne illnesses, insect borne diseases, waterborne illnesses, poisonous plants, trampoline injuries … OK — You probably don’t have to worry about that one. But here is a comprehensive list of summertime illnesses and injuries and how prevent or avoid them. From Health.com and msn.com.
50states.com
Everything you always wanted to know — and lots more — about every state.
51 Uses for WD-40. We’ll bet you haven’t thought of most of these! From Reader’s Digest.
Great summer festivals in all 50 states (and D.C.)
Here from Cheapism.com are some of the best budget-friendly summer festivals in the country.
The Irish “take” on the 10 most breathtaking National Parks to visit in America
From Isabel Conway at Irish Examiner Ltd. comes this list of the 10 best U.S. national parks to visit, some of which she has personally explored and some of which are on her bucket list. It’s interesting to get this perspective on our national parks from someone “across the pond.”
Discover Our Shared Heritage Travel Itinerary Series. Help plan your next trip with these itineraries — each one is a self-guided tour, online or in person, to virtually endless historic destinations. Each itinerary highlights different geographic regions or important themes in American history. From the National Park Service.
GoodRVFood.com. This website is “dedicated to the art of preparing easy and delicious meals in the relatively small spaces of our recreational vehicles (RV), campers, boats and travel trailers. This site is populated with recipes, hints and suggestions from wonderful campers like you.”
Outdoor Nebraska. Information about all kinds of things to do outdoors in Nebraska, including exploring their 77 state parks. From Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
The 25 most livable small cities in the U.S. in 2016
If you’re thinking of relocating in the near future but don’t have a specific destination in mind, maybe this list from Livability will help you decide. Some characteristics found among the 25 top cities include strong local economies and dynamic downtowns, as well as beautiful outdoors and numerous recreational activities. Or maybe you can visit them while traveling around the U.S. From Fiscal Times and msn.com.
The best 4th of July events around the country
If you like to celebrate BIG on the 4th of July, check out these huge celebrations and maybe put one on your itinerary. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.
How to keep mosquitoes and ticks away
This article from Consumer Reports instructs us on what to do with our surroundings and clothing in order to protect ourselves as much as possible from mosquitoes, ticks and stinging insects. From Consumer Reports and msn.com.
The best summer food in every state
While traveling around the U.S., here are the best foods to try in each state — from Maine’s delicious corn chowder to California’s creamy avocados, and from fresh berries in Alaska to juicy oranges in Florida. Wait until you see what’s in store for you in the rest of the states! From Eat This, Not That! and msn.com.
America’s Byways. A collection of 150 distinct and diverse roads designated by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, including the National Scenic Byways and All-American Roads — “gateways to adventures where no two experiences are the same.” From the Federal Highway Administration.
National Weather Service. Weather forecasts and warnings, past weather facts, weather safety, news and more.
MyTripJournal.com. A free personal travel website “for you to record your travel experiences [including photos, stories and videos] for the purpose of sharing them with family and friends.”
Beat the heat! Tricks to stay cool in the summer
Here are 10 cool, and sometimes surprising, ways to stay cool when it’s hot out. Some of these would work well when you’re boondocking. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.
Where to go for a budget-friendly vacation in all 50 states
“Whether you hit up a park, take a tour, attend an event, drive a scenic byway, or explore a destination dish by dish, there are many ways to have fun this summer across the United States.” From cheapism.com and msn.com.
10 summer food myths that can make you sick
Check out these safety tips to avoid food poisoning, cut prep time and more. From Woman’s Day and msn.com.
The Wi-Fi-FreeSpot Directory. The Wi-Fi-FreeSpot™ Directory is a listing of locations that offer Free Wi-Fi — high-speed wireless Internet access — to their customers and guests and/or the general public in the U.S., Canada, and around the world, including RV parks and campgrounds.
RV tips. This Facebook group is “all about the RV lifestyle. Please post comments, tips, ask questions, answer questions, share your adventures! Let’s make this informative and fun. Invite your RV and RV-wannabe friends!”
All about Dutch ovens and lots of recipes. From Dutch Oven Dude.
Free summer events in all 50 states (and D.C.)
Cheapism.com has rounded up some of the best free events, indoors and outdoors, in each state for summer 2016.
Guide to insect repellents
Here from Consumer Reports is their comprehensive buying guide for various insect repellents, including several that provide excellent or very good protection against mosquito and tick bites. Learn about using DEET.
How to plan a road trip
Where to go, how to get there, and everything you need or want to know along the way — it’s all here. From Roadtrippers.com
Debi’s RV Cooking
This Facebook Group is designed to share among its members great-tasting yet quick and easy RV- and camping-friendly recipes. Yum!! (No commercial posts allowed and zero tolerance for spam.)
DoItYourselfRV.com
A superb website about do-it-yourself projects for RVers.
CampsitePhotos.com
This campground directory features photos of each campsite in public and private campgrounds throughout the USA, with complete descriptions, directions, reviews and more.
6 pro secrets for planning a successful national parks trip Experts share smart tricks to make navigating national parks easier this year. From US News & World Report. 4/14/16
23 cheapest places where you’ll want to retire
Kiplinger analyzed factors critical to retirees when choosing these cities, including lifestyle, safety, taxes, health care and cost of living. These locations are not only appealing but also particularly cheap for retirement. Maybe you’ll choose one of these as your home base for your RVing adventures in your retirement years. From Kiplinger and msn.com.
Everything you need to know to survive in the wilderness, desert, or wherever. Just in case you ever wander away from your RV and get lost, or for those with a sense of adventure, this website has survival tips for just about any scenario.
Buses for sale. The best resource on the web to connect used bus buyers and sellers. Their bus inventory includes all types of used buses such as entertainer buses, passenger buses, executive day coaches, and used motorhomes.
Ten RV camping tips that no one will tell you. Make your RV camping trips more hassle-free. From Camping Tourist.
The DMV made simple. A privately owned website, not connected to the government. This is the #1 online automotive guide, with more than 201 million visitors a year. Everything you need to know about your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and about vehicles — and a lot more! BBB rated A+.
The newest national parks to visit in 2016
These are the seven national parks just established in 2015 by the National Park Service. Have you visited them yet? From The Huffington Post and msn.com.
America’s best delis
Here is a list of 22 of the best iconic delicatessens in America — many of which have been going strong for decades, and one for more than 100 years! They must be doing something right! Check them out here, then when you’re in the neighborhood. From foodandwine.com and msn.com.
Senior Citizen Discounts. The largest directory of discounts for people 50+. More than 250,000 local listings.
Lifeline No-Maintenance RV batteries. Deep cycle batteries that require no periodical addition of water.
America’s 100 Best Adventures. In case you run out of things to do. From National Geographic.
DIY Projects For Your Home or RV. Lots of fun outdoor and indoor projects, repairs, energy saving checklist, etc., from Ace Fix it on the Fix-It Channel.
National Park maps
The National Park Service publishes tons of great free maps. Matt Holly, a park ranger with the NPS, has collected them all and posted them on this site, where you can download PDF and image files of any U.S. national park map. This site currently has 1,006 free high-resolution national park maps to view, save, and download. From NPmaps.com.
12 can’t-miss U.S. museum exhibits this spring.
Pop culture and pot culture. Megacities and dollhouses. Salvador Dalí and Walt Disney’s unlikely friendship. U.S. museums are getting creative this spring and are taking interactivity to a new level. Explore these new and special spring exhibits. From USA Today.
Camp Florida. Tons of information about RVing and camping in Florida.
How to drive a motorhome safely. Safety advice from Geico, including a video.
Surplus slideout supplies. When you need a part for your RV’s slideout and don’t require “brand new.”
Tow guide and ratings. Downloadable towing guides from Trailer Life. A valuable resource for trailer owners and would-be owners.
What vehicles can be towed four wheels down behind a motorhome. Information from Edmunds.com.
15 must-visit National Park attractions
Here is a list of must-visit attractions at some of the nation’s most popular and off-the-beaten-path parks. If you’ve already visited these parks, this might be an opportunity to view them from a different perspective, literally. From U.S. News and World Report and msn.com.
New York State Parks
Everything you need to know about visiting and camping in a New York state park.
Smokey Bear. Information about fire safety. Also information about current wildfires.
Fix My Blinds. If or when you have a problem with RV’s blinds, check here for ideas about how to repair them.
RV tire care and maintenance. Advice from Goodyear.
17 National Parks that are perfect for spring trips. Here are some National Parks that are especially awesome to visit in spring. There are also links for each from Fodor’s to help you plan your trip. From Fodor’s and msn.com.
Big rig motorhomes in California. If you drive a motorhome from 40-45 feet long in California, here are the rules about doing so.
Camping Recipes. Many great recipes for campers from AllRecipes.com.
RV Dump Station Directory. Learn locations across the USA where your RV can go potty.
Volunteer on Federal lands. Learn where you can help in the great outdoors on America’s public lands.
Interstate Rest Areas. A guide to rest stops across the USA.
NADA RV Guides. Learn the value of your RV as well as new RV prices.
How to set up an RV. Advice for beginning RVers about how to set up an RV at a campsite. From GoRVing.com.
RV Road Laws. Learn the laws relating to RVs in every state of the USA.
The RV Cooking Ladies. Yummy ideas for your RV kitchen at this website from two on-the-road Canadians.
RV Driving School. Offers instruction in driving or towing an RV in various locations across the USA.
Oregon State Parks. Everything you need to know about camping in Oregon.
RV stoves and parts. When you need an RV stove, or part or accessory for your current one.
Cool your RV with a portable air conditioner. Here is a simple, do-it-yourself project.
Cooking With a Dutch Oven 101: Getting Started with a Dutch oven, and more outdoor information.
Teardrops n Tiny Travel Trailers Forum. Discuss everything to do with small trailers.
RV Fun Time Guide. Lots of good information about RVing for beginners and veteran RVers.
How to replace the floor in an RV. A step-by-step guide. From USAToday.com
Have a sweet tooth and need a quick fix? Or unexpected company coming for dinner? These would be quick and easy to make in your RV galley. From PureWow and msn.com.
There is much spectacular scenery in the world’s second-largest nation, from coves to cathedrals to cliffs. Here are some to consider visiting if you’re heading north to Canada to take advantage of the current 13-year-low exchange rate. From Condé Nast Traveler and msn.com.
Fifth Wheel St.
“Fifth Wheel St. (the “St.” is for “safe towing”) is dedicated to promoting recreational vehicle safety by providing educational materials, simplified weighing worksheets, free web-based RV safety calculator apps with weight safety reports to assist truck camper owners and all who tow fifth wheel, gooseneck and conventional towables.”
Here are 12 ways you could go broke in retirement and how to avoid them — leaving more time and money to do all the stress-free RVing you want in your retirement years. From Kiplinger and msn.com.
Here are 10 recommendations to see color-saturated wildflowers in all their glory this spring — including some of what you’ll see and the best time to see them, along with some insider tips. Gorgeous! From Fodor’s and msn.com.
13 things you should know about staying in hotels
What?! What’s this doing in here? Well, read these tips from “hotel industry insiders” and you’ll find many reasons why staying in RVs is better than staying in hotels. But you already knew that, right? From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.
How to avoid getting bitten by ticks
Protect yourself and your pets from tick bites, Lyme disease, and other tick-borne diseases with these tips on everything from preventing tick bites, to how to remove a tick, to how to spot symptoms of Lyme disease. Good information to know. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.
Strange roadside attractions from every state
The U.S. has its fair share of oddities — so if your roadtrip isn’t interesting enough, add some of these bizarre locations which would certainly be highlights of your trip! How about a gold-plated pyramid house surrounded by a moat, a hobo museum, the Witch House of Salem, Ben & Jerry’s flavor graveyard, the Airstream ranch, and 45 more one-of-a-kind man-made attractions. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.
24 gorgeous coastal national parks
“From sea to shining sea, these protected lands (national parks, seashores, lakeshores, and more) are brimming with breathtaking scenery, amazing wildlife, and activities galore.” From Coastal Living and msn.com.
52 cheap and easy dinner recipes
Ever stumped on what to make for dinner, or feel like you’re in a rut when fixing the same old, same old? These recipes will inspire you to try something new. And ya’ can’t beat “cheap and easy,” right? From delish.com and msn.com.
Hundreds of volunteer opportunities with the U.S. Forest Service, including campground hosts, wilderness ranger, boat launch hosts, facility maintenance, trailhead naturalist, interpreter and educator, and tons more. From volunteer.gov.
20 U.S. road trips with stunning scenery you have to see
Some say the journey is more important than the destination, and these trips are perfect for those who like to stop and take in the view. There’s something for everyone here — from excursions of thousands of miles across the U.S., to shorter jaunts through idyllic mountain valleys. From cheapism.com and msn.com.
Tips and myths about extending smartphone battery life
Here are eight useful tips to extend the battery life of your smartphone. Also interesting (and eye-opening) are seven myths which are busted about extending battery usage. From The New York Times and msn.com.
12 ways to deal with the most annoying kitchen problems
Some of these would be great ideas for your “limited space” RV galley. From Cosmopolitan and msn.com.
A breathtaking look at every U.S. National Park
The U.S. National Park Service manages 59 parks from coast to coast (and beyond). Here is a look at each of them — representing the best of what this country has to offer. The photos are gorgeous — one can only imagine what they’re like in person. From Fodor’s and msn.com.
RV Tow Check
“RV Tow Check is the only trailer towing calculator app of its kind that supports all manufacturers’ weight safety and warranty warnings. … This is the only towing calculator app RV owners need to use that answers the most often asked question, ‘How much can my truck or SUV tow?’ RV Tow Check complies with SAE J2807 trailer weight rating (TWR) calculation guidelines.”
The 5 biggest regrets people have before they die
“Our limited days on earth are the ultimate impetus to live with less fear and more intention.” This insightful list will possibly convince you to travel more in your RV, among other things, while you are still able. From greatist.com and msn.com.
Why now is the time to travel to Canada
If you’ve ever thought about RVing to Canada, now is the time, according to Travel + Leisure. Find out 16 reasons why, including where to go, here. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.
When you’re exploring our beautiful country, do you ever wonder what particular food a state might be famous for? Well, here ya’ go! Thrillist has compiled a list of the single food that you simply must eat in every state, along with where to find the best of that food. Some foods are the states’ most famous exports, while others are icons that you won’t see outside of their borders. Yum! From Thrillist and msn.com.
America’s best road trips
According to Travel + Leisure, here are the 28 best road trips in the U.S., including a can’t-miss stop along each route. These suggestions will help you plan your RV adventure this year — or they’ll make it more difficult to plan because of all the spectacular choices! From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.
How all 50 state capitals got their names
When you visit a state capital do you ever wonder how it got its name? Well, even if not, here is some fun and interesting reading with the fascinating and sometimes strange history behind each state capital’s naming process. From Mental Floss and msn.com.
Advice for beginning RVers about how to set up an RV at a campsite. From GoRVing.com.
Got a hankering for some fudge while you’re out on the road? Head to one of these fabulous fudge shops — some of which have been turning out their famous fudge for more than 100 years! If you didn’t crave fudge before, you probably will after you look at some of these pictures and read some of the amazing flavors! Mmmmmm! From The Daily Meal and msn.com.
Seventy-one — count ’em, 71! — amazing places to visit in the U.S. How many of these destinations have you been to? How many do you want to visit after looking at these gorgeous photos? The options of making your own customized bucket list from this extensive list are endless. From popsugar.com and msn.com.
13 simple home health remedies that actually work
From athlete’s foot, to a muscle cramp, and even a sore throat, the do-it-yourself option is often the easiest and most convenient, especially if you’re out boondocking in the boonies somewhere. Here are ways you can heal some of the top everyday ailments. From Rodale Wellness and msn.com.
Some state capitals are already popular tourist destinations, but many are hidden gems that are often overlooked by travelers. Here are reasons to visit every state capital in the U.S. Yet another potential bucket list. From Fodor’s and msn.com.
Warm up with these 25 winter slow-cooker soups
These delicious and hearty soups (more like “stewps”) would be ideal for a dinner after being out sightseeing all day, or have the slow-cooker work its magic in your galley sink while you’re driving to your next destination. From The Daily Meal and msn.com.
The 5 best American road trips
Here, according to website PureWow, are the “five most incredible, scenic and memorable road trips to put on your bucket list.” How many of these road trips have you been on? From purewow.com and msn.com.
There were a lot of us RVers born between 1946 and 1964! Here are some great tips for anyone for saving money — including some we’ll bet you’ve never thought of. From gobankingrates.com and msn.com.
Music festivals in 2016
Who doesn’t like music in one form or another, right? Well, here are more than 30 music festivals scheduled in the next few months and scattered across the country — something for almost everyone. From msn.com.
51 restaurants where you can grab a meal for under $10
This list of inexpensive and well-reviewed restaurants in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia was compiled by Cheapism.com after comparing reviews on several websites as well as local newspapers and magazines. These restaurants offer mouth-watering meal options for less than $10, before tax and tip. From Cheapism.com and msn.com.
20 places to see in the U.S. before you die
These classic destinations make up the “cultural fabric” of our country and all deserve a spot on your list of places to see in your lifetime. If you don’t have a bucket list yet, this could just be the one! From Fodor’s and msn.com.
Here are some classics, like Bacon Grilled Cheese, the Reuben (or Rachel) and the Hot Brown, but how about trying the Lobster BLT or the Tangy Chicken sandwich? Quite a variety here, and they all look delicious! From The Daily Meal and msn.com.
America’s greatest hits: 50 trips in 50 states
From the editors of Condé Nast Traveler, and input from Facebook fans and Twitter followers, here are their favorite trips across America. Conde Nast calls this their “comprehensive guide to the best of the U.S.” From favorite restaurants, to scenic sites, to sporting events, to historic spots and lots more — what a fun and eclectic list! From Condé Nast Traveler and msn.com.
Air compressor reviews, buying guides and prices
“Air Compressor Price is a list of the best air compressors for professionals and amateurs who don’t want to spend a lot of time on figuring out what they need. We offer a variety of in-depth air compressor reviews and buying guides.” Literally, everything you need to know about air compressors and more! From Air Compressor Price. [Editor: If you want to buy an air compressor, here is every type imaginable at Amazon.]
Ketchup for metal polish? Onions to clean your grill? Banana peel to polish your silver? (OK. Maybe you don’t store your silver in your RV.) Check these tips out for cleaning items inside and outside your RV. Save money and cut down on harsh chemicals! From moneytalksnews and msn.com.
America’s 35 favorite pizza chains
Are you ever on the road and have a craving for pizza but you’re not sure which pizzeria in the vicinity might be a good choice? Here are the top picks from a recent poll taken by The Daily Meal to help you decide. And, no, we’re not going to suggest this as a bucket list — but we won’t stop you if it sounds like a good idea to you. 😉 From The Daily Meal and msn.com.
“Transportation trucking resources for longhaul truck drivers.” But this website is a directory of anything truck drivers, or any drivers, could ever need: road and traffic conditions by state, truck maps and routes (including restrictions), speed limit laws by state, hospital/physician search — too much to list (mind-boggling!). Check it out! From Longhauler-USA.com.
10 best national parks for winter fun
For winter activities and beautiful scenery, and fewer people, check out this list of national parks to enjoy throughout the winter. From The Active Times and msn.com.
Most of these relatively easy exercises or activities you can do in your RV or around the campsite. They’ll help make you stronger and more fit so that you can continue to enjoy the RV lifestyle for a long time. From The Active Times and msn.com.
Here are great tips on how to store food in your refrigerator and freezer to use the appliances to their most efficient potential while helping your food last longer. We’ll bet you didn’t know a lot of these “chilling” facts! From Greatist.com and msn.com.
Some of these tips are obvious, some maybe not so obvious, some maybe just ignored. All are important, especially for those RVers who have a truck and do a lot of driving. From Road & Track and msn.com.
The most breathtaking natural wonder in every state
Here is Business Insider’s list of the most beautiful natural attractions in every state. If you don’t already have a similar bucket list for your RVing adventures, this would be a great one! Or get some ideas from here to add to your existing bucket list. From Business Insider and msn.com.
These cool ideas would work great in your RV galley, or in your sticks-and-bricks kitchen. Short video from Good Housekeeping and msn.com.
Overall visitation to parks, sites and monuments run by the National Parks Service is on track to hit 300 million in 2015, topping last year’s all-time high of nearly 293 million. Here are the 12 national parks that saw the biggest attendance spikes in percentage terms during the first 11 months of 2015, compared with the first 11 months of 2014. Some of the most famous American parks are on the list, but also some lesser known ones that are quickly gaining in popularity. If you want to get in ahead of the crowds, consider crossing some of these off your bucket list now. From marketwatch.com.
Here are some great ideas for dealing with frozen door locks, icy windows, slippery walkways and stairs, and more. Pickle juice, anyone? From Bob Vila and msn.com.
Add one or more of these simple things to your routine and be healthier and happier with very little effort. The majority of these are easy to accomplish with an RV lifestyle. From Woman’s Day and msn.com.
If you don’t like dealing with crowds at the more popular national parks, the incredible but underrated parks on this list welcome as few as 14,000 visitors each year. Some are in a remote location, some are overshadowed by a more famous neighbor, and some are local favorites that remain hidden gems. Entrance fees are typically lower at these overlooked parks. From cheapism.com and msn.com.
Since 1926, driving Route 66 has been the experience of a lifetime for travelers, adventurers, desperados and dreamers. Being the oldest Route 66 resource on the web, the Historic 66 website is dedicated to providing information for all those who want to learn more about the legendary Mother Road. Check out this website and then get your kicks on Route 66!
AAA has a site to let you figure out how much it will cost to get to where you’re going. Using current gas prices, as well as highway fuel economy ratings from the EPA, the AAA Fuel Cost Calculator estimates the amount and cost of gasoline needed to complete a trip.
Mark Polks’ top seven tips for cold-weather RVing
Here are seven top tips (and then some) from Mark Polk, RV Education 101, to help protect your motorhome in the event you plan to use it during the cold winter months. These suggestions and ideas are for short-term cold-weather camping in your RV. From Mark Polk and FMCA.com.
This is just for fun, and some of these facts will actually amaze you. Does anyone play Trivia anymore? These facts could come in handy. From Mental Floss and msn.com.
You won’t believe the wide variety of delicious dishes in this collection: cinnamon rolls, warm cocktails, simple side dishes, braised meats, soups, main dishes and much more. Put one on to cook while you’re out hiking or sightseeing, or put the slow cooker in the sink as you’re driving down the road and have dinner ready when you reach your campsite. From PopSugar and msn.com.
These 15 states impose the lowest taxes on retirees, according to Kiplinger’s 2015 analysis on state taxes. They also report on other things to take into consideration when choosing a state to live in after retirement. From Kiplinger and msn.com.
Glaciers, geysers and crystal clear water: What more could you ask for? These 14 American lakes are gorgeous — and worth a visit — anytime of year. From Conde Nast Traveler and msn.com.
The ultimate guide to tech at 50+
32 gadgets and apps that make living in the digital age easier, cheaper, safer and more fun. A lot of these would be great for any age. From AARP.org.
Here is some interesting info on common RV dealer scams, rebate rip-offs, and “tales from the trenches” that reveal RV salesmen tricks and some of their sales pitches to look out for. The folks that wrote these tips have been around for a long time and know what they’re talking about! From CarBuyingTips.com.
Internet scams, identity theft, and urban legends: Are you at risk? Subscribe FREE to ScamBusters, a public service and the #1 publication on Internet fraud.
21 small towns you should visit on your next American road trip
These small towns are funky and fun, and pretty fantastic! Check ’em out and add some to your itinerary. From PopSugar and msn.com.
Here are some clever uses for aluminum foil — most of which would be handy in an RV. From This Old House and msn.com.
In selecting a great place to retire in each state, Kiplinger weighed several factors, including financial, lifestyle, safety and access to quality health care. From Kiplinger and msn.com.
There are thousands of waterfalls throughout the U.S., and many of them are in state or national parks, or national forests. Did you know that there’s even a beautiful waterfall in a cave 1,100 feet underground? Add some of these to your must-see list. From Cheapism.com and msn.com.
When you get back after a much-deserved vacation, the last thing you want to discover is that your home has been broken into. Take these precautionary steps to avoid any calamity. From AARP.org.
A pass is your ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. Each pass covers entrance fees at national parks and national wildlife refuges as well as standard amenity fees at national forests and grasslands, and at lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation.
Research new and used RV pricing, specs, photos and more for everything from travel trailers to truck campers, and browse by RV type.
From natural wonders like Yellowstone to man-made treasures like the Space Needle, here is a list of the most iconic landmark in every state. What a great bucket list for RVers! From Business Insider and msn.com.
These amazing zoos are scattered across the country and include the two oldest zoos in the U.S., as well as the nation’s only tropical zoo. From Fodor’s and msn. com.
Keep up with RV industry news at this excellent website.
Listed here are seasonal festivals, holiday displays and outdoor activities such as parades, ice skating and tree lighting. Many of these run until after New Year’s. Most are free or low admission. See what’s happening in your state or where you’re traveling this holiday season. From cheapism.com and msn.com.
10 best places to retire on less than $100 a day
“You can quickly and significantly reduce your retirement costs by moving to a place with a lower cost of living. In these cities, a retiree could cover the median cost of five basic expenses — housing, food, transportation, health care and utilities — with less than $100 per day, or $36,500 per year, in retirement income.” From U.S. News & World Report and msn.com.
As you’re RVing around the U.S. it’s important to be aware of the local driving laws in each state — which vary widely. Here is a comprehensive list of each state’s maximum highway speed, reckless driving threshold, penalties for reckless driving, and excessive speed laws and their penalties. Of course, we know you won’t be speeding or driving recklessly in your RV, but this information is good to know just in case you’re tempted. From Road & Track and msn.com.
There are so many spectacular National Parks and so little time to see them all, so here’s a list to get you started on some of the most beautiful. if these gorgeous photos don’t inspire you to visit them, probably nothing will. From huffingtonpost.com and msn.com
The ABCs of a happy retirement
Click through this slideshow to learn everything you need to know about getting on the path toward a happy retirement. From Jeff Yeager on gobankingrates.com and msn.com.
From California to Canada, these are the top weekend trips on the West Coast, along with tips on what to see and do in and around these destinations. From The Active Times and msn.com
When you’re ready to pack up the RV and enjoy a weekend away, check out one of these 10 incredible destinations. From Maine to Georgia, these are the top fall weekend trips on the East Coast. From The Active Times and msn.com.
How all 50 states got their names
Have you ever wondered, as you’re traveling around the U.S. in your RV, where a state got its name? Well, then, here ya’ go — they’re all here, for your state identification edification (sorry). From Mental Floss and msn.com.
Don’t miss these sights and experiences if you’re planning a trip to the Florida Keys. From Fodor’s and msn.com.
When you winterize your RVs, you also need to prepare it for several months of storage. RVing expert Mark J. Polk tells you what needs to be done in this very thorough list. From KOA.com and Mark J. Polk.
“From coast to coast and top to (almost) bottom, unforgettable foliage displays happen in all sorts of unlikely — and uncrowded — places. Here’s your guide to chasing falling leaves around the country, from now to Thanksgiving.” From Conde Nast Traveler and msn.com.
This slideshow from a report by Allstate Insurance lists the 10 least likely and the 10 most likely cities for their citizens to experience an accident relative to the national average. Also included (with a link) is the frequency of reported auto accidents among Allstate customers in the 200 largest U.S. cities. From insurance.com and msn.com.
These are some of the best museums in the country even while being budget-friendly. The exhibits range from “refined to frankly quirky.” These are so cool! From cheapism.com and msn.com.
Want to avoid the crowds? Thrillist pulled data from each state’s tourism board to determine the 12 with the fewest number of annual visitors, and then polled locals as to what we’re missing out on by not spending more time there. There’s something for everyone here. From thrillist.com and msn.com.
Here are some basics about living in an RV full-time: who’s doing it; full-time and part-time RV lifestyles; where to stay and how to make those stays cheaper; types of rigs people RV full-time in; the logistics of mail, banking, laundry, etc., and working on the road. Great info! From roadslesstraveled.us.
Try these interesting grillable (is that a word?) side dishes and more, and keep the heat out of your galley. From thedailymeal.com.
Be sure to keep these laws in mind as you’re driving around our awesome country — or just look at this list sometime when you need a good chuckle! From supercompressor.com and msn.com.
Some of these ghost towns’ histories are more significant than others, some are associated with colorful folk tales and ghost stories, but all are fascinating and are either free to explore or have a minimal charge. Great places to visit on your RV travels. From cheapism.com and msn.com.
This list is particularly useful to new RVers, but even the seasoned RVers may find items they haven’t yet considered leaving behind to help reduce the weight they’re hauling. From KOA.com.
Browse through hundreds of delicious recipes sorted by category including main ingredient, meal and course, holidays, special diets, type of cooking and much more. From campingcafe.com.
The transition from brick-and-mortar living to full-timing in a recreational vehicle entails a lot of lifestyle changes. This insightful article covers many things to consider before, during and even after full-time RVing. From Art of Fulltime RV Living aka fulltimervliving.net.
Visit these beautiful and architecturally interesting graveyards where famous Americans are buried. Learn about the the graveyards and their inhabitants on guided tours, some after dark, or on self-guided tours. From countryliving.com and msn.com.
Here are some great tips for RV camping from rv-camping.org.
There are a lot of national and state wilderness designations. We’ll bet you’ve never heard of a lot of these (we hadn’t!). Here’s how to tell them apart. From Mother Nature Network.
Easily rent RVs from owners, anywhere. Find the perfect RV for your next adventure. Or rent out your RV and make some money when you’re not using it. “Like Airbnb for road trippers.” From Outdoorsy.
“In autumn, national parks from coast to coast explode in a stunning spectacle of fall color that amplifies the beauty of their landscapes. Bustling wildlife, cooler weather and fewer crowds are also a bonus. Here, we look at 10 incredible national parks you must see in fall.” From The Weather Channel.
Here are some commonsense tips that you may already know about RVing, but we’ll bet there are some great ideas here that’ll make you wonder, “Now, why didn’t I think of that?” From KOA.com.
How about lasagna, pork ragu, white chili with black beans, chicken pie soup, cowboy brisket, French onion soup, or bread (yes, bread) — ready to eat after a long day on the road or out sightseeing in your toad? If you don’t have a slow cooker, you just might want one after you see these yummy dishes! From countryliving.com.
RVing expert Mark J. Polk, owner of RV Education 101, explains many different ways to improve on RV fuel economy. From KOA.com.
Tips and tricks that the folks at Roads Less Traveled have come across or come up with over the years — “jewels for how to RV.” From roadslesstraveled.us.
Here are lots of excellent, must-read tips from Joe and Vicki Kieva, seasoned RVers, on how to prepare for and camp in cold weather. From KOA.com.
From Georgia to Washington to Massachusetts and more, if you’re in one of these areas it might be worth it to head on over to one of these locations and enjoy a local tradition along with some of the best food the sea has to offer. From GQ.com and msn.com.
Inspired by the network of high-speed roads he saw in Germany during World War II, Dwight D. Eisenhower championed the passing of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. The U.S. interstate system now boasts 46,876 miles and runs through all 50 states. Prepare for your next cross-country road trip with these interesting facts. From mentalfloss.com and msn.com.
Thrillist polled residents and tourism boards from each state to determine what that one must-hit spot is. And here’s what they told them — the 50 most beautiful places in America. From thrillist.com and msn.com.
World-class museums, gourmet restaurants, tours based on the TV series “Breaking Bad,” ghost towns, Route 66, guided tours of Pueblo communities, gorgeous scenery — so much to see and do in New Mexico! From lonelyplanet.com and msn.com.
Here are the 20 states where you’re most likely to hit a deer, as well as information on how car insurance rates are affected by an accident. Interesting. From FindTheBest.com and msn.com.
Just in time for cooler weather, here are 20 delicious, comfort-food side dishes to prepare in your slow cooker. Yum! From popsugar.com and msn.com.
Towns populated with actual people are so overrated. Why fight the crowds when you can stroll through eerie ruins and have the place all to yourself — except for maybe a few spirits? Here are 10 you can (safely) visit, as long as you don’t mind a few spooks. From mentalfloss.com.
Museums, parks, hikes, golf, concerts, festivals, and on and on. From greatfallstribune.com.
Scattered all over the U.S., here are 50 cute, little towns in which to enjoy fun experiences and even interesting history while viewing the brilliant colors of fall. From CountryLiving.com and msn.com.
Traveling through town and looking for a good steak dinner that you don’t have to cook for a change? Check out this list of popular steakhouses around the country. From businessinsider.com and msn.com.
From the Pacific Coast Highway to the beautiful East Coast, from how the West was preserved to the culture of the South — here are four amazing National Park road trips to help you get out and Find Your Park. From nationalparks.org.
From Candy B. Harrington, expert on “travel information for slow walkers to wheelchair users,” comes this list of some of her favorite accessible sites in America’s national parks. Here is a link to her numerous books on Amazon.
After going to great lengths (read how in the first slide), The Daily Meal has assembled this mouthwatering list of America’s 101 best burgers from restaurants around the country (excluding large chains). Lots of possibilities for you to try out while you’re on the road. From thedailymeal.com and msn.com.
Most people don’t realize that many of our favorite national parks are home to pristine beaches. Here are ten wild and breathtaking beaches located within our national parks from Maine to California, and Washington to Florida. From theactivetimes.com and msn.com.
All over the U.S., here are the best places to find breathtaking fall colors. Better start planning — it’s almost time! From fodors.com and msn.com.
Here are gorgeous pictures of the wildlife found in Yellowstone, where and when to find it, their populations, and other information about the wildlife. From matadornetwork.com.
The best lakes in all 50 states
Here are Cheapism’s top lakes in each state, which lure vacationers for sunbathing, camping, water sports and fishing. From cheapism.com and msn.com.
This website is dedicated to the owners of those big rigs who seem to continually have a problem finding a place to park them. This online RV park directory will help you solve the problem as well as advise as to which resorts and campgrounds are Wi-Fi friendly.
Here is a comprehensive guide to RV parking/camping at Walmart, including the “unofficial rules” for spending the night in an RV in a Walmart parking lot, and a list of those Walmarts where overnight RV parking is not allowed. From Roundabout Publications.
The most beautiful lighthouses in America
Here are 30 beautiful lighthouses to explore from coast-to-coast, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. What a great bucket list! From MSN.com and countryliving.com.
This website has more than 2,400 pages and 60,000 photos. You’ll find buildings, signs and statues from all over the country. The focus is mainly on stuff from the 1920s-1970s. Most of the sections are organized by state, and other sections are organized by theme. And you won’t see any ads on these pages! From roadarch.com.
Here are nine healthy foods to snack on which will help you stay alert while driving — and the reasons why they work. From thedailymeal.com and msn.com.
There are more than 8,000 farmers markets in the U.S. Why not take advantage of them when you’re traveling? Use this guide to learn the tricks to getting the most out of shopping at farmers markets for super fresh fruits and vegetables and the seemingly endless variety. From zesterdaily.com.
Could this be a “scoop” list instead of a bucket list? From Foursquare, Business Insider and MSN.com.
Incident Information System (InciWeb) is a U.S. government interagency which provides the public a single source of incident-related information. Learn about current incidents (wildfires), including location, status and acres, as well as announcements, closures, photographs and maps of wildfires. The information is constantly updated, and is important when planning a road trip.
The 10 best mountain towns for summer
What can beat fresh mountain air and the great outdoors when you’re looking for a warm (or hot) weather getaway? Local activities and points of interest are included for these must-visit areas around the U.S. and Canada. From theactivetimes.com and msn.com.
40+ life-changing books to read
Emily-Co, from Pop Sugar, has compiled this list of books that will “better your life in a dramatic way.” She says, ” … reading just one of these books this year is guaranteed to change your life for good.” There’s something for everyone here. From popsugar.com and msn.com.
Some of these ideas are so simple, you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of them. A majority of these tips would be usable in an RV — we bet you’ll find more than one to try. From goodhousekeeping.com and msn.com
If you don’t have a bucket list yet, here’s a really good one! And if you already have a list, you’ll probably want to add some of these spectacular locations to it. From countryliving.com and msn.com.
Whether you’ve been there before or are going for the first time, keep these insider tips in mind to ensure you get the most out of your national park road trip. From usnews.com and msn.com.
Something special to aim for and enjoy in each state. From Condé Nast Traveler and msn.com.
20 of the most charming beach towns across America. Compiled by Country Living from nominations from their Facebook fans, here are some of their favorites featuring colorful homes, sandy beaches and clear skies from locations at known tourist destinations to smaller seaside gems. From countryliving.com.
How to remove a tick from your body, the easy, proper way. Video. It’s a good idea to learn this tick removal trick before you may need it. From theshrug.net.
10 brilliant uses for beer. Quickly clean and season cast iron, restore shine to gold jewelry, get rid of skunk stink on Fido, keep wasps from spoiling outdoor fun, and more uses for beer. (As if you needed an excuse to buy beer!) The reasons these work are explained, in case you’re skeptical. From prevention.com and firstforwomenbook.com.
NADA Guides RV pricing. Find prices and values for all recreational vehicle (RV) types, and now also available on their mobile site.
AccuWeather.com. Check out the weather forecast for where you’re traveling and make your plans accordingly. It even tells you how many minutes until it starts raining at your location, or any other location — just put in the location and click on the MinuteCast tab. Get severe weather information, and lots more. Also available as an app (look towards the bottom of the page).
Have you been watching too many reality survival shows and think you can handle any type of emergency — like if you get lost in the woods on a hike, or your RV breaks down in the middle of the desert, or you get bit by a snake, or some other emergency? Well, here some myths are refuted and the facts are explained to help you survive in an emergency. From MSN.com and theactivetimes.com
With gas prices more than a full dollar lower than this time last year … there’s no better time to take a classic American road trip. Here are Condé Nast Traveler’s six favorite road trip itineraries, including where to stop, where to stay, and what you’ll see along the way. From MSN.com and Condé Nast Traveler.
18 of the most charming towns across America. “Small town America is alive and well.” Check these out and see for yourself — then plan to visit some of them. From MSN.com and Woman’s Day.
What is the value of my RV? Whether you are trying to buy or sell an RV, you probably want to know its value, and here is a guide to help you determine it. Also included is an explanation of what NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) is, as well as links to NADA’s RV Pricing Guide and other information. From Kirkland RV Sales.
America’s best National Park road trips. “Nothing gets us more excited for summer than the prospect of an epic road trip. Luckily, this is an easy reality in the U.S., thanks to an abundance of amazing national parks.” If you haven’t visited these locations in person, maybe you should put one or more of them on your must-see list. From Condé Nast Traveler.
25 things you’ll never experience again. How many of these can you identify with? From MSN.com and Purple Clover.
50 states of speeding: Laws for every state in the U.S. What you need to know about speeding laws across America. From MSN.com and Road & Track.
Florida’s seven best beaches. From Florida’s best beach for pets, to best for beachcombing for beautiful shells, to best for celebrity watching, and more. From MSN.com and Fodor’s.
Nine great National Parks to visit off-season. This site lists the parks and their top off-season activities, as well as trip-planning information. From MSN.com and Fodor’s.
A state-by-state guide to the 50 coolest things in America. Yahoo brings you one cool thing in each of the 50 states, designed to make you want to explore our “cool” country. From Yahoo.com.
Campground setup checklist for travel trailers and motorhomes. This checklist provides a basic system of what to do when you arrive at your campsite. From Joe and Vicki Kieva and KOA.
Ten great National Parks to visit this spring. Spring is almost here (honest!). Time to start planning your trips. From MSN.com and TheActiveTimes.com.
RVParkReviews is a comprehensive review and camping information site specifically for those who love to camp. So far, more than 200,000 reviews, both positive and negative, have been submitted by real campers. Recommended by RVer (and RV tire expert) Roger Marble.
The best diners in every state. These will make you hungry — and want to visit these diners! From MSN.com/travel.
Michelin North America RV Tires. Just-relaunched website with a new RV tire selector, how to get more out of your tires and a dealer locator.
10 surprising historical artifacts in the U.S. … and how’d they get here? A German submarine in Chicago, Hitler’s phone in Georgia, a Danish windmill in Iowa, a statue of Vladimir Lenin in Seattle. These and more for you to visit in your RV travels.
Macro photographs of snowflakes: Amazing! From natureknows.org.
Special deals on RV rentals from Cruise America. Locations all over the U.S., including one-way rentals.
RV History Programs. Educational seminars and attractive vintage RV displays. From Al Hesselbart, the country’s leading storyteller on RV history subjects.
Fun RV hobbies. Dozens of creative ways to spend your time. From Fun Times Guide.com.
RV Lifestyle. A website with RV maintenance tips, RV cooking, destinations (including kid-friendly), and lots more. From Lance Campers, but with great information for all RVers.
Changin’ Gears. Information on getting started with RVs, RV terms, driver’s license requirements, keeping in touch, tow vehicle information and much more.
RVing Accessibility Group. “Enhancing the awarness of recreational accessibility.” Click on the Facilities tab for accessible campgrounds in several states.
Tripbuzz. “The ultimate RVing resource guide.” Lots of useful information about RVs and the RVing lifestyle.
Best places to experience Native American culture. Modern American Indian culture is thriving in galleries, powwows, film festivals and restaurants. From travel.CNN.com.
Protect yourself and others
from sharp edges of RV slideouts!
Canine Country Getaway. The Canine Country Getaway at Glen Highland Farm in Morris, N.Y., was created especially for people who like to vacation with their dogs.
Great resource for RVers. This blog (and website) from Safe-T-Plus contains several years’ worth of great advice and tips — from budget RV travel, to healthy living, to pets, to RV products, to you-name-it — too much to list!
Office of Defects Investigation. Identify and report problems you might be having with your vehicle, tires or equipment; or search for recalls. A part of the U.S. DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“My Medicines” — This brochure can be a livesaver. It’s designed to help consumers track the medications they use and offers medication advice. From the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
RVillage.com. A new social media site catering to RVers. As posted in our Digital RVer blog.
Seven most breakable RV parts and how to avoid breaking them. From Kirkland RV Sales.
The Rust Store: Helping to combat rust with products and information.
Cord Depot. Everything power cord related for the RV — all in one place. Easily pick and purchase the correct cord or adapter at an “excellent value.”
The seven most random things to ever deserve a monument. “They’re not your average war memorials. However, these monuments celebrate some equally interesting items.” From Huffington Post.
Project Yosemite. Yosemite National Park like you have never seen it. Stunning!
National Parks — then and now. “The photographs associated with panoramic lookout photos provide a window on the past and an opportunity to compare to the present….” From the National Park Service.
RV meal planning on a budget. “You can prepare and cook anything in an RV and a grill that you can cook at home!” Includes outdoor cooking, grilling, healthy recipes, organizing the RV kitchen and lots more. From RVing on a Budget.
Oregon’s RV parks. “Drive in, hook up and kick back at one of Oregon’s 162 comfortable RV parks. Name your amenities and find the perfect place to park.” From Travel Oregon.
Urbanspoon. “Urbanspoon is a leading online local restaurant guide that aggregates reviews from professional food critics, bloggers, and diners.” It provides info for restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada, and around the world. With Urbanspoon mobile, find the best nearby restaurants and see realtime waitlists.
Livestation. “Livestation brings together live news channels from around the world, to give you truly all sides of the story.” Watch most news channels for free. You can also access it from your smart phone, laptop or connected TV.
Preowned engines for sale. Huge price savings on thousands of replacement vehicle engines which have been reviewed and judged to be in excellent shape. You’ll never buy an auction engine after using this resource. Inventory updated hourly.
Etsy. “Your place to buy and sell all things homemade, vintage and supplies.” How about using this to make money from your RV?
RVCookingShow.com. A virtual cooking class on wheels, the RV Cooking Show takes viewers on adventures to some of the most sought-after or interesting but little-known RV locations in the country and then creates a healthy, easy, delicious destination-related dish.
10-Day Survival Pack for Your Vehicle. In case you get stuck somewhere without the comforts of your RV. From Backwoods Home Magazine.
FamilyDaysOut. Plan fun and educational activities anywhere for your kids or grandkids, or yourselves — including near RV campgrounds. With more than 5 million visitors and 15 million page hits since 2009, and the Best Family Website 2012 Web Award, this website must be doing something right!
Trailer Life’s 2014 Guide to Towing. More than 700 listings — very useful to RVers!
Debi’s RV Cooking. This Facebook Group is open to anyone (not just Facebook members) and is designed to share among its members great-tasting yet quick and easy RV- and camping-friendly recipes. Yum!! (No commercial posts allowed and zero tolerance for spam.)
Buses For Sale. The best resource on the web to connect used bus buyers and sellers.
Videos on our YouTube Channel
•Videos for novice RVers.
•Videos about RV maintenance and repair by the RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer.
•All about RV tires and tire safety.
•Video essays by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury.
