More than 700 Websites we like

German-style Christmas markets in the U.S.

“Ringing in the holiday season, cities across the U.S. are celebrating with their own versions of the traditional German Christmas market. Not unlike the Christmas markets in Germany, each of its American cousins has a flair that is unique to the city or region where it takes place.” There are 30 markets across the U.S. listed here, with foods, crafts, entertainment, and so much more. From Germany.info.

The West’s best quirky attractions

Here are nine strange and fascinating roadside attractions in the West — some are nature-made, some are man-made, but none are necessarily “normal.” From Sunset.com and msn.com.

The funniest slang term from every state

As you’re RVing around the country and hear a term you don’t understand, check it out on this list. How many of these have you heard (or used) before? From thedailymeal.com and msn.com

Iconic adventures for each of the 50 states

Great and sometimes unique ideas for things to see and do in each state. How many of these have you experienced? How many do you want to put on your bucket list? From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

21 things you didn’t know you could make in your slow-cooker

Risotto, Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Fudge, French Onion Dip, Party Mix, Buffalo Wings, and much more. Yum! From TheDailyMeal.com and msn.com.

Chronicles of Courage: Stories of Wartime and Innovation

If you or someone you know were/are in the military, this will probably be of interest to you. This is a groundbreaking project begun more than 15 years ago by philanthropist Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. It is one of the largest interview video archives on war and aviation ever created, and begins with World War II. It “captures the powerful first-person perspectives of more than 340 men and women from opposing sides of conflicts” and “will take you on an immersive journey into the heart of wartime,” including insight into some of the most iconic military aircraft. The archive went live on December 7, 2016, Pearl Harbor Day. From Flying Heritage Collection (flyingheritage.com).

These 12 U.S. national parks look even more beautiful under a blanket of snow

Some of these gorgeous parks offer year-round camping, and all have winter activities for outdoor enthusiasts. You’ll see sights unlike anything you would see in the warmer months, not to mention enjoying a fraction of the tourists. From easyvoyage.co.uk and msn.com

Fifty fulfilling, productive things to do in retirement

If you’re retired or soon-to-be retired and wondering what to do with all of your newly free time, here are 50 excellent suggestions — including traveling by RV, of course. But a lot of these great ideas will possibly present you with a new quandary: So much to do — how do I choose? From cheapism.com and msn.com.

Offbeat attractions in all 50 states

Here are free or cheap quirky attractions to enjoy in each state as you’re traveling around the country. “Offbeat” is an understatement when describing these natural or man-made places of interest. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

The 16 best Christmas towns in America

Country Living picked 16 of the best places to celebrate the holidays in America. Lots of lights and decorations to ooh and aah over, along with memorable festivities to enjoy at locations scattered around the country. From countryliving.com and msn.com.

51 cozy slow-cooker soups

Try some of these hearty slow-cooker recipes on cold, dreary winter days to warm you up as they fill you up. Maryland-style Crab Soup, Over-the-Rainbow Minestrone, Pepperoni Pizza Soup, Autumn Pumpkin Chili — so many to choose from! And so easy to prepare while you’re out and about for the day, or even driving to your next destination. From TasteofHome.com and msn.com.

Odd phenomena that only happen in these places

From sailing stones to an eternally burning fire, MSN Weather looks at some of the most unusual phenomena that happen at these locations only — and some of which are in the U.S. Fascinating! From msn.com.

Eight great American winter road trips

Here are some incredible iconic drives around the country to experience this winter, when there is less traffic and the top national parks are usually crowd-free. From usnews.com and msn.com.

Taste the states: 50 iconic American desserts

Baked Alaska from … Alaska, of course. Meyer lemon cake from California. Blueberry pie from Maine. Key lime pie from Florida. Boston cream pie from … Massachusetts. Mississippi mud pie. New York cheesecake. Pot candy from Colorado … huh? From PopSugar and msn.com.

Funny town names you won’t believe are real

This list is certainly not Boring (OR). In fact, some names may Surprise (AZ) you, while others may Embarrass (MN) you. It’s Okay (OK) if a town has No Name (CO), or if it is Nothing (AZ), or if they’re Uncertain (TX). Why (AZ) do we bring you this list, Sweet Lips (TN)? Whynot (NC)? From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

Inside some million-dollar motorhomes

Check out these “land yachts” — some of the priciest motorhomes on the market now. Do they make you want one? Or do they make you think, “Nah. I’m perfectly happy with what I have”? From lovemoney.com and msn.com.

Slow cooker comfort foods

These slow cooker comfort foods are the warm hug a lot of people might need right now. Try Hard Cider Bacon Mac and Cheese, Black Bean Chili With Lime and Cheddar, Crock-Pot Chicken and Dumplings, Slow Cooker Focaccia, Enchilada Soup, Pumpkin Brownies — just to name a few of these 50 deliciously comforting recipes. From SheKnows.com and msn.com.

The most iconic restaurant in every U.S. state

Dinner with a side of history, anyone? Over the years, certain restaurants have emerged as the ultimate representation of each state. Some of the restaurants on this list are rated the best in the country. Make sure to include some on your itinerary! From purewow.com and msn.com.

You winterized your RV but did you prepare it for storage?

When you winterize your RV, you also need to prepare it for several months of storage. RVing expert Mark J. Polk tells you what needs to be done in this very thorough list. From KOA.com and Mark J. Polk.

Fabulous Florida springs

Here are some of the best springs (out of more than 700) to visit in Florida. These are beautiful and amazing. From Southern Living and msn.com.



The 50 best small towns for antiquing

Here is a list of the best small town in every state to go antiquing like a professional. From House Beautiful and msn.com.

The one thing you must do in every state

No, we’re not going to make you do these things — but you’ll surely want to do them while you’re in the neighborhood. This is a list of must-sees and must-dos that shouldn’t be missed in each state, and which you may not find anywhere else in the U.S. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

29 hearty fall slow-cooker recipes

These deliciously hearty recipes would be great to make in your slow cooker. How about Beef Bourguignon, Jambalaya, Garlic and Herb Cheesy Chicken Dumplings or another one of these tasty dishes awaiting your return to your RV after a day of sightseeing, or when you arrive at your campground after a long day of driving? Mmmmm! From delish.com and msn.com. 50 of the dumbest laws in every state

Can’t eat fried chicken with utensils in Georgia? Pickles must bounce in Connecticut? No cursing while driving in Maryland? (Uh-oh!) No Sasquatch poaching in Washington state? Interesting reading. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

National Park Owner’s Guides

Plan your next family vacation with National Park Owner’s Guides from the National Park Foundation. Filled with detailed maps, travel tips and inside information on what not to miss, the free Owner’s Guide is your one-stop resource to discover all of your more than 400 national parks. Several more “customized” guides are available, also.

LibriVox. Free public domain audio books for anyone to listen to — on their computers, iPods or other mobile device, or to burn onto a CD. More than 10,000 cataloged works available, and growing. Librivox is a non-commercial, non-profit and ad-free project, powered by volunteers.

Odd, strange and unexplained places in the U.S.

We’ll bet you haven’t heard of, let alone seen, all of these ten very strange places in the U.S. This would make a very unique bucket list, for sure! From USA Today and msn.com.

Eight road trips to take this fall

Wondering where to go in the next month or so? Here are eight road trips scattered across the U.S. to take this fall to view Mother Nature’s spectacular display of color. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

20 fall soups that will warm your insides

Nothing says “fall” like a warm bowl of soup. Several of these are made in the slow cooker (how handy in the RV), and many are a meal-in-a-bowl (also handy). How about Sausage-and-Tortellini Soup, Cream of Sweet Potato Apple Soup, Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada soup or Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup. Mmmm! From Country Living and msn.com.

The 20 best small towns to visit in 2016, according to the Smithsonian

This year the Smithsonian’s annual list of the best small towns in America is inspired by the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, and the communities are all located near national parks. From Smithsonian.com, Country Living and msn.com.

The best steakhouse in every state

In case you get a hankering for a fabulous steak while traveling and don’t feel up to fixing it yourself but aren’t familiar with the local restaurants, here is a list of the top-rated steakhouses in every state and Washington, D.C. based on ratings, number of visits and amount of tipping. From Foursquare and msn.com.

23 old American mills

Here is a photo tour of iconic, scenic mills from days gone by. Some have been turned into museums, restaurants or stores, many still work and are a glimpse into an era mostly left behind after the Industrial Revolution. Most date back to the 1700s and 1800s, but a couple are from the 1600s! Add some of these to your travel destination plans. From USA Today and msn.com.

10 alternatives to full-time retirement

Here are some alternatives to a traditional retirement. These ideas would give you more time to travel in your RV while still earning an income. From U.S. News and World Report and msn.com.

Where to find the best view in every state

Whether from the top of an observation tower, a tall building, a mountaintop, or even at ground level, here is where you’ll find the best view in every state. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

Quick one-pot or one-pan dinners to warm you on a cool fall night

“Comfort food without the hassle is the name of the game with these cozy recipes.” From SheKnows.com and msn.com.

BBB Scam Tracker

As of this posting, there are more than 39,000 scams which have been reported and are being investigated by the Better Business Bureau in the U.S. and Canada. Search the results by key words, scam type, date, etc. Spot a business or offer that sounds like an illegal scheme or fraud? Tell the BBB about it so they can investigate and warn others.

The food each state is known for

Here is roundup of some of the most well-known food from every state: cheese grits in Alabama, Cuban food in Florida, Rocky Mountain oysters in Montana, Marionberry pie in Oregon, Jello in Utah … yep, quite the variety here. Try out these favorites when you’re visiting the various states. From Spoon University and msn.com.

10 facts about American landmarks your teachers never mentioned

Some interesting facts to think about as you’re visiting these landmarks. Most of them we’ve never heard of — have you? From Elle Decor and msn.com.

Great places to retire on $1,000 a month

Here is a list of the 25 best cities to retire comfortably, based on housing expenses, number of retirees, walkability and safety factors. From GOBankingRates and msn.com.

The 50 most beautiful places in America

Here from the editors from Condé Nast Traveler are 50 of their favorite beautiful and diverse sites in America. How many have you visited? From Condé Nast Traveler and msn.com.

The local’s guide to the best diners across America

This list of the best diners in each state (and D.C.) was compiled by asking residents of each state what their favorite diner was. Visit these for their classic food and nostalgic vibes. Some have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives — so you know they have to be really good! From Spoon University and msn.com.

Just a Gypsy – Gypsy Journal

On the road with long-time, full-time RVers. Jam-packed full of useful information about RVing.

27 funniest church signs ever

If you’re in need of a good chuckle. From essence.com and msn.com.

37 depraved recipes with bacon

(Their word, not ours.) OK, so it’s not about RVing, but RVers have to eat too, right? And here are some “depraved” (and maybe decadent) recipes with bacon — breakfast, lunch, dinner, sides, snacks, desserts, drinks. Uh huh. Check ’em out. From sheknows.com and msn.com.

41 simple ways to make extra money

Want/need to make a little extra money while RVing, whether part-time or full-time? Here are some interesting ways to make some cash, most of which would work while you’re on the road. Maybe not a ton, but some days every little bit helps, right? From Cheapism and msn.com.

The best places to see fall foliage outside of New England

Here is yet another list of locations scattered across the U.S. where you can see the dazzling colors of fall foliage, which peak between September and October. From The Active Times and msn.com.

AAA Digest of Motor Laws

The AAA Digest of Motor Laws is an online compendium of laws and rules related to driving and owning a motor vehicle in the United States and Canada, including traffic laws, vehicle titling and registration requirements, fees and taxes, driver’s licenses and traffic safety.

The 25 best fast-food chains in America

Business Insider and Restaurant Business looked at nearly 100 of the largest U.S. fast-food chains and rated them on three criteria that they considered the most telling for all-around fast-food excellence. (Guess what! You won’t find McDonald’s and Taco Bell on the list.) This is a great list to have on hand as you’re roaming around the U.S. From Business Insider and msn.com.

20 places every American should see

Be sure to include some, or all, of these amazing locations in the U.S. on your travel bucket list. From Country Living and msn.com.

Dozens of senior discounts, some starting at age 50

Granted, a lot of these are for hotels or motels (for those unfortunate non-RVers), but there are still a bunch of discounts for stores, restaurants, activities and more. From Cheapism.com and msn.com.

25 one-pot and one-pan Italian recipes

For those nights when all you want is a comforting Italian pasta, lasagna or chicken dish — without the hassle of cleanup — try one of these delicious recipes. From popsugar.com and msn.com.

Top 10 all-American landmarks

What a meaningful and fun bucket list this would make! Check out these locations and click on the link in each description for more information about the landmark. If you decide to visit, at the bottom of each brief description is a link to a travel guide from Fodor’s to help you plan your trip. What more could you ask for? — Except for the time to visit them all. From Fodor’s and msn.com.

RV/MH Hall of Fame

Haven’t had a chance to visit the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Ind. yet? Here’s a sample of what you’ll find in their collection of 100 years’ worth of classic recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. From Car and Driver and msn.com.

12 stops on the ultimate fall foliage road trip

Here are a dozen cities and parks around the U.S. with the most beautiful fall foliage, along with suggestions of when to plan your visit and other things to see and do while in the area. [This is not the same list as last week.] From MentalFloss.com and msn.com.

15 grill-able dinner ideas

Too hot to cook in your RV? Try these delicious dinners made on your outdoor grill or campfire. Yum! From SheKnows.com and msn.com.

50 astonishing facts you never knew about the 50 states

Oh, these are fun, interesting and sometimes funny! Did you know the tidbit listed about your home state? From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

Lightning safety, and more facts about lightning

Did you know lightning strikes the U.S. about 25 million times a year, kills an average of 49 people and severely injures hundreds more each year in the U.S.? This website will teach you how to stay safe in all kinds of situations and offer insight into the science of lightning. From National Weather Service and NOAA.

21 places to see the most spectacular fall foliage in America

Now that it’s almost leaf-peeping season, here is a list of 21 places for foliage freaks to check out the incredible colors across the country. From PopSugar and msn.com.

Maximum trailer and RV lengths in California State Parks

A complete list of maximum RV and trailer lengths allowed to stay at all California state parks, beaches, recreation areas and historic parks. Click on the park name for reservation information, directions to get there, and more. From the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Double your grilling space without spending a dime!

Here’s an ingenious (and cheap) way to add a second level to your BBQ grill — to use as a warming rack or even a slow cooker. It’s one of those “Now why didn’t I think of that?” ideas (or maybe you did — good for you!). From Bob Vila and msn.com.

40 charming American towns you’ve (probably) never heard of

Here are 40 historic and quaint towns you may not have heard of before, but they are worth adding to your bucket list of places to visit. With great restaurants, shops, local wineries, outdoor activities and lots more, check these out and maybe add some to your travel itinerary. From House Beautiful and msn.com.

How all 50 states got their names

Today’s history lesson, folks, is how the states got their names. No, there’s no test afterwards — this is just fun reading and maybe you’ll learn some interesting facts about some of the places you visit in the process. From Mental Floss and msn.com.

TED.com. “Riveting talks by remarkable people, free to the world.” TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less). More than 2,200 TED talks are available on a variety of subjects. From ted.com.

America’s 25 most beautiful scenic byways

“These famous routes across the country are the ultimate road trips, thanks to some truly awe-inspiring landscapes. Sightseeing doesn’t get any easier than this.” From House Beautiful and msn.com.

20 extraordinary cheeseburgers

Got your summer grillin’ goin’ on? Pop Sugar claims these cheeseburgers are “so good they might make you emotional.” Well, maybe … but they’ll at least make you — and your taste buds — glad you tried something other than the usual grilled cheeseburger. From popsugar.com and msn.com.

The best states for retirement in 2016

Kiplinger rated all 50 states based on quantifiable factors important to many retirees, including affordability, health care costs and healthy lifestyles, and other factors. They came up with the top 10 states, and then chose one or two cities in each state to help narrow your search. From Kiplinger and msn.com.

The best must-visit beach in every U.S. state

PureWow defines these beaches as the best “stretch of shoreline against idyllic water” in every state — even Iowa! Some you may already be familiar with, some may surprise you — but they all sound like an ideal destination on a hot summer day. From purewow.com and msn.com.

National Parks as seen from space

How often have you wondered what our national parks look like from space? Probably not that often. But here are some fascinating pictures from space of several of our national parks — just in case you ever wonder. From NASA, National Park Service and KOMONews.com.

RV travel tips for beginner and seasoned RV enthusiasts.

These RV travel tips will make your first — or 50th — RV trip safer and more fun. From About.com.

11 most impressive waterfalls in the U.S.

These are spectacular! Have you visited them (yet)? From USA Today and msn.com.

13 American road trips that you may not know about

Here are some road trips you may have heard of before, but some maybe not. It’s an interesting variety and may include a trip or two you hadn’t thought of to include in your itinerary. From Easyvoyage and msn.com.

74 things you can get for free

Free is good, right? Well, here’s a huge list of free things including food, places to go and things to do, legal advice and tax preparation, a list of websites of freebies for seniors, items for free, and lots more. Ohhh, yeah. Free is definitely good! From GoBankingRates.com and msn.com.

Best soda fountains in the U.S.

Remember sitting on a rotating stool at the soda fountain counter and ordering a sandwich and chips and a shake? Remember watching with anticipation as your creamy shake was being prepared — whir, whir, whir … up and down — and delivered to you in the big, silver, moisture-covered container (with a paper-wrapped straw stuck on the side) and poured into a glass, with enough left over for you to refill your glass? This list is a roundup of the 17 best soda fountains around the country which are keeping the all-American tradition alive, and will surely take you back to those good ol’ days. From Food & Wine and msn.com.

30 easy slow-cooker recipes

How about lasagna, pork ragu, white chili with black beans, chicken pie soup, cowboy brisket, French onion soup, or bread (yes, bread) — ready to eat after a long day on the road or out sightseeing in your toad? If you don't have a slow cooker, you just might want one after you see these yummy dishes! From countryliving.com.

National Geographic. Everything you would expect from National Geographic and then some. Included is National Geographic photographer Jonathan Irish visiting every U.S. national park (in an Airstream) in the span of one year. Follow his travels as he visits 59 parks in 52 weeks.

Watch out for these tourist traps in all 50 states

This is a list of tourist traps which are iconic locations across the U.S. that, to many, have become overrun or overrated. But since the qualification as a “tourist trap” is in the eye of the beholder, we’ll just give you the heads up and let you to decide for yourself if you feel swindled after shelling out money at these spots. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

Everything you need to know about tires

Be “TireWise,” because the only thing between you and the road are your tires. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Department of Transportation provide TireWise to help you make smart decisions to keep you and your family safe, whether you’re in the market to buy new tires or want to extend the life and safety of the ones on your car or truck. From NHTSA.

16 summer slow cooker recipes for easy dinners

Smokey baked beans, lip smackin’ ribs, Mexican beef-stuffed peppers, slow cooker berry cobbler, old-fashioned peach butter … many more irresistible slow cooker recipes when it’s too hot to turn your RV’s oven on, or you want dinner or a treat ready when you get back from a day of sightseeing. Mmmmm! From Reader’s Digest, Taste of Home, and msn.com.

How to detect and treat spider bites

Most spider bites are harmless, but a few can do serious harm. Here’s how to recognize the black widow and brown recluse, two venomous spiders, and what to know and do in case of any spider bite. From U.S. News & World Report and msn.com.

Using a small RV kitchen. Tips on how to make the most of a small galley-type kitchen. From Taste of Home.

Web of Trust (WOT). “Web of Trust (WOT) is a free browser extension that tells you which websites you can trust.” Easy to use, and won’t slow down your browser. More than 140 million users worldwide.

Simple form to fill out to see if your tires have been involved in a recall, investigation or complaints. From the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The worst cities in the U.S. for mosquitoes

Orkin Pest Control compiled a list of the Top Mosquito Cities based on the number of customers buying mosquito control devices from them. Mosquitoes are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because some carry and transmit diseases. They thrive in hot and humid conditions but are also found in dry environments. Some of these locations may surprise you. From The Active Times and msn.com.

Tips for keeping furry friends healthy and happy on the road

You don't have to leave your pets at home if you go RVing. Keep your furry companions happy on the road with these helpful tips for traveling with pets. From Lazydays RV.

Everyday grilling mistakes

A list of grilling mistakes, the results, and the fixes. Lots of great tips and tricks here. We bet even the grill masters will learn something. From Cooking Light and msn.com.

Instructables

Lots more than 100,000* projects from around the world to try, in the categories of technology, workshop, living, food, play, outside and every subject you can imagine. Even contests to enter with your own creations. More than 2 million users worldwide. This is so fun to browse through, and you'll probably find things you'll want to try. *That number was from a couple of years ago — we're quite sure it's much higher now.

Hundreds of delicious-sounding campfire and RV (or anywhere) recipes, from KOA campers.

Current wildfire information

Incident Information System (InciWeb) is a U.S. government interagency which provides the public a single source of incident-related information. Learn about current incidents (wildfires), including location, status and acres, as well as announcements, closures, photographs and maps of wildfires. The information is constantly updated, and is important when planning a road trip.

Under-the-radar RV parks in each state

Cheapism.com searched several websites and came up with this list of under-the-radar destinations in every state that may offer last-minute reservations for your summer travels. From reasonably priced to very pricey — you’ll find a full range of costs and amenities here. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

38 grilling recipes for an epic summer cookout

Here are delicious recipes for main dishes, side dishes, desserts and more — perfect for serving to guests or taking to a get-together in the park. From CountryLiving.com and msn.com.

Songs to fuel your road trip

Here’s a fun and eclectic collection of 40 songs to listen to while you’re traveling down the highway: “Born to Run,” Bruce Springsteen; “Take it Easy,” The Eagles; “Route 66,” the Rolling Stones; “Going Up the Country,” Canned Heat; “I’ve Been Everywhere,” Johnny Cash; “On the Road Again,” Willie Nelson; “Fun, Fun, Fun,” the Beach Boys; and lots more, including some more recent songs. We’ll bet some of these will take you back. Groovy! From msn.com.

The most beautiful spot in every state

This list of the most stunning place in every U.S. state will be helpful in planning your itinerary, we’re sure. Then again, it might add a few miles to your trip which you weren’t planning on — but well worth it. From PureWow.com and msn.com.

Project Gutenberg. More than 50,000 free eBooks. These books are free in the U.S. because their copyright has expired.

10 must-see underrated cities to visit this summer

Here are 10 under-the-radar locales to explore and enjoy for those who wish to avoid the tourist crowds. Examples are Pompano Beach, Fla.; Boise, Idaho; Sedona, Ariz.; and Grand Island, Neb. From U.S. News & World Report and msn.com.

29 summer slow-cooker recipes

An international potpourri of delicious recipes to cook in the slow-cooker when it’s too hot to “cook for real” in your RV galley. For example: Garlic-Parmesan Chicken (very popular on Pinterest), Chicken Quesadillas with Pico De Gallo, Beef Bourguignon, Root Beer Pulled Pork, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Tacos, Crockpot Cherry Pie. Need we say more? From Delish.com and msn.com.

32 secrets park rangers want you to know

Here are great tips from the experts on what to do and not do when you’re visiting a national park. From Readers’ Digest and msn.com.

The 20 most beautiful forests in America.

“Escape the daily grind this summer with a trip to these lush, breathtaking landscapes.” From Country Living and msn.com

Comprehensive weather report. For any location. Includes a seven-day forecast, weather-related news, severe weather map, weather events, and more. From Weather Underground.

TV Fool. “Whenever I arrive at a new location I use this website to find the local TV channels using my air antenna. I just enter the zip code and then click on ‘find local channels.’ This tells me the channel numbers, how many miles away the station is located, and the direction to aim the antenna.” Many thanks to Mike Tamarkin for suggesting this great website!

42 perfect summer trips

If you’re traveling anywhere in the West this summer, check out some of these gorgeous and/or fun destinations to add to your itinerary. From Sunset.com and msn. com.

The 100 most “delish” summer salads

Mmmmm. These healthful and easy salads would go well with whatever you barbecue, or even as a complete meal. You won’t run out of ideas for a long time with all of these to choose from. From delish.com and msn.com.

The best barbecue festivals in America

Here’s a list of 15 BBQ festivals scattered around the country, and scattered throughout the year (so some have already occurred for this year). There are still lots to choose from — add one or more to your itinerary for this year or plan ahead for next year. Yum! From delish.com and msn.com.

The top 15 reasons why Canada should be on your travel bucket list

Wildlife, mountains, sports, festivals, food — there are lots more than 15 reasons to visit Canada listed here. We’ll bet you’ll find some that’ll make you say, “Hey, let’s go to Canada this year!” From TheActiveTimes.com and msn.com.

National Park Service history electronic library. “The NPS History Electronic Library is a portal to thousands of electronic publications and videos, covering the history of the National Park Service and the cultural and natural history of the national parks, monuments, and historic sites of the U.S. National Park System.” Not affiliated with the National Park Service.

Etsy. “Etsy is a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy unique goods.” How about using this to make money from your RV? Or to shop for some terrific and unique items — or browse through on a rainy day.

25 easy summer campfire recipes (that aren’t S’mores!)

Say what?! Oh, it’s OK. There are some different takes on S’mores here, too. Plus lots of other delicious recipes for cooking snacks or a meal over a campfire. If you don’t usually cook anywhere but your RV galley or BBQ grill, these might just tempt you to try campfire cooking. From Country Living and msn.com.

America’s 15 best small-town festivals

Food, music, art, sand (yep), and more are highlighted at these annual festivals scattered around the U.S. We’re sure there are lots more amazing small-town festivals, but this list will get you started. From Fodor’s and msn.com.

Nine things mosquitoes absolutely hate

Here are some simple but great ideas to protect you from pesky (and potentially dangerous) mosquitoes. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

Find events at National Parks

If you’re planning to go to a national park and want to know what special events might be happening so you can visit then, just go to this website, plug in the state and/or park, and the date or a date range, and you’ll get a list of events to choose from. Pretty nifty! From National Park Service.

Well-stocked RV kitchen. Equipment and pantry staples for the well-stocked galley kitchen, tips and advice, and, of course, lots of recipes. From allrecipes.com.

Tips for buying a used RV. What to look for to get the best deals. From AARP.

24 tricks to survive hot summer nights (without AC)

Here are some tried-and-true DIY strategies for staying cool on hot summer nights. From Greatist.com and msn.com.

The best farmers’ markets in every state

Fresh from farm to your table — what could be more delicious as you’re traveling around the U.S.? “These markets are the cream of the local, organic crop.” From delish.com and msn.com.

13 secrets farmers’ markets won’t tell you

There are fantastic farmers’ markets scattered throughout the U.S. (see the list in last week’s Websites we like), and when you stop to get some delicious and incredibly fresh produce at them, keep these things in mind. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

The 100 most “delish” ways to cook on the grill

Running out of grilling ideas when it’s too hot (or too nice out) to cook in your RV galley? Here are 100 delicious ideas that will take you through the summer and beyond. From delish.com and msn.com.

RV Camping in Yosemite National Park. Learn where to camp in this magnificent National Park. From National Park Service.



Digital Public Library of America. A wealth of knowledge. Explore more than 13 million items from libraries, archives and museums — search by subject, date or place. Recommended by Time Inc.

12 wacky American festivals to celebrate Independence Day

If you’re near any of these locations this Fourth of July weekend, check out one of these quirky and fun celebrations around the country. From FoxNews.com and msn.com.

The best free things to do in each state this summer

Here are free fun attractions, exhibits and festivals to enjoy this summer as you travel throughout the U.S. Some of these activities take place soon, so be sure to check out this list so you don’t miss anything. From Country Living and msn.com.

Staying safe around bears

This information from the National Park Service is critical to the safety of humans and bears. It explains how to avoid bears, how to act if you encounter a bear, and what to do if a bear attacks (it’s different for a black bear or a grizzly). There are links to a video and an article of how to use bear pepper spray.

Beat 16 summer health hazards

Food borne illnesses, insect borne diseases, waterborne illnesses, poisonous plants, trampoline injuries … OK — You probably don’t have to worry about that one. But here is a comprehensive list of summertime illnesses and injuries and how prevent or avoid them. From Health.com and msn.com.

50states.com

Everything you always wanted to know — and lots more — about every state.

51 Uses for WD-40. We’ll bet you haven’t thought of most of these! From Reader’s Digest.

Great summer festivals in all 50 states (and D.C.)

Here from Cheapism.com are some of the best budget-friendly summer festivals in the country.

The Irish “take” on the 10 most breathtaking National Parks to visit in America

From Isabel Conway at Irish Examiner Ltd. comes this list of the 10 best U.S. national parks to visit, some of which she has personally explored and some of which are on her bucket list. It’s interesting to get this perspective on our national parks from someone “across the pond.”

Discover Our Shared Heritage Travel Itinerary Series. Help plan your next trip with these itineraries — each one is a self-guided tour, online or in person, to virtually endless historic destinations. Each itinerary highlights different geographic regions or important themes in American history. From the National Park Service.

GoodRVFood.com. This website is “dedicated to the art of preparing easy and delicious meals in the relatively small spaces of our recreational vehicles (RV), campers, boats and travel trailers. This site is populated with recipes, hints and suggestions from wonderful campers like you.”

Outdoor Nebraska. Information about all kinds of things to do outdoors in Nebraska, including exploring their 77 state parks. From Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

The 25 most livable small cities in the U.S. in 2016

If you’re thinking of relocating in the near future but don’t have a specific destination in mind, maybe this list from Livability will help you decide. Some characteristics found among the 25 top cities include strong local economies and dynamic downtowns, as well as beautiful outdoors and numerous recreational activities. Or maybe you can visit them while traveling around the U.S. From Fiscal Times and msn.com.

The best 4th of July events around the country

If you like to celebrate BIG on the 4th of July, check out these huge celebrations and maybe put one on your itinerary. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

How to keep mosquitoes and ticks away

This article from Consumer Reports instructs us on what to do with our surroundings and clothing in order to protect ourselves as much as possible from mosquitoes, ticks and stinging insects. From Consumer Reports and msn.com.

The best summer food in every state

While traveling around the U.S., here are the best foods to try in each state — from Maine’s delicious corn chowder to California’s creamy avocados, and from fresh berries in Alaska to juicy oranges in Florida. Wait until you see what’s in store for you in the rest of the states! From Eat This, Not That! and msn.com.

America’s Byways. A collection of 150 distinct and diverse roads designated by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, including the National Scenic Byways and All-American Roads — “gateways to adventures where no two experiences are the same.” From the Federal Highway Administration.

National Weather Service. Weather forecasts and warnings, past weather facts, weather safety, news and more.

MyTripJournal.com. A free personal travel website “for you to record your travel experiences [including photos, stories and videos] for the purpose of sharing them with family and friends.”

Beat the heat! Tricks to stay cool in the summer

Here are 10 cool, and sometimes surprising, ways to stay cool when it’s hot out. Some of these would work well when you’re boondocking. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

Where to go for a budget-friendly vacation in all 50 states

“Whether you hit up a park, take a tour, attend an event, drive a scenic byway, or explore a destination dish by dish, there are many ways to have fun this summer across the United States.” From cheapism.com and msn.com.

10 summer food myths that can make you sick

Check out these safety tips to avoid food poisoning, cut prep time and more. From Woman’s Day and msn.com.

The Wi-Fi-FreeSpot Directory. The Wi-Fi-FreeSpot™ Directory is a listing of locations that offer Free Wi-Fi — high-speed wireless Internet access — to their customers and guests and/or the general public in the U.S., Canada, and around the world, including RV parks and campgrounds.

RV tips. This Facebook group is “all about the RV lifestyle. Please post comments, tips, ask questions, answer questions, share your adventures! Let’s make this informative and fun. Invite your RV and RV-wannabe friends!”

All about Dutch ovens and lots of recipes. From Dutch Oven Dude.

Free summer events in all 50 states (and D.C.)

Cheapism.com has rounded up some of the best free events, indoors and outdoors, in each state for summer 2016.

Guide to insect repellents

Here from Consumer Reports is their comprehensive buying guide for various insect repellents, including several that provide excellent or very good protection against mosquito and tick bites. Learn about using DEET.

How to plan a road trip

Where to go, how to get there, and everything you need or want to know along the way — it’s all here. From Roadtrippers.com

Debi’s RV Cooking

This Facebook Group is designed to share among its members great-tasting yet quick and easy RV- and camping-friendly recipes. Yum!! (No commercial posts allowed and zero tolerance for spam.)

DoItYourselfRV.com

A superb website about do-it-yourself projects for RVers.

CampsitePhotos.com

This campground directory features photos of each campsite in public and private campgrounds throughout the USA, with complete descriptions, directions, reviews and more.

6 pro secrets for planning a successful national parks trip Experts share smart tricks to make navigating national parks easier this year. From US News & World Report. 4/14/16

23 cheapest places where you’ll want to retire

Kiplinger analyzed factors critical to retirees when choosing these cities, including lifestyle, safety, taxes, health care and cost of living. These locations are not only appealing but also particularly cheap for retirement. Maybe you’ll choose one of these as your home base for your RVing adventures in your retirement years. From Kiplinger and msn.com.

Everything you need to know to survive in the wilderness, desert, or wherever. Just in case you ever wander away from your RV and get lost, or for those with a sense of adventure, this website has survival tips for just about any scenario.

Buses for sale. The best resource on the web to connect used bus buyers and sellers. Their bus inventory includes all types of used buses such as entertainer buses, passenger buses, executive day coaches, and used motorhomes.

Ten RV camping tips that no one will tell you. Make your RV camping trips more hassle-free. From Camping Tourist.

The DMV made simple. A privately owned website, not connected to the government. This is the #1 online automotive guide, with more than 201 million visitors a year. Everything you need to know about your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and about vehicles — and a lot more! BBB rated A+.

The newest national parks to visit in 2016

These are the seven national parks just established in 2015 by the National Park Service. Have you visited them yet? From The Huffington Post and msn.com.

America’s best delis

Here is a list of 22 of the best iconic delicatessens in America — many of which have been going strong for decades, and one for more than 100 years! They must be doing something right! Check them out here, then when you’re in the neighborhood. From foodandwine.com and msn.com.

Senior Citizen Discounts. The largest directory of discounts for people 50+. More than 250,000 local listings.

Lifeline No-Maintenance RV batteries. Deep cycle batteries that require no periodical addition of water.

America’s 100 Best Adventures. In case you run out of things to do. From National Geographic.

DIY Projects For Your Home or RV. Lots of fun outdoor and indoor projects, repairs, energy saving checklist, etc., from Ace Fix it on the Fix-It Channel.

National Park maps

The National Park Service publishes tons of great free maps. Matt Holly, a park ranger with the NPS, has collected them all and posted them on this site, where you can download PDF and image files of any U.S. national park map. This site currently has 1,006 free high-resolution national park maps to view, save, and download. From NPmaps.com.

12 can’t-miss U.S. museum exhibits this spring.

Pop culture and pot culture. Megacities and dollhouses. Salvador Dalí and Walt Disney’s unlikely friendship. U.S. museums are getting creative this spring and are taking interactivity to a new level. Explore these new and special spring exhibits. From USA Today.

Camp Florida. Tons of information about RVing and camping in Florida.

How to drive a motorhome safely. Safety advice from Geico, including a video.

Surplus slideout supplies. When you need a part for your RV’s slideout and don’t require “brand new.”

Tow guide and ratings. Downloadable towing guides from Trailer Life. A valuable resource for trailer owners and would-be owners.

What vehicles can be towed four wheels down behind a motorhome. Information from Edmunds.com.

15 must-visit National Park attractions

Here is a list of must-visit attractions at some of the nation’s most popular and off-the-beaten-path parks. If you’ve already visited these parks, this might be an opportunity to view them from a different perspective, literally. From U.S. News and World Report and msn.com.

New York State Parks

Everything you need to know about visiting and camping in a New York state park.

Smokey Bear. Information about fire safety. Also information about current wildfires.

Fix My Blinds. If or when you have a problem with RV’s blinds, check here for ideas about how to repair them.

RV tire care and maintenance. Advice from Goodyear.

17 National Parks that are perfect for spring trips. Here are some National Parks that are especially awesome to visit in spring. There are also links for each from Fodor’s to help you plan your trip. From Fodor’s and msn.com.



Big rig motorhomes in California. If you drive a motorhome from 40-45 feet long in California, here are the rules about doing so.

Camping Recipes. Many great recipes for campers from AllRecipes.com.

RV Dump Station Directory. Learn locations across the USA where your RV can go potty.

Volunteer on Federal lands. Learn where you can help in the great outdoors on America’s public lands.

Interstate Rest Areas. A guide to rest stops across the USA.

NADA RV Guides. Learn the value of your RV as well as new RV prices.

How to set up an RV. Advice for beginning RVers about how to set up an RV at a campsite. From GoRVing.com.

RV Road Laws. Learn the laws relating to RVs in every state of the USA.

The RV Cooking Ladies. Yummy ideas for your RV kitchen at this website from two on-the-road Canadians.

RV Driving School. Offers instruction in driving or towing an RV in various locations across the USA.

Oregon State Parks. Everything you need to know about camping in Oregon.

RV stoves and parts. When you need an RV stove, or part or accessory for your current one.

Cool your RV with a portable air conditioner. Here is a simple, do-it-yourself project.

Cooking With a Dutch Oven 101: Getting Started with a Dutch oven, and more outdoor information.

Teardrops n Tiny Travel Trailers Forum. Discuss everything to do with small trailers.

RV Fun Time Guide. Lots of good information about RVing for beginners and veteran RVers.

How to replace the floor in an RV. A step-by-step guide. From USAToday.com

30 no-bake pies you can make in 30 minutes or less

Have a sweet tooth and need a quick fix? Or unexpected company coming for dinner? These would be quick and easy to make in your RV galley. From PureWow and msn.com.

The 18 most beautiful places in Canada

There is much spectacular scenery in the world's second-largest nation, from coves to cathedrals to cliffs. Here are some to consider visiting if you're heading north to Canada to take advantage of the current 13-year-low exchange rate. From Condé Nast Traveler and msn.com.



Fifth Wheel St.

"Fifth Wheel St. (the "St." is for "safe towing") is dedicated to promoting recreational vehicle safety by providing educational materials, simplified weighing worksheets, free web-based RV safety calculator apps with weight safety reports to assist truck camper owners and all who tow fifth wheel, gooseneck and conventional towables."

12 ways to go broke in retirement

Here are 12 ways you could go broke in retirement and how to avoid them — leaving more time and money to do all the stress-free RVing you want in your retirement years. From Kiplinger and msn.com.

America’s 10 best spots for seeing wildflowers

Here are 10 recommendations to see color-saturated wildflowers in all their glory this spring — including some of what you'll see and the best time to see them, along with some insider tips. Gorgeous! From Fodor's and msn.com.

13 things you should know about staying in hotels

What?! What’s this doing in here? Well, read these tips from “hotel industry insiders” and you’ll find many reasons why staying in RVs is better than staying in hotels. But you already knew that, right? From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

How to avoid getting bitten by ticks

Protect yourself and your pets from tick bites, Lyme disease, and other tick-borne diseases with these tips on everything from preventing tick bites, to how to remove a tick, to how to spot symptoms of Lyme disease. Good information to know. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

Strange roadside attractions from every state

The U.S. has its fair share of oddities — so if your roadtrip isn’t interesting enough, add some of these bizarre locations which would certainly be highlights of your trip! How about a gold-plated pyramid house surrounded by a moat, a hobo museum, the Witch House of Salem, Ben & Jerry’s flavor graveyard, the Airstream ranch, and 45 more one-of-a-kind man-made attractions. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

24 gorgeous coastal national parks

“From sea to shining sea, these protected lands (national parks, seashores, lakeshores, and more) are brimming with breathtaking scenery, amazing wildlife, and activities galore.” From Coastal Living and msn.com.

52 cheap and easy dinner recipes

Ever stumped on what to make for dinner, or feel like you’re in a rut when fixing the same old, same old? These recipes will inspire you to try something new. And ya’ can’t beat “cheap and easy,” right? From delish.com and msn.com.

Forest Service volunteer positions

Hundreds of volunteer opportunities with the U.S. Forest Service, including campground hosts, wilderness ranger, boat launch hosts, facility maintenance, trailhead naturalist, interpreter and educator, and tons more. From volunteer.gov.

20 U.S. road trips with stunning scenery you have to see

Some say the journey is more important than the destination, and these trips are perfect for those who like to stop and take in the view. There’s something for everyone here — from excursions of thousands of miles across the U.S., to shorter jaunts through idyllic mountain valleys. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

Tips and myths about extending smartphone battery life

Here are eight useful tips to extend the battery life of your smartphone. Also interesting (and eye-opening) are seven myths which are busted about extending battery usage. From The New York Times and msn.com.

12 ways to deal with the most annoying kitchen problems

Some of these would be great ideas for your “limited space” RV galley. From Cosmopolitan and msn.com.

A breathtaking look at every U.S. National Park

The U.S. National Park Service manages 59 parks from coast to coast (and beyond). Here is a look at each of them — representing the best of what this country has to offer. The photos are gorgeous — one can only imagine what they’re like in person. From Fodor’s and msn.com.

RV Tow Check

“RV Tow Check is the only trailer towing calculator app of its kind that supports all manufacturers’ weight safety and warranty warnings. … This is the only towing calculator app RV owners need to use that answers the most often asked question, ‘How much can my truck or SUV tow?’ RV Tow Check complies with SAE J2807 trailer weight rating (TWR) calculation guidelines.”

The 5 biggest regrets people have before they die

“Our limited days on earth are the ultimate impetus to live with less fear and more intention.” This insightful list will possibly convince you to travel more in your RV, among other things, while you are still able. From greatist.com and msn.com.

Why now is the time to travel to Canada

If you’ve ever thought about RVing to Canada, now is the time, according to Travel + Leisure. Find out 16 reasons why, including where to go, here. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

The one must-eat food in every state

When you're exploring our beautiful country, do you ever wonder what particular food a state might be famous for? Well, here ya' go! Thrillist has compiled a list of the single food that you simply must eat in every state, along with where to find the best of that food. Some foods are the states' most famous exports, while others are icons that you won't see outside of their borders. Yum! From Thrillist and msn.com.

According to Travel + Leisure, here are the 28 best road trips in the U.S., including a can’t-miss stop along each route. These suggestions will help you plan your RV adventure this year — or they’ll make it more difficult to plan because of all the spectacular choices! From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

How all 50 state capitals got their names

When you visit a state capital do you ever wonder how it got its name? Well, even if not, here is some fun and interesting reading with the fascinating and sometimes strange history behind each state capital’s naming process. From Mental Floss and msn.com.

How to set up an RV

Advice for beginning RVers about how to set up an RV at a campsite. From GoRVing.com.

America’s 25 best fudge shops

Got a hankering for some fudge while you're out on the road? Head to one of these fabulous fudge shops — some of which have been turning out their famous fudge for more than 100 years! If you didn't crave fudge before, you probably will after you look at some of these pictures and read some of the amazing flavors! Mmmmmm! From The Daily Meal and msn.com.

The Great American Travel Bucket List

Seventy-one — count 'em, 71! — amazing places to visit in the U.S. How many of these destinations have you been to? How many do you want to visit after looking at these gorgeous photos? The options of making your own customized bucket list from this extensive list are endless. From popsugar.com and msn.com.

13 simple home health remedies that actually work

From athlete’s foot, to a muscle cramp, and even a sore throat, the do-it-yourself option is often the easiest and most convenient, especially if you’re out boondocking in the boonies somewhere. Here are ways you can heal some of the top everyday ailments. From Rodale Wellness and msn.com.

50 reasons to visit every U.S. state capital

Some state capitals are already popular tourist destinations, but many are hidden gems that are often overlooked by travelers. Here are reasons to visit every state capital in the U.S. Yet another potential bucket list. From Fodor's and msn.com.

Warm up with these 25 winter slow-cooker soups

These delicious and hearty soups (more like “stewps”) would be ideal for a dinner after being out sightseeing all day, or have the slow-cooker work its magic in your galley sink while you’re driving to your next destination. From The Daily Meal and msn.com.

The 5 best American road trips

Here, according to website PureWow, are the “five most incredible, scenic and memorable road trips to put on your bucket list.” How many of these road trips have you been on? From purewow.com and msn.com.

20 things baby boomers can save money on in 2016

There were a lot of us RVers born between 1946 and 1964! Here are some great tips for anyone for saving money — including some we'll bet you've never thought of. From gobankingrates.com and msn.com.

Music festivals in 2016

Who doesn’t like music in one form or another, right? Well, here are more than 30 music festivals scheduled in the next few months and scattered across the country — something for almost everyone. From msn.com.

51 restaurants where you can grab a meal for under $10

This list of inexpensive and well-reviewed restaurants in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia was compiled by Cheapism.com after comparing reviews on several websites as well as local newspapers and magazines. These restaurants offer mouth-watering meal options for less than $10, before tax and tip. From Cheapism.com and msn.com.

20 places to see in the U.S. before you die

These classic destinations make up the “cultural fabric” of our country and all deserve a spot on your list of places to see in your lifetime. If you don’t have a bucket list yet, this could just be the one! From Fodor’s and msn.com.

24 hearty sandwiches to keep you warm this winter

Here are some classics, like Bacon Grilled Cheese, the Reuben (or Rachel) and the Hot Brown, but how about trying the Lobster BLT or the Tangy Chicken sandwich? Quite a variety here, and they all look delicious! From The Daily Meal and msn.com.

America’s greatest hits: 50 trips in 50 states

From the editors of Condé Nast Traveler, and input from Facebook fans and Twitter followers, here are their favorite trips across America. Conde Nast calls this their “comprehensive guide to the best of the U.S.” From favorite restaurants, to scenic sites, to sporting events, to historic spots and lots more — what a fun and eclectic list! From Condé Nast Traveler and msn.com.

Air compressor reviews, buying guides and prices

"Air Compressor Price is a list of the best air compressors for professionals and amateurs who don't want to spend a lot of time on figuring out what they need. We offer a variety of in-depth air compressor reviews and buying guides." Literally, everything you need to know about air compressors and more! From Air Compressor Price.

Nine foods that can be used as cleaning products

Ketchup for metal polish? Onions to clean your grill? Banana peel to polish your silver? (OK. Maybe you don't store your silver in your RV.) Check these tips out for cleaning items inside and outside your RV. Save money and cut down on harsh chemicals! From moneytalksnews and msn.com.

America’s 35 favorite pizza chains

Are you ever on the road and have a craving for pizza but you’re not sure which pizzeria in the vicinity might be a good choice? Here are the top picks from a recent poll taken by The Daily Meal to help you decide. And, no, we’re not going to suggest this as a bucket list — but we won’t stop you if it sounds like a good idea to you. 😉 From The Daily Meal and msn.com.

Longhauler-USA

"Transportation trucking resources for longhaul truck drivers." But this website is a directory of anything truck drivers, or any drivers, could ever need: road and traffic conditions by state, truck maps and routes (including restrictions), speed limit laws by state, hospital/physician search — too much to list (mind-boggling!). Check it out! From Longhauler-USA.com.

10 best national parks for winter fun

For winter activities and beautiful scenery, and fewer people, check out this list of national parks to enjoy throughout the winter. From The Active Times and msn.com.

15 things to do to look (and feel) fit and fabulous over 50

Most of these relatively easy exercises or activities you can do in your RV or around the campsite. They'll help make you stronger and more fit so that you can continue to enjoy the RV lifestyle for a long time. From The Active Times and msn.com.

How to organize your fridge to keep food fresher, longer (and cut your energy usage)

Here are great tips on how to store food in your refrigerator and freezer to use the appliances to their most efficient potential while helping your food last longer. We'll bet you didn't know a lot of these "chilling" facts! From Greatist.com and msn.com.

10 tips to help your truck run well past 150K miles

Some of these tips are obvious, some maybe not so obvious, some maybe just ignored. All are important, especially for those RVers who have a truck and do a lot of driving. From Road & Track and msn.com.

Some of these tips are obvious, some maybe not so obvious, some maybe just ignored. All are important, especially for those RVers who have a truck and do a lot of driving. From Road & Track and msn.com. Some of these tips are obvious, some maybe not so obvious, some maybe just ignored. All are important, especially for those RVers who have a truck and do a lot of driving. From Road & Track and msn.com.

The most breathtaking natural wonder in every state

Here is Business Insider’s list of the most beautiful natural attractions in every state. If you don’t already have a similar bucket list for your RVing adventures, this would be a great one! Or get some ideas from here to add to your existing bucket list. From Business Insider and msn.com.

Nine genius ways to finally organize pot lids

These cool ideas would work great in your RV galley, or in your sticks-and-bricks kitchen. Short video from Good Housekeeping and msn.com.

12 national parks to visit now before they get way too crowded

Overall visitation to parks, sites and monuments run by the National Parks Service is on track to hit 300 million in 2015, topping last year's all-time high of nearly 293 million. Here are the 12 national parks that saw the biggest attendance spikes in percentage terms during the first 11 months of 2015, compared with the first 11 months of 2014. Some of the most famous American parks are on the list, but also some lesser known ones that are quickly gaining in popularity. If you want to get in ahead of the crowds, consider crossing some of these off your bucket list now. From marketwatch.com.

Ten surprising tips and tricks for dealing with ice and snow

Here are some great ideas for dealing with frozen door locks, icy windows, slippery walkways and stairs, and more. Pickle juice, anyone? From Bob Vila and msn.com.

14 small things you can do to be healthier in 2016

Add one or more of these simple things to your routine and be healthier and happier with very little effort. The majority of these are easy to accomplish with an RV lifestyle. From Woman's Day and msn.com.

19 of the most underrated national parks in 2015

If you don't like dealing with crowds at the more popular national parks, the incredible but underrated parks on this list welcome as few as 14,000 visitors each year. Some are in a remote location, some are overshadowed by a more famous neighbor, and some are local favorites that remain hidden gems. Entrance fees are typically lower at these overlooked parks. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

Historic Route 66

Since 1926, driving Route 66 has been the experience of a lifetime for travelers, adventurers, desperados and dreamers. Being the oldest Route 66 resource on the web, the Historic 66 website is dedicated to providing information for all those who want to learn more about the legendary Mother Road. Check out this website and then get your kicks on Route 66!

AAA Fuel Cost Calculator

AAA has a site to let you figure out how much it will cost to get to where you’re going. Using current gas prices, as well as highway fuel economy ratings from the EPA, the AAA Fuel Cost Calculator estimates the amount and cost of gasoline needed to complete a trip. AAA has a site to let you figure out how much it will cost to get to where you’re going. Using current gas prices, as well as highway fuel economy ratings from the EPA, the AAA Fuel Cost Calculator estimates the amount and cost of gasoline needed to complete a trip.

Mark Polks’ top seven tips for cold-weather RVing

Here are seven top tips (and then some) from Mark Polk, RV Education 101, to help protect your motorhome in the event you plan to use it during the cold winter months. These suggestions and ideas are for short-term cold-weather camping in your RV. From Mark Polk and FMCA.com.

99 amazing facts for people who like amazing facts

This is just for fun, and some of these facts will actually amaze you. Does anyone play Trivia anymore? These facts could come in handy. From Mental Floss and msn.com. This is just for fun, and some of these facts will actually amaze you. Does anyone play Trivia anymore? These facts could come in handy. From Mental Floss and msn.com.

More than 70 cozy, stick-to-your-ribs slow-cooker recipes

You won’t believe the wide variety of delicious dishes in this collection: cinnamon rolls, warm cocktails, simple side dishes, braised meats, soups, main dishes and much more. Put one on to cook while you’re out hiking or sightseeing, or put the slow cooker in the sink as you’re driving down the road and have dinner ready when you reach your campsite. From PopSugar and msn.com. You won’t believe the wide variety of delicious dishes in this collection: cinnamon rolls, warm cocktails, simple side dishes, braised meats, soups, main dishes and much more. Put one on to cook while you’re out hiking or sightseeing, or put the slow cooker in the sink as you’re driving down the road and have dinner ready when you reach your campsite. From PopSugar and msn.com.

Top 15 most tax-friendly states for retirees

These 15 states impose the lowest taxes on retirees, according to Kiplinger’s 2015 analysis on state taxes. They also report on other things to take into consideration when choosing a state to live in after retirement. From Kiplinger and msn.com. These 15 states impose the lowest taxes on retirees, according to Kiplinger’s 2015 analysis on state taxes. They also report on other things to take into consideration when choosing a state to live in after retirement. From Kiplinger and msn.com.

The 14 most beautiful lakes in the U.S.

Glaciers, geysers and crystal clear water: What more could you ask for? These 14 American lakes are gorgeous — and worth a visit — anytime of year. From Conde Nast Traveler and msn.com. Glaciers, geysers and crystal clear water: What more could you ask for? These 14 American lakes are gorgeous — and worth a visit — anytime of year. From Conde Nast Traveler and msn.com.

The ultimate guide to tech at 50+

32 gadgets and apps that make living in the digital age easier, cheaper, safer and more fun. A lot of these would be great for any age. From AARP.org.

RV and camper buying tips and scams to avoid

Here is some interesting info on common RV dealer scams, rebate rip-offs, and “tales from the trenches” that reveal RV salesmen tricks and some of their sales pitches to look out for. The folks that wrote these tips have been around for a long time and know what they’re talking about! From CarBuyingTips.com. Here is some interesting info on common RV dealer scams, rebate rip-offs, and “tales from the trenches” that reveal RV salesmen tricks and some of their sales pitches to look out for. The folks that wrote these tips have been around for a long time and know what they’re talking about! From CarBuyingTips.com.

Scambusters.org

Internet scams, identity theft, and urban legends: Are you at risk? Subscribe FREE to ScamBusters, a public service and the #1 publication on Internet fraud. Internet scams, identity theft, and urban legends: Are you at risk? Subscribe FREE to ScamBusters, a public service and the #1 publication on Internet fraud.

21 small towns you should visit on your next American road trip

These small towns are funky and fun, and pretty fantastic! Check ’em out and add some to your itinerary. From PopSugar and msn.com.

10 uses for aluminum foil

Here are some clever uses for aluminum foil — most of which would be handy in an RV. From This Old House and msn.com. Here are some clever uses for aluminum foil — most of which would be handy in an RV. From This Old House and msn.com.

Great places to retire in every state

In selecting a great place to retire in each state, Kiplinger weighed several factors, including financial, lifestyle, safety and access to quality health care. From Kiplinger and msn.com. In selecting a great place to retire in each state, Kiplinger weighed several factors, including financial, lifestyle, safety and access to quality health care. From Kiplinger and msn.com.

Beyond Niagara: Waterfalls in all 50 states

There are thousands of waterfalls throughout the U.S., and many of them are in state or national parks, or national forests. Did you know that there’s even a beautiful waterfall in a cave 1,100 feet underground? Add some of these to your must-see list. From Cheapism.com and msn.com. There are thousands of waterfalls throughout the U.S., and many of them are in state or national parks, or national forests. Did you know that there’s even a beautiful waterfall in a cave 1,100 feet underground? Add some of these to your must-see list. From Cheapism.com and msn.com.

10 tips to keep your home safe while you’re away

When you get back after a much-deserved vacation, the last thing you want to discover is that your home has been broken into. Take these precautionary steps to avoid any calamity. From AARP.org. When you get back after a much-deserved vacation, the last thing you want to discover is that your home has been broken into. Take these precautionary steps to avoid any calamity. From AARP.org.

The National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands Pass Series

A pass is your ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. Each pass covers entrance fees at national parks and national wildlife refuges as well as standard amenity fees at national forests and grasslands, and at lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation. A pass is your ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. Each pass covers entrance fees at national parks and national wildlife refuges as well as standard amenity fees at national forests and grasslands, and at lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation.

Camping Recipes. Loads of top-rated recipes for campfire classics to cook over an open fire or on a camp stove, including in a Dutch oven. From AllRecipes.com . Loads of top-rated recipes for campfire classics to cook over an open fire or on a camp stove, including in a Dutch oven. From AllRecipes.com

NADA RV Guides

Research new and used RV pricing, specs, photos and more for everything from travel trailers to truck campers, and browse by RV type. Research new and used RV pricing, specs, photos and more for everything from travel trailers to truck campers, and browse by RV type.

The most iconic landmark in every state

From natural wonders like Yellowstone to man-made treasures like the Space Needle, here is a list of the most iconic landmark in every state. What a great bucket list for RVers! From Business Insider and msn.com. From natural wonders like Yellowstone to man-made treasures like the Space Needle, here is a list of the most iconic landmark in every state. What a great bucket list for RVers! From Business Insider and msn.com.

America’s 10 best zoos

These amazing zoos are scattered across the country and include the two oldest zoos in the U.S., as well as the nation’s only tropical zoo. From Fodor’s and msn. com. These amazing zoos are scattered across the country and include the two oldest zoos in the U.S., as well as the nation’s only tropical zoo. From Fodor’s and msn. com.

RV Daily Report

Keep up with RV industry news at this excellent website. Keep up with RV industry news at this excellent website. Holiday attractions in all 50 states

Listed here are seasonal festivals, holiday displays and outdoor activities such as parades, ice skating and tree lighting. Many of these run until after New Year’s. Most are free or low admission. See what’s happening in your state or where you’re traveling this holiday season. From cheapism.com and msn.com. Listed here are seasonal festivals, holiday displays and outdoor activities such as parades, ice skating and tree lighting. Many of these run until after New Year’s. Most are free or low admission. See what’s happening in your state or where you’re traveling this holiday season. From cheapism.com and msn.com. The 13 most photogenic National Parks

This list of U.S. parks photographers need to visit was assembled by The Active Times with assistance from two national parks photographers.

“How to live or travel in a car, van or RV — and love it!” How-to articles and tips on everything to do with RVing, including repairs, conversions, budgeting, boondocking, and lots more. From Bob Wells, a “long-time VanDweller.” 25 grand facts about Arizona “There’s a lot more to the southwestern state than cacti, arid climes and the Grand Canyon. For instance, did you know there’s a monsoon season? Or that it’s home to the oldest franchise in the NFL? Feast your eyes upon these 25 facts.” From Mental Floss and msn.com. Hipcamp This website claims to be the “most comprehensive guide to camping on public land,” covering all national, state, regional and Army Corps parks in all 50 states. You can also search, discover and book everwhere you want to camp, including ranches, farms, vineyards, and land preserves. 20 holiday markets to visit across America Rediscover the appeal of holiday shopping at one of the fun outdoor markets that pop up before Christmas. Many of these feature German-inspired treats and entertainment, as well as European-style gifts. Here are 20 of the best-known holiday markets across the nation. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

10 best places to retire on less than $100 a day

“You can quickly and significantly reduce your retirement costs by moving to a place with a lower cost of living. In these cities, a retiree could cover the median cost of five basic expenses — housing, food, transportation, health care and utilities — with less than $100 per day, or $36,500 per year, in retirement income.” From U.S. News & World Report and msn.com.

There are plenty of free or cheap attractions across the country. Cheapism.com took an in-depth look at tourist destinations and found one site in every state that’s sure to delight travelers on a budget. From cheapism.com and msn.com. 50 states of speeding: Laws for every state in the U.S.

As you’re RVing around the U.S. it’s important to be aware of the local driving laws in each state — which vary widely. Here is a comprehensive list of each state’s maximum highway speed, reckless driving threshold, penalties for reckless driving, and excessive speed laws and their penalties. Of course, we know you won’t be speeding or driving recklessly in your RV, but this information is good to know just in case you’re tempted. From Road & Track and msn.com. As you’re RVing around the U.S. it’s important to be aware of the local driving laws in each state — which vary widely. Here is a comprehensive list of each state’s maximum highway speed, reckless driving threshold, penalties for reckless driving, and excessive speed laws and their penalties. Of course, we know you won’t be speeding or driving recklessly in your RV, but this information is good to know just in case you’re tempted. From Road & Track and msn.com.

12 American National Parks you need to add to your bucket list

There are so many spectacular National Parks and so little time to see them all, so here’s a list to get you started on some of the most beautiful. if these gorgeous photos don’t inspire you to visit them, probably nothing will. From huffingtonpost.com and msn.com There are so many spectacular National Parks and so little time to see them all, so here’s a list to get you started on some of the most beautiful. if these gorgeous photos don’t inspire you to visit them, probably nothing will. From huffingtonpost.com and msn.com

The ABCs of a happy retirement

Click through this slideshow to learn everything you need to know about getting on the path toward a happy retirement. From Jeff Yeager on gobankingrates.com and msn.com.

Did you know that Mount Rainier is an active volcano that last erupted approximately 150 years ago? Or that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has nearly 80 historic buildings? How about the fact that Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, with more than 365 miles of explored caves, is the world’s longest cave system. Learn 56 more fun and fascinating facts about our national parks. From msn.com.

The 10 best fall weekend trips on the West Coast

From California to Canada, these are the top weekend trips on the West Coast, along with tips on what to see and do in and around these destinations. From The Active Times and msn.com From California to Canada, these are the top weekend trips on the West Coast, along with tips on what to see and do in and around these destinations. From The Active Times and msn.com

The 10 best fall weekend trips on the East Coast

When you’re ready to pack up the RV and enjoy a weekend away, check out one of these 10 incredible destinations. From Maine to Georgia, these are the top fall weekend trips on the East Coast. From The Active Times and msn.com. When you’re ready to pack up the RV and enjoy a weekend away, check out one of these 10 incredible destinations. From Maine to Georgia, these are the top fall weekend trips on the East Coast. From The Active Times and msn.com.

How all 50 states got their names

Have you ever wondered, as you’re traveling around the U.S. in your RV, where a state got its name? Well, then, here ya’ go — they’re all here, for your state identification edification (sorry). From Mental Floss and msn.com.

The Florida Keys’ top 14 experiences

Don’t miss these sights and experiences if you’re planning a trip to the Florida Keys. From Fodor’s and msn.com. Don’t miss these sights and experiences if you’re planning a trip to the Florida Keys. From Fodor’s and msn.com.

You winterized your RV but did you prepare it for storage?

When you winterize your RVs, you also need to prepare it for several months of storage. RVing expert Mark J. Polk tells you what needs to be done in this very thorough list. From KOA.com and Mark J. Polk. When you winterize your RVs, you also need to prepare it for several months of storage. RVing expert Mark J. Polk tells you what needs to be done in this very thorough list. From KOA.com and Mark J. Polk.

10 best secret fall foliage getaways

“From coast to coast and top to (almost) bottom, unforgettable foliage displays happen in all sorts of unlikely — and uncrowded — places. Here’s your guide to chasing falling leaves around the country, from now to Thanksgiving.” From Conde Nast Traveler and msn.com. “From coast to coast and top to (almost) bottom, unforgettable foliage displays happen in all sorts of unlikely — and uncrowded — places. Here’s your guide to chasing falling leaves around the country, from now to Thanksgiving.” From Conde Nast Traveler and msn.com.

The best and worst drivers in America

This slideshow from a report by Allstate Insurance lists the 10 least likely and the 10 most likely cities for their citizens to experience an accident relative to the national average. Also included (with a link) is the frequency of reported auto accidents among Allstate customers in the 200 largest U.S. cities. From insurance.com and msn.com. This slideshow from a report by Allstate Insurance lists the 10 least likely and the 10 most likely cities for their citizens to experience an accident relative to the national average. Also included (with a link) is the frequency of reported auto accidents among Allstate customers in the 200 largest U.S. cities. From insurance.com and msn.com. Cheap or free museums in all 50 states

These are some of the best museums in the country even while being budget-friendly. The exhibits range from “refined to frankly quirky.” These are so cool! From cheapism.com and msn.com. These are some of the best museums in the country even while being budget-friendly. The exhibits range from “refined to frankly quirky.” These are so cool! From cheapism.com and msn.com.

The least-visited states in America, and why you should go to each

Want to avoid the crowds? Thrillist pulled data from each state’s tourism board to determine the 12 with the fewest number of annual visitors, and then polled locals as to what we’re missing out on by not spending more time there. There’s something for everyone here. From thrillist.com and msn.com. Want to avoid the crowds? Thrillist pulled data from each state’s tourism board to determine the 12 with the fewest number of annual visitors, and then polled locals as to what we’re missing out on by not spending more time there. There’s something for everyone here. From thrillist.com and msn.com. Full-time RV living: Hints for enjoying the full-time RV lifestyle

Here are some basics about living in an RV full-time: who’s doing it; full-time and part-time RV lifestyles; where to stay and how to make those stays cheaper; types of rigs people RV full-time in; the logistics of mail, banking, laundry, etc., and working on the road. Great info! From roadslesstraveled.us. Here are some basics about living in an RV full-time: who’s doing it; full-time and part-time RV lifestyles; where to stay and how to make those stays cheaper; types of rigs people RV full-time in; the logistics of mail, banking, laundry, etc., and working on the road. Great info! From roadslesstraveled.us.

Eight things you didn’t know you could grill

Try these interesting grillable (is that a word?) side dishes and more, and keep the heat out of your galley. From thedailymeal.com. Try these interesting grillable (is that a word?) side dishes and more, and keep the heat out of your galley. From thedailymeal.com.

The 20 most bizarre traffic laws in America

Be sure to keep these laws in mind as you’re driving around our awesome country — or just look at this list sometime when you need a good chuckle! From supercompressor.com and msn.com. Be sure to keep these laws in mind as you’re driving around our awesome country — or just look at this list sometime when you need a good chuckle! From supercompressor.com and msn.com.

10 creepy ghost towns across America

Some of these ghost towns’ histories are more significant than others, some are associated with colorful folk tales and ghost stories, but all are fascinating and are either free to explore or have a minimal charge. Great places to visit on your RV travels. From cheapism.com and msn.com. Some of these ghost towns’ histories are more significant than others, some are associated with colorful folk tales and ghost stories, but all are fascinating and are either free to explore or have a minimal charge. Great places to visit on your RV travels. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

Ten things to leave behind when you go RVing

This list is particularly useful to new RVers, but even the seasoned RVers may find items they haven’t yet considered leaving behind to help reduce the weight they’re hauling. From KOA.com. This list is particularly useful to new RVers, but even the seasoned RVers may find items they haven’t yet considered leaving behind to help reduce the weight they’re hauling. From KOA.com.

Great recipes for camping and RVing

Browse through hundreds of delicious recipes sorted by category including main ingredient, meal and course, holidays, special diets, type of cooking and much more. From campingcafe.com. Browse through hundreds of delicious recipes sorted by category including main ingredient, meal and course, holidays, special diets, type of cooking and much more. From campingcafe.com.

The transition to RV full-timing – factors to consider

The transition from brick-and-mortar living to full-timing in a recreational vehicle entails a lot of lifestyle changes. This insightful article covers many things to consider before, during and even after full-time RVing. From Art of Fulltime RV Living aka fulltimervliving.net. The transition from brick-and-mortar living to full-timing in a recreational vehicle entails a lot of lifestyle changes. This insightful article covers many things to consider before, during and even after full-time RVing. From Art of Fulltime RV Living aka fulltimervliving.net.

10 historical graveyard tours across America

Visit these beautiful and architecturally interesting graveyards where famous Americans are buried. Learn about the the graveyards and their inhabitants on guided tours, some after dark, or on self-guided tours. From countryliving.com and msn.com. Visit these beautiful and architecturally interesting graveyards where famous Americans are buried. Learn about the the graveyards and their inhabitants on guided tours, some after dark, or on self-guided tours. From countryliving.com and msn.com.

Recreational vehicle camping tips and ideas

Here are some great tips for RV camping from rv-camping.org. Here are some great tips for RV camping from rv-camping.org.

Park versus refuge: What’s the difference?

There are a lot of national and state wilderness designations. We’ll bet you’ve never heard of a lot of these (we hadn’t!). Here’s how to tell them apart. From Mother Nature Network. There are a lot of national and state wilderness designations. We’ll bet you’ve never heard of a lot of these (we hadn’t!). Here’s how to tell them apart. From Mother Nature Network. Rent an RV or rent yours out

Easily rent RVs from owners, anywhere. Find the perfect RV for your next adventure. Or rent out your RV and make some money when you’re not using it. “Like Airbnb for road trippers.” From Outdoorsy. Easily rent RVs from owners, anywhere. Find the perfect RV for your next adventure. Or rent out your RV and make some money when you’re not using it. “Like Airbnb for road trippers.” From Outdoorsy. 10 best National Parks to visit in fall

“In autumn, national parks from coast to coast explode in a stunning spectacle of fall color that amplifies the beauty of their landscapes. Bustling wildlife, cooler weather and fewer crowds are also a bonus. Here, we look at 10 incredible national parks you must see in fall.” From The Weather Channel. “In autumn, national parks from coast to coast explode in a stunning spectacle of fall color that amplifies the beauty of their landscapes. Bustling wildlife, cooler weather and fewer crowds are also a bonus. Here, we look at 10 incredible national parks you must see in fall.” From The Weather Channel. 50 tips for better RVing

Here are some commonsense tips that you may already know about RVing, but we’ll bet there are some great ideas here that’ll make you wonder, “Now, why didn’t I think of that?” From KOA.com. Here are some commonsense tips that you may already know about RVing, but we’ll bet there are some great ideas here that’ll make you wonder, “Now, why didn’t I think of that?” From KOA.com. 30 easy slow-cooker recipes

How about lasagna, pork ragu, white chili with black beans, chicken pie soup, cowboy brisket, French onion soup, or bread (yes, bread) — ready to eat after a long day on the road or out sightseeing in your toad? If you don’t have a slow cooker, you just might want one after you see these yummy dishes! From countryliving.com. How about lasagna, pork ragu, white chili with black beans, chicken pie soup, cowboy brisket, French onion soup, or bread (yes, bread) — ready to eat after a long day on the road or out sightseeing in your toad? If you don’t have a slow cooker, you just might want one after you see these yummy dishes! From countryliving.com.

Simple ways to improve fuel economy

RVing expert Mark J. Polk, owner of RV Education 101, explains many different ways to improve on RV fuel economy. From KOA.com. RVing expert, owner of RV Education 101, explains many different ways to improve on RV fuel economy. From KOA.com.

32 surreal travel spots you won’t believe exist in America From natural phenomena to man-made marvels, what a fantastic RV travel bucket list this would make! From popsugar.com and msn.com.

Tips and tricks to make RVing easier

Tips and tricks that the folks at Roads Less Traveled have come across or come up with over the years — “jewels for how to RV.” From roadslesstraveled.us. Tips and tricks that the folks at Roads Less Traveled have come across or come up with over the years — “jewels for how to RV.” From roadslesstraveled.us.

Cold weather camping

Here are lots of excellent, must-read tips from Joe and Vicki Kieva, seasoned RVers, on how to prepare for and camp in cold weather. From KOA.com. Here are lots of excellent, must-read tips from Joe and Vicki Kieva, seasoned RVers, on how to prepare for and camp in cold weather. From KOA.com.

The best seafood festivals in America

From Georgia to Washington to Massachusetts and more, if you’re in one of these areas it might be worth it to head on over to one of these locations and enjoy a local tradition along with some of the best food the sea has to offer. From GQ.com and msn.com. From Georgia to Washington to Massachusetts and more, if you’re in one of these areas it might be worth it to head on over to one of these locations and enjoy a local tradition along with some of the best food the sea has to offer. From GQ.com and msn.com.

Ten things you might not know about the U.S. interstate system

Inspired by the network of high-speed roads he saw in Germany during World War II, Dwight D. Eisenhower championed the passing of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. The U.S. interstate system now boasts 46,876 miles and runs through all 50 states. Prepare for your next cross-country road trip with these interesting facts. From mentalfloss.com and msn.com. Inspired by the network of high-speed roads he saw in Germany during World War II, Dwight D. Eisenhower championed the passing of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. The U.S. interstate system now boasts 46,876 miles and runs through all 50 states. Prepare for your next cross-country road trip with these interesting facts. From mentalfloss.com and msn.com.

The 50 most beautiful places in America

Thrillist polled residents and tourism boards from each state to determine what that one must-hit spot is. And here’s what they told them — the 50 most beautiful places in America. From thrillist.com and msn.com. Thrillist polled residents and tourism boards from each state to determine what that one must-hit spot is. And here’s what they told them — the 50 most beautiful places in America. From thrillist.com and msn.com.

Ten reasons to visit New Mexico

World-class museums, gourmet restaurants, tours based on the TV series “Breaking Bad,” ghost towns, Route 66, guided tours of Pueblo communities, gorgeous scenery — so much to see and do in New Mexico! From lonelyplanet.com and msn.com. World-class museums, gourmet restaurants, tours based on the TV series “Breaking Bad,” ghost towns, Route 66, guided tours of Pueblo communities, gorgeous scenery — so much to see and do in New Mexico! From lonelyplanet.com and msn.com.

The states where you’re most likely to hit a deer

Here are the 20 states where you’re most likely to hit a deer, as well as information on how car insurance rates are affected by an accident. Interesting. From FindTheBest.com and msn.com. Here are the 20 states where you’re most likely to hit a deer, as well as information on how car insurance rates are affected by an accident. Interesting. From FindTheBest.com and msn.com.

20 slow-cooker side dishes you never knew existed (maybe)

Just in time for cooler weather, here are 20 delicious, comfort-food side dishes to prepare in your slow cooker. Yum! From popsugar.com and msn.com. Just in time for cooler weather, here are 20 delicious, comfort-food side dishes to prepare in your slow cooker. Yum! From popsugar.com and msn.com.

Ten American ghost towns you can visit

Towns populated with actual people are so overrated. Why fight the crowds when you can stroll through eerie ruins and have the place all to yourself — except for maybe a few spirits? Here are 10 you can (safely) visit, as long as you don’t mind a few spooks. From mentalfloss.com. Towns populated with actual people are so overrated. Why fight the crowds when you can stroll through eerie ruins and have the place all to yourself — except for maybe a few spirits? Here are 10 you can (safely) visit, as long as you don’t mind a few spooks. From mentalfloss.com.

101 things to do in Montana

Museums, parks, hikes, golf, concerts, festivals, and on and on. From greatfallstribune.com. Museums, parks, hikes, golf, concerts, festivals, and on and on. From greatfallstribune.com.

50 small towns across America with the most beautiful fall foliage

Scattered all over the U.S., here are 50 cute, little towns in which to enjoy fun experiences and even interesting history while viewing the brilliant colors of fall. From CountryLiving.com and msn.com. Scattered all over the U.S., here are 50 cute, little towns in which to enjoy fun experiences and even interesting history while viewing the brilliant colors of fall. From CountryLiving.com and msn.com.

The best steakhouses in all 50 states

Traveling through town and looking for a good steak dinner that you don’t have to cook for a change? Check out this list of popular steakhouses around the country. From businessinsider.com and msn.com. Traveling through town and looking for a good steak dinner that you don’t have to cook for a change? Check out this list of popular steakhouses around the country. From businessinsider.com and msn.com.

Four ultimate National Park road trips

From the Pacific Coast Highway to the beautiful East Coast, from how the West was preserved to the culture of the South — here are four amazing National Park road trips to help you get out and Find Your Park. From nationalparks.org. From the Pacific Coast Highway to the beautiful East Coast, from how the West was preserved to the culture of the South — here are four amazing National Park road trips to help you get out and Find Your Park. From nationalparks.org.

Five fun, accessible national park finds

From Candy B. Harrington, expert on “travel information for slow walkers to wheelchair users,” comes this list of some of her favorite accessible sites in America’s national parks. Here is a link to her From Candy B. Harrington, expert on “travel information for slow walkers to wheelchair users,” comes this list of some of her favorite accessible sites in America’s national parks. Here is a link to her numerous books on Amazon

The 101 best burgers in America

After going to great lengths (read how in the first slide), The Daily Meal has assembled this mouthwatering list of America’s 101 best burgers from restaurants around the country (excluding large chains). Lots of possibilities for you to try out while you’re on the road. From thedailymeal.com and msn.com. After going to great lengths (read how in the first slide), The Daily Meal has assembled this mouthwatering list of America’s 101 best burgers from restaurants around the country (excluding large chains). Lots of possibilities for you to try out while you’re on the road. From thedailymeal.com and msn.com.

National Parks with the best beaches

Most people don’t realize that many of our favorite national parks are home to pristine beaches. Here are ten wild and breathtaking beaches located within our national parks from Maine to California, and Washington to Florida. From theactivetimes.com and msn.com. Most people don’t realize that many of our favorite national parks are home to pristine beaches. Here are ten wild and breathtaking beaches located within our national parks from Maine to California, and Washington to Florida. From theactivetimes.com and msn.com.

Ten best fall foliage trips in the U.S.

All over the U.S., here are the best places to find breathtaking fall colors. Better start planning — it’s almost time! From fodors.com and msn.com. All over the U.S., here are the best places to find breathtaking fall colors. Better start planning — it’s almost time! From fodors.com and msn.com.

Photo guide to the incredible wildlife of Yellowstone National Park

Here are gorgeous pictures of the wildlife found in Yellowstone, where and when to find it, their populations, and other information about the wildlife. From matadornetwork.com. Here are gorgeous pictures of the wildlife found in Yellowstone, where and when to find it, their populations, and other information about the wildlife. From matadornetwork.com.

The best lakes in all 50 states

Here are Cheapism’s top lakes in each state, which lure vacationers for sunbathing, camping, water sports and fishing. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

Big Rig Resorts

This website is dedicated to the owners of those big rigs who seem to continually have a problem finding a place to park them. This online RV park directory will help you solve the problem as well as advise as to which resorts and campgrounds are Wi-Fi friendly. This website is dedicated to the owners of those big rigs who seem to continually have a problem finding a place to park them. This online RV park directory will help you solve the problem as well as advise as to which resorts and campgrounds are Wi-Fi friendly.

RV parking at Walmart

Here is a comprehensive guide to RV parking/camping at Walmart, including the “unofficial rules” for spending the night in an RV in a Walmart parking lot, and a list of those Walmarts where overnight RV parking is not allowed. From Roundabout Publications. Here is a comprehensive guide to RV parking/camping at Walmart, including the “unofficial rules” for spending the night in an RV in a Walmart parking lot, and a list of those Walmarts where overnight RV parking is not allowed. From Roundabout Publications.

The most beautiful lighthouses in America

Here are 30 beautiful lighthouses to explore from coast-to-coast, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. What a great bucket list! From MSN.com and countryliving.com.

Roadside Architecture

This website has more than 2,400 pages and 60,000 photos. You’ll find buildings, signs and statues from all over the country. The focus is mainly on stuff from the 1920s-1970s. Most of the sections are organized by state, and other sections are organized by theme. And you won’t see any ads on these pages! From roadarch.com. This website has more than 2,400 pages and 60,000 photos. You’ll find buildings, signs and statues from all over the country. The focus is mainly on stuff from the 1920s-1970s. Most of the sections are organized by state, and other sections are organized by theme. And you won’t see any ads on these pages! From roadarch.com.

These foods can help you stay alert on long drives

Here are nine healthy foods to snack on which will help you stay alert while driving — and the reasons why they work. From thedailymeal.com and msn.com. Here are nine healthy foods to snack on which will help you stay alert while driving — and the reasons why they work. From thedailymeal.com and msn.com.

25 insider tips for navigating farmers markets

There are more than 8,000 farmers markets in the U.S. Why not take advantage of them when you’re traveling? Use this guide to learn the tricks to getting the most out of shopping at farmers markets for super fresh fruits and vegetables and the seemingly endless variety. From zesterdaily.com. There are more than 8,000 farmers markets in the U.S. Why not take advantage of them when you’re traveling? Use this guide to learn the tricks to getting the most out of shopping at farmers markets for super fresh fruits and vegetables and the seemingly endless variety. From zesterdaily.com.

Too hot to cook? Conserving power when you’re boondocking? These delicious and nutritious recipes would be perfect! Yum! From popsugar.com and msn.com.

The best ice cream shop in every state

Could this be a “scoop” list instead of a bucket list? From Foursquare, Business Insider and MSN.com. Could this be a “scoop” list instead of a bucket list? From Foursquare, Business Insider and MSN.com.

Current wildfire information

Incident Information System (InciWeb) is a U.S. government interagency which provides the public a single source of incident-related information. Learn about current incidents (wildfires), including location, status and acres, as well as announcements, closures, photographs and maps of wildfires. The information is constantly updated, and is important when planning a road trip. Incident Information System (InciWeb) is a U.S. government interagency which provides the public a single source of incident-related information. Learn about current incidents (wildfires), including location, status and acres, as well as announcements, closures, photographs and maps of wildfires. The information is constantly updated, and is important when planning a road trip.

The 10 best mountain towns for summer

What can beat fresh mountain air and the great outdoors when you’re looking for a warm (or hot) weather getaway? Local activities and points of interest are included for these must-visit areas around the U.S. and Canada. From theactivetimes.com and msn.com.

40+ life-changing books to read

Emily-Co, from Pop Sugar, has compiled this list of books that will “better your life in a dramatic way.” She says, ” … reading just one of these books this year is guaranteed to change your life for good.” There’s something for everyone here. From popsugar.com and msn.com.

The 50 best tips to get your home (or RV) super organized

Some of these ideas are so simple, you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of them. A majority of these tips would be usable in an RV — we bet you’ll find more than one to try. From goodhousekeeping.com and msn.com Some of these ideas are so simple, you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of them. A majority of these tips would be usable in an RV — we bet you’ll find more than one to try. From goodhousekeeping.com and msn.com

20 places all Americans should see before they die.

If you don’t have a bucket list yet, here’s a really good one! And if you already have a list, you’ll probably want to add some of these spectacular locations to it. From countryliving.com and msn.com. If you don’t have a bucket list yet, here’s a really good one! And if you already have a list, you’ll probably want to add some of these spectacular locations to it. From countryliving.com and msn.com. Ten insider tips for visiting U.S. national parks

Whether you’ve been there before or are going for the first time, keep these insider tips in mind to ensure you get the most out of your national park road trip. From usnews.com and msn.com. Whether you’ve been there before or are going for the first time, keep these insider tips in mind to ensure you get the most out of your national park road trip. From usnews.com and msn.com.

Ten unusual tips for your cleanest kitchen ever! These easy and sometimes surprising cleaning tips would work great in your RV galley. From MSN.com and bobvila.com. ! These easy and sometimes surprising cleaning tips would work great in your RV galley. From MSN.com and bobvila.com.

The nine items most likely to attract a bear to your campsite. Food — sure. Garbage — of course. But there are several items on this list that we bet will surprise you. Information from the National Park Service and other experts. From thedailymeal.com and msn.com. . Food — sure. Garbage — of course. But there are several items on this list that we bet will surprise you. Information from the National Park Service and other experts. From thedailymeal.com and msn.com.

42 restaurants that offer birthday freebies. From Applebee’s to Weinerschnitzel, and 40 more chain restaurants across the country where you can get a free drink, dessert or even a meal on your birthday! If you plan ahead, you could hit a few on your birthday while you’re out on the road. Just sayin’. From delish.com and msn.com. . From Applebee’s to Weinerschnitzel, and 40 more chain restaurants across the country where you can get a free drink, dessert or even a meal on your birthday! If you plan ahead, you could hit a few on your birthday while you’re out on the road. Just sayin’. From delish.com and msn.com.

America’s greatest hits: 50 trips in 50 states

Something special to aim for and enjoy in each state. From Condé Nast Traveler and msn.com. Something special to aim for and enjoy in each state. From Condé Nast Traveler and msn.com.

What is a supplemental braking system and why do you need it? Find out all about braking systems on towed vehicles and why you need one (one reason being that it’s the law in most states for toads over a certain weight). Very thorough information. From etrailer.com. ? Find out all about braking systems on towed vehicles and why you need one (one reason being that it’s the law in most states for toads over a certain weight). Very thorough information. From etrailer.com.

Nine travel trailers every road trip enthusiast needs to know about. “Can’t distinguish a Shasta from a Cricket? Use this handy guide to some of the most fun new models on the market.” Cute! (Click on the name under each picture and the link at the bottom of each description for more information.) From countryliving.com. . “Can’t distinguish a Shasta from a Cricket? Use this handy guide to some of the most fun new models on the market.” Cute! (Click on the name under each picture and the link at the bottom of each description for more information.) From countryliving.com.

Bring back memories: Cheap souvenirs from all 50 states. Small, lightweight and inexpensive representative keepsakes from each of the 50 states. These are fun! From cheapism.com and msn.com. . Small, lightweight and inexpensive representative keepsakes from each of the 50 states. These are fun! From cheapism.com and msn.com. Smokey Bear. Essential wildfire prevention information; current wildfires around the U.S., with information updated at least weekly. From smokeybear.com. . Essential wildfire prevention information; current wildfires around the U.S., with information updated at least weekly. From smokeybear.com.

The 50 most beautiful small towns in America. Here is a list of the “cutest village in every state.” How many have you visited? From countryliving.com and housebeautiful.com. . Here is a list of the “cutest village in every state.” How many have you visited? From countryliving.com and housebeautiful.com. 37 easy and delicious grilling side dishes. Try these for a change of pace when you’re barbecuing at the campsite or out boondocking. Look for some of the ingredients at the farm produce stands you pass along the way. Yum! (Click on View Gallery, then click on the recipe name below the photo for the recipe.) From countryliving.com. . Try these for a change of pace when you’re barbecuing at the campsite or out boondocking. Look for some of the ingredients at the farm produce stands you pass along the way. Yum! (Click on View Gallery, then click on the recipe name below the photo for the recipe.) From countryliving.com.

Troubleshooting RV air conditioner problems. Find dozens of questions and answers about problems with RV air conditioners. Can’t find the answer you need? Then ask. . Find dozens of questions and answers about problems with RV air conditioners. Can’t find the answer you need? Then ask.

RV parks for handicapped RVers. Here’s a list of RV parks in a dozen states that go out of their way to accommodate physically challenged RVers. From rvingaccessibility.org. . Here’s a list of RV parks in a dozen states that go out of their way to accommodate physically challenged RVers. From rvingaccessibility.org.

20 of the most charming beach towns across America. Compiled by Country Living from nominations from their Facebook fans, here are some of their favorites featuring colorful homes, sandy beaches and clear skies from locations at known tourist destinations to smaller seaside gems. From countryliving.com.

(More than) Nine things you didn’t know Coca-Cola can do. Coke can be used for pest control, cleaning RV/car batteries, removing rust from metal, as a presoak treatment for grease on clothing, and much more. From bobvila.com. . Coke can be used for pest control, cleaning RV/car batteries, removing rust from metal, as a presoak treatment for grease on clothing, and much more. From bobvila.com. 23 regional seafood recipes. Try these delicious seafood recipes as you travel around the country — get the main ingredients fresh from the local markets. Yum! From MSN.com. . Try these delicious seafood recipes as you travel around the country — get the main ingredients fresh from the local markets. Yum! From MSN.com.

11 must-visit RV-friendly campgrounds across America. Country Living asked GoRVing.com for a list of their favorite RV-friendly campgrounds and RV resorts in three categories: rustic, family-friendly, and luxe. From countryliving.com and GoRVing.com. . Country Living asked GoRVing.com for a list of their favorite RV-friendly campgrounds and RV resorts in three categories: rustic, family-friendly, and luxe. From countryliving.com and GoRVing.com. Cheap must-see attractions in all 50 states. Cheapism.com took an in-depth look at tourist destinations and found one site in every state that’s sure to delight travelers on a budget. Museums, historic sites, diamond hunting, sporting events, distilleries, natural wonders — you name it. There’s something for everyone. . Cheapism.com took an in-depth look at tourist destinations and found one site in every state that’s sure to delight travelers on a budget. Museums, historic sites, diamond hunting, sporting events, distilleries, natural wonders — you name it. There’s something for everyone. 11 iced coffee hacks that will only make your addiction worse. If you’re a coffee lover, what’s better on a hot summer day than iced coffee?! Treat yourself and your guests to these delicious recipes — be the envy of your campsite neighbors! From delish.com. If you’re a coffee lover, what’s better on a hot summer day than iced coffee?! Treat yourself and your guests to these delicious recipes — be the envy of your campsite neighbors! From delish.com.

The ten most essential American road trips. California State Route 1, Route 66, Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail, and six more. How many of these have you traveled? Add these to your bucket list! From countryliving.com and GoRVing.com. . California State Route 1, Route 66, Going-to-the-Sun Road, Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail, and six more. How many of these have you traveled? Add these to your bucket list! From countryliving.com and GoRVing.com. RV factory tours: Eighty percent of all American RVs are built in Elkhart County, Indiana. Many factories offer factory tours. Learn where they are here. From amishcountry.org. Eighty percent of all American RVs are built in Elkhart County, Indiana. Many factories offer factory tours. Learn where they are here. From amishcountry.org. How to remove a tick from your body, the easy, proper way. Video. It’s a good idea to learn this tick removal trick before you may need it. From theshrug.net. 10 brilliant uses for beer. Quickly clean and season cast iron, restore shine to gold jewelry, get rid of skunk stink on Fido, keep wasps from spoiling outdoor fun, and more uses for beer. (As if you needed an excuse to buy beer!) The reasons these work are explained, in case you’re skeptical. From prevention.com and firstforwomenbook.com.

46 grilling recipes. Delicious recipes for main dishes, sides, desserts, drinks, and more. From countryliving.com. . Delicious recipes for main dishes, sides, desserts, drinks, and more. From countryliving.com.

3D panoramic views of the Western U.S. Travel Utah and beyond by mouse in this stunning 3D photography by Martin Van Hemert. Also check out the collection of interiors brought to life “in the round,” mountains and forests, sky and water, national parks, and more. Fasten your seatbelts and take your Dramamine! Absolutely amazing! From utah3d.net. Travel Utah and beyond by mouse in this stunning 3D photography by Martin Van Hemert. Also check out the collection of interiors brought to life “in the round,” mountains and forests, sky and water, national parks, and more. Fasten your seatbelts and take your Dramamine! Absolutely amazing! From utah3d.net. National Park too crowded? Try a National Forest instead. Here are several “suggested alternatives to vacations in national parks. Each gives you a place for an affordable family vacation without the crowds and commercialization — you can explore the area on your own terms and even Spot is welcomed.” From campingblogger.net and forestcamping.com. . Here are several “suggested alternatives to vacations in national parks. Each gives you a place for an affordable family vacation without the crowds and commercialization — you can explore the area on your own terms and even Spot is welcomed.” From campingblogger.net and forestcamping.com.

Ultra-exclusive RV resorts for the 1 percent. Well, we can dream. Right? From Yahoo Travel. . Well, we can dream. Right? From Yahoo Travel.

Best freebies: 69 awesome things you can get for free. There’s only one thing better than getting a good price on something, and that’s getting it for free. Kiplinger’s only allows “quality goods and services that you would happily pay good money for” on their list. “From free food to free investing and financial services to free technology and entertainment, there’s something here for everyone.” From Kiplinger’s.com. . There’s only one thing better than getting a good price on something, and that’s getting it for free. Kiplinger’s only allows “quality goods and services that you would happily pay good money for” on their list. “From free food to free investing and financial services to free technology and entertainment, there’s something here for everyone.” From Kiplinger’s.com.

Literary landmarks: Seven famous authors’ homes you can visit. These homes of famous authors are “scattered throughout the United States. Spanning centuries and genres, these seven homes celebrate some of America’s most treasured wordsmiths.” Fascinating! From usnews.com. . These homes of famous authors are “scattered throughout the United States. Spanning centuries and genres, these seven homes celebrate some of America’s most treasured wordsmiths.” Fascinating! From usnews.com. NADA Guides RV pricing. Find prices and values for all recreational vehicle (RV) types, and now also available on their mobile site.

Ten things you didn’t know Windex could do. A lot of these tips would come in handy in the RV. From MSN.com and BobVila.com. . A lot of these tips would come in handy in the RV. From MSN.com and BobVila.com. 14 healthiest foods for your (RV) pantry. “Eat This, Not That! flipped through scientific journals to find the foods with the most impressive health benefits and then considered versatility and taste of each contender to make their final cuts.” These will easily fit into your RV pantry. From eatthis.com. . “Eat This, Not That! flipped through scientific journals to find the foods with the most impressive health benefits and then considered versatility and taste of each contender to make their final cuts.” These will easily fit into your RV pantry. From eatthis.com.

Ten most popular national parks for camping. Here are the number of campers at the top ten national parks in 2014, according to the National Park Service. From marketwatch.com. . Here are the number of campers at the top ten national parks in 2014, according to the National Park Service. From marketwatch.com.

AccuWeather.com. Check out the weather forecast for where you’re traveling and make your plans accordingly. It even tells you how many minutes until it starts raining at your location, or any other location — just put in the location and click on the MinuteCast tab. Get severe weather information, and lots more. Also available as an app (look towards the bottom of the page).

RV Wheel Life. Here from veteran RVer and professional writer (not to mention frequent contributor to RVtravel.com) Julianne G. Crane is her terrific blog/website where she writes about “recreation vehicle and camping lifestyles, people and destinations.” Be sure to check this out — tons of great stuff! . Here from veteran RVer and professional writer (not to mention frequent contributor to RVtravel.com) Julianne G. Crane is her terrific blog/website where she writes about “recreation vehicle and camping lifestyles, people and destinations.” Be sure to check this out — tons of great stuff! 20 quick summery snacks with only three ingredients. The ingredients for these delicious treats won’t take up much room in your RV kitchen — and will disappear quickly once you prepare these refreshing snacks! Yum! From PopSugar and MSN.com. . The ingredients for these delicious treats won’t take up much room in your RV kitchen — and will disappear quickly once you prepare these refreshing snacks! Yum! From PopSugar and MSN.com. 100 fascinating facts about U.S. national parks. Yep — Just what it says. From The Telegraph in the U.K. . Yep — Just what it says. From The Telegraph in the U.K. 12 ways to navigate Wine Country like a pro. Read this if you’re planning a trip to Wine Country this year. From MSN.com and Country Living. . Read this if you’re planning a trip to Wine Country this year. From MSN.com and Country Living.

Roads Less Traveled. Full-time RVers Mark and Emily bring you their excellent blog “… to inspire you to get out and go, to lift your spirits with a fun travel tale or two from the road, and to share some tips for how to live this way.” Being published authors and photographers in various magazines, as well as having their story profiled in magazines, you can expect superior content in this beautiful blog — and you won’t be disappointed! . Full-time RVers Mark and Emily bring you their excellent blog “… to inspire you to get out and go, to lift your spirits with a fun travel tale or two from the road, and to share some tips for how to live this way.” Being published authors and photographers in various magazines, as well as having their story profiled in magazines, you can expect superior content in this beautiful blog — and you won’t be disappointed!

Ten grilling tools that everyone should own. Make sure you’re ready for grilling season with these tools. From MSN.com and thedailymeal.com. Find all the BBQ tools you need at Amazon.com. And be careful if you choose a wire brush for grill cleaning! . Make sure you’re ready for grilling season with these tools. From MSN.com and thedailymeal.com. Find all the BBQ tools you need at. And be careful if you choose a wire brush for grill cleaning!

15 survival myths that could actually kill you

Have you been watching too many reality survival shows and think you can handle any type of emergency — like if you get lost in the woods on a hike, or your RV breaks down in the middle of the desert, or you get bit by a snake, or some other emergency? Well, here some myths are refuted and the facts are explained to help you survive in an emergency. From MSN.com and theactivetimes.com Have you been watching too many reality survival shows and think you can handle any type of emergency — like if you get lost in the woods on a hike, or your RV breaks down in the middle of the desert, or you get bit by a snake, or some other emergency? Well, here some myths are refuted and the facts are explained to help you survive in an emergency. From MSN.com and theactivetimes.com

Six iconic American road trips to take this summer

With gas prices more than a full dollar lower than this time last year … there’s no better time to take a classic American road trip. Here are Condé Nast Traveler’s six favorite road trip itineraries, including where to stop, where to stay, and what you’ll see along the way. From MSN.com and Condé Nast Traveler. With gas prices more than a full dollar lower than this time last year … there’s no better time to take a classic American road trip. Here are Condé Nast Traveler’s six favorite road trip itineraries, including where to stop, where to stay, and what you’ll see along the way. From MSN.com and Condé Nast Traveler.

23 ways to spring clean with everyday household items. How to spring clean your RV or house on the cheap by using what’s in the cupboard. From MSN.com and cheapism.com. . How to spring clean your RV or house on the cheap by using what’s in the cupboard. From MSN.com and cheapism.com. The best farmers’ markets in the U.S. Farmers’ markets and produce stands around the U.S. “worth traveling for.” So, when you’re traveling in your RV, why not stop by and get some delicious and very fresh produce. From MSN.com and Condé Nast Traveler. . Farmers’ markets and produce stands around the U.S. “worth traveling for.” So, when you’re traveling in your RV, why not stop by and get some delicious and very fresh produce. From MSN.com and Condé Nast Traveler. The best cities for food in the U.S. The Daily Meal has compiled this list of the 10 best American cities for food. Links to popular recipes are included, e.g., Creole recipes from New Orleans, deep dish pizza recipes from Chicago, and barbecue recipes from Austin. Put these cities on your to-visit list. From MSN.com and TheDailyMeal.com. . The Daily Meal has compiled this list of the 10 best American cities for food. Links to popular recipes are included, e.g., Creole recipes from New Orleans, deep dish pizza recipes from Chicago, and barbecue recipes from Austin. Put these cities on your to-visit list. From MSN.com and TheDailyMeal.com. 2015 spring music preview: major music festivals. If you love music, check out this big list of upcoming music festivals scattered throughout the U.S. — every music genre is represented (well, maybe except opera) with something of interest for every generation. Include one or more of these in your trip-planning. From MSN.com. . If you love music, check out this big list of upcoming music festivals scattered throughout the U.S. — every music genre is represented (well, maybe except opera) with something of interest for every generation. Include one or more of these in your trip-planning. From MSN.com.

25 things you’ll never experience again. How many of these can you identify with? From MSN.com and Purple Clover. America’s best spring flower festivals. Nine locations around the U.S. to see dazzling displays of spring flowers. RVtravel.com also recommends the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in Mt. Vernon, Wash., which attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year to view millions of vibrant tulips, and runs from April 1 to 30. From MSN.com and Fodor’s (and RVtravel.com). . Nine locations around the U.S. to see dazzling displays of spring flowers. RVtravel.com also recommends thein Mt. Vernon, Wash., which attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year to view millions of vibrant tulips, and runs from April 1 to 30. From MSN.com and Fodor’s (and RVtravel.com).

Find your park … and share your park (share your stories about your park and maybe win a prize) … and support your park (volunteer, donate, join). From National Park Service and National Park Foundation — encouraging people to connect with and celebrate our national parks and public lands. … and share your park (share your stories about your park and maybe win a prize) … and support your park (volunteer, donate, join). From National Park Service and National Park Foundation — encouraging people to connect with and celebrate our national parks and public lands.

In all their glory: Spring in America’s National Parks. Fifteen absolutely gorgeous, frame-worthy photos from our National Parks. Of course, they’d be even more beautiful in person! From ABC News. . Fifteen absolutely gorgeous, frame-worthy photos from our National Parks. Of course, they’d be even more beautiful in person! From ABC News.

America’s 50 best fried chicken spots. If you like fried chicken (and who doesn’t?), try out these top-rated fried chicken joints scattered around the U.S. From MSN.com and The Daily Meal. . If you like fried chicken (and who doesn’t?), try out these top-rated fried chicken joints scattered around the U.S. From MSN.com and The Daily Meal. The 10 best states for retirement . Bankrate ranked all 50 states according to a variety of factors that are important to seniors. These states offer plenty of perks for the 65-and-older set, including low costs of living, strong health care systems, low crime and tax rates, comfortable temperatures, low humidity and lots of sun. (Editor’s note: The readers’ comments at the bottom of the article are also quite interesting and informative.) From Bankrate.com.

The 10 worst states for retirement. Bankrate ranked all 50 states according to a variety of factors that are important to seniors. The states with the lowest scores include a few with high costs of living and high tax rates. Others scored poorly for health care quality, and most of the states are known for bad weather. Learn about the ten states which scored the lowest. (Editor’s note: The readers’ comments at the bottom of the article are also quite interesting and informative.) From Bankrate.com. . Bankrate ranked all 50 states according to a variety of factors that are important to seniors. The states with the lowest scores include a few with high costs of living and high tax rates. Others scored poorly for health care quality, and most of the states are known for bad weather. Learn about the ten states which scored the lowest. (Editor’s note: The readers’ comments at the bottom of the article are also quite interesting and informative.) From Bankrate.com.

50 states of speeding: Laws for every state in the U.S. What you need to know about speeding laws across America. From MSN.com and Road & Track.

Eight amazing American caves. These caves, scattered across the U.S., are fascinating to explore. From CNN.com. . These caves, scattered across the U.S., are fascinating to explore. From CNN.com.

Wind Map. This is a “living portrait” of the wind across the U.S. This “living” map shows near-term forecasts as accurately as possible, revised once per hour from wind data from the National Digital Forecast Database. The wind map is from Fernanda Viégas and Martin Wattenberg, who lead Google’s “Big Picture” visualization research group in Cambridge, Mass. From HINT.FM. Many thanks to reader Drew, who reports he uses this website when driving his RV in windy areas and that “It works better and much faster than trying DMV sites.” . This is a “living portrait” of the wind across the U.S. This “living” map shows near-term forecasts as accurately as possible, revised once per hour from wind data from the National Digital Forecast Database. The wind map is from Fernanda Viégas and Martin Wattenberg, who lead Google’s “Big Picture” visualization research group in Cambridge, Mass. From HINT.FM. Many thanks to reader Drew, who reports he uses this website when driving his RV in windy areas and that “It works better and much faster than trying DMV sites.”

Florida’s seven best beaches. From Florida’s best beach for pets, to best for beachcombing for beautiful shells, to best for celebrity watching, and more. From MSN.com and Fodor’s.

Top cheap restaurants in every state. After extensive research, Cheapism.com tells you the best restaurant to get a good, cheap meal in every state. Some of their picks are old standbys, while others are up-and-comers. From MSN.com and Cheapism.com. . After extensive research, Cheapism.com tells you the best restaurant to get a good, cheap meal in every state. Some of their picks are old standbys, while others are up-and-comers. From MSN.com and Cheapism.com.

Ready for that first camping trip? Before you pile the family (or just yourself) into your RV and hit the road, take a look at this checklist. From KOA. ? Before you pile the family (or just yourself) into your RV and hit the road, take a look at this checklist. From KOA.

Nine great National Parks to visit off-season. This site lists the parks and their top off-season activities, as well as trip-planning information. From MSN.com and Fodor’s.

The best restaurant in every state. Very special restaurants for very special occasions, as you’re traveling around the U.S. From MSN.com and Business Insider. . Very special restaurants for very special occasions, as you’re traveling around the U.S. From MSN.com and Business Insider.

RV dumps stations. Locations and information about RV dump stations in each state, as well as dump station tips and how to empty holding tanks. From Roundabout Publications. . Locations and information about RV dump stations in each state, as well as dump station tips and how to empty holding tanks. From Roundabout Publications.

America’s weird and amazing rock formations. Rock formations that are interesting to read about and spectacular to visit in person. From CNN.com. . Rock formations that are interesting to read about and spectacular to visit in person. From CNN.com.

CampedThere is “an online community of campers and RVers. Find helpful RV campground reviews to plan your next camping trip, tell others about your experiences from places you’ve been, and share photos and memories with others from your latest RV trip.” is “an online community of campers and RVers. Find helpful RV campground reviews to plan your next camping trip, tell others about your experiences from places you’ve been, and share photos and memories with others from your latest RV trip.”

Eight outlaw adventures around the U.S. Here are some of the best locations to relive the most well-known rogues of yesteryear. From CNN.com. . Here are some of the best locations to relive the most well-known rogues of yesteryear. From CNN.com.

A state-by-state guide to the 50 coolest things in America. Yahoo brings you one cool thing in each of the 50 states, designed to make you want to explore our “cool” country. From Yahoo.com.

Ten best antiquing towns in the U.S. This list includes antique stores in each town, “insider tips” and information to help plan your trip. From MSN.com and Fodor’s. This list includes antique stores in each town, “insider tips” and information to help plan your trip. From MSN.com and Fodor’s. Cheapest places where you will want to retire. Here is a list of cities across the U.S. with the cheapest living costs specifically for retirees, while keeping safety, livability and economic stability in mind. From MSN.com and Kiplinger.com. . Here is a list of cities across the U.S. with the cheapest living costs specifically for retirees, while keeping safety, livability and economic stability in mind. From MSN.com and Kiplinger.com.

Campground setup checklist for travel trailers and motorhomes. This checklist provides a basic system of what to do when you arrive at your campsite. From Joe and Vicki Kieva and KOA.

Ten great National Parks to visit this spring. Spring is almost here (honest!). Time to start planning your trips. From MSN.com and TheActiveTimes.com.

Ten things to leave behind when RVing. Here is “a list of some of the most common onboard RV albatrosses that travelers should cut loose from their packing list.” From Brent Peterson and KOA. . Here is “a list of some of the most common onboard RV albatrosses that travelers should cut loose from their packing list.” From Brent Peterson and KOA.

RVParkReviews is a comprehensive review and camping information site specifically for those who love to camp. So far, more than 200,000 reviews, both positive and negative, have been submitted by real campers. Recommended by RVer (and RV tire expert) Roger Marble.

16 best restaurant chain breakfasts in America. Is your favorite restaurant for breakfast listed here? (Aside from your own galley, of course!) From msn.com and thedailymeal.com. Is your favorite restaurant for breakfast listed here? (Aside from your own galley, of course!) From msn.com and thedailymeal.com.

U.S. National Forest campground volunteer host positions. Here are host positions available at U.S. National Forest campgrounds. From Fred and Suzi Dow’s U.S. National Forest Campground Guide Website.

10 spectacular U.S. waterfalls. Don’t miss these beautiful waterfalls in your RV journeys. From CNN.com. . Don’t miss these beautiful waterfalls in your RV journeys. From CNN.com.

BringFido. No matter where you’re going, BringFido.com can help you find a pet-friendly campground for the trip. You can get the scoop on campground pet policies, read reviews of other campers with pets, and even speak with the campground host directly. Also lists dog friendly attractions and pet services. Thousands of listings. . No matter where you’re going, BringFido.com can help you find a pet-friendly campground for the trip. You can get the scoop on campground pet policies, read reviews of other campers with pets, and even speak with the campground host directly. Also lists dog friendly attractions and pet services. Thousands of listings.

RV Parky is an RV park directory built by a full-time RVer with the help of the RV community to help fellow RVers on the road. Here you can find information, images and reviews for more than 25,000 RV parks and campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada. Also available as an app. is an RV park directory built by a full-time RVer with the help of the RV community to help fellow RVers on the road. Here you can find information, images and reviews for more than 25,000 RV parks and campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada. Also available as an app.

Ten quirky American festivals you must visit! “A collection of crazy festivals that celebrate the more interesting corners of the American psyche!” Includes the Roadkill Cook-off in West Virginia, Frozen Dead Guy Days in Colorado, and Tarantula Awareness Festival in California. Mark your calendars! From MSN.com and wanderlust.co.uk. “A collection of crazy festivals that celebrate the more interesting corners of the American psyche!” Includes the Roadkill Cook-off in West Virginia, Frozen Dead Guy Days in Colorado, and Tarantula Awareness Festival in California. Mark your calendars! From MSN.com and wanderlust.co.uk.

Bears in National Parks . Types of bears in National Parks, what to do if you encounter a bear, what about bear-deterrent spray, even an interesting section on cultural connections to bears. From National Park Service.

RVUSA.com. “Your guide to everything RV.” Buying and selling RVs, RV lifestyle information, recipes, destinations, RVing forums with thousands of posts, and lots more. . “Your guide to everything RV.” Buying and selling RVs, RV lifestyle information, recipes, destinations, RVing forums with thousands of posts, and lots more.

Best U.S. destinations for 2015. “Lonely Planet’s Best in the U.S. list for 2015 includes a mix of up-and-coming destinations, old faves with new highlights and places poised to shine.” From MSN.com. . “Lonely Planet’s Best in the U.S. list for 2015 includes a mix of up-and-coming destinations, old faves with new highlights and places poised to shine.” From MSN.com.

A pop-up camper to pull behind your bicycle. This is about as small and mobile as a “home” gets. From dornob.com. . This is about as small and mobile as a “home” gets. From dornob.com. The essentials for traveling in Alaska bear country. This guide is aimed at bear safety in Alaska, but it applies to dealing with bears everywhere. From Alaska Department of Fish and Game. . This guide is aimed at bear safety in Alaska, but it applies to dealing with bears everywhere. From Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The best diners in every state. These will make you hungry — and want to visit these diners! From MSN.com/travel.

Just about the cutest, tiny house “cabin RV.” Beautiful workmanship. From tinyhouseswoon.com. .” Beautiful workmanship. From tinyhouseswoon.com.

Extravagant RV interiors. Check out these gorgeous RV interiors and maybe get some ideas for your own RV. From Pinterest. . Check out these gorgeous RV interiors and maybe get some ideas for your own RV. From Pinterest.

Best U.S. movie locations to visit. If you like movies, these would be lots of fun to visit. From CNN.com. . If you like movies, these would be lots of fun to visit. From CNN.com.

Just like a dream: 12 surreal places you won’t believe actually exist. Beautiful photos of truly unbelievable locations around the world. From MSN and The Active Times. . Beautiful photos of truly unbelievable locations around the world. From MSN and The Active Times.

Ten ways to explore the Southwest. New Mexico and Arizona possess 12 and 18 national monuments, respectively. Visit these locations and you will understand how and why landscape remains sacred in the American Southwest. From MSN.com/travel. . New Mexico and Arizona possess 12 and 18 national monuments, respectively. Visit these locations and you will understand how and why landscape remains sacred in the American Southwest. From MSN.com/travel.

Michelin North America RV Tires. Just-relaunched website with a new RV tire selector, how to get more out of your tires and a dealer locator.

20 of the most beautiful places in Canada. From CNN.com, a gallery of some of Canada’s most beautiful and diverse places. . From CNN.com, a gallery of some of Canada’s most beautiful and diverse places.

AARP tools — the complete collection. Tools (calculators, comparisons, locators, etc.) for health, money, work and retirement, travel, home and family, and more. From AARP.org. . Tools (calculators, comparisons, locators, etc.) for health, money, work and retirement, travel, home and family, and more. From AARP.org.

10 surprising historical artifacts in the U.S. … and how’d they get here? A German submarine in Chicago, Hitler’s phone in Georgia, a Danish windmill in Iowa, a statue of Vladimir Lenin in Seattle. These and more for you to visit in your RV travels.

Video tours of mega-motorhomes. Tour 15 mega-motorhomes of celebrities. Wow! From HGTV. . Tour 15 mega-motorhomes of celebrities. Wow! From HGTV.

Funny signs from around the world. For when you need a good chuckle. From CNN.com. . For when you need a good chuckle. From CNN.com.

Ten best National Parks in the fall. America’s national parks offer stunning autumn scenery from coast to coast. From USA Today. . America’s national parks offer stunning autumn scenery from coast to coast. From USA Today.

Special deals on RV rentals from Cruise America. Locations all over the U.S., including one-way rentals.

Directory of RV snowbird destinations from the Good Sam Club. A collection of Snowbird-friendly RV resorts along America’s Sunbelt. . A collection of Snowbird-friendly RV resorts along America’s Sunbelt.

Best potato recipes. Thousands of potato recipes from around the world, many of which are quick and easy for preparation in an RV. (We all love potatoes in some form or another, right?) Submit your favorite recipes to this huge collection. . Thousands of potato recipes from around the world, many of which are quick and easy for preparation in an RV. (We all love potatoes in some form or another, right?) Submit your favorite recipes to this huge collection.

Transfer cars and RVs across the U.S. From Transfercar, a vehicle relocation service designed to allow you to drive a free car or RV and to save rental companies money. Companies using Transfercar include Budget, Advantage, El Monte RV and Road Bear RV Rentals. . From Transfercar, a vehicle relocation service designed to allow you to drive a free car or RV and to save rental companies money. Companies using Transfercar include Budget, Advantage, El Monte RV and Road Bear RV Rentals.

Travel on the edge: U.S. tourism extremes. Extremely: hot, cold, dark, stormy, old, etc. These interesting travel destinations are from CNN.com. . Extremely: hot, cold, dark, stormy, old, etc. These interesting travel destinations are from CNN.com.

Eight places for fantastic fossil finds. These spots are scattered around the U.S., and some of them allow visitors to keep the fossils they find. From CNN.com. . These spots are scattered around the U.S., and some of them allow visitors to keep the fossils they find. From CNN.com.

Full-time RVing workspaces. In this series, the Technomads share the workspaces and offices of fellow full-time RVing peers to help give you ideas for your own. . In this series, the Technomads share the workspaces and offices of fellow full-time RVing peers to help give you ideas for your own.

RV Rental.com. Frequently asked questions about renting an RV. From Camping World. . Frequently asked questions about renting an RV. From Camping World. How much does a motorhome RV cost? Costs for buying or renting different types of motorhomes, operating expenses, how to shop for an RV, and more. From CostHelper.com. ? Costs for buying or renting different types of motorhomes, operating expenses, how to shop for an RV, and more. From CostHelper.com. America’s best small town museums. Amazing museums in unexpected locations scattered across the U.S. From Travel+Leisure on CNN.com. . Amazing museums in unexpected locations scattered across the U.S. From Travel+Leisure on CNN.com. Four secrets of successful RV cooking. Four secrets, but also lots of tips and recipes for cooking in even a small RV kitchen. From Amanda Watson on doityourselfrv.com. . Four secrets, but also lots of tips and recipes for cooking in even a small RV kitchen. From Amanda Watson on doityourselfrv.com.

Alaska campgrounds and RV parks. Official State of Alaska vacation and travel information website. . Official State of Alaska vacation and travel information website.

50 places straight out of nightmares. Photos of 50 locations around the world that are eerie or haunting or just plain fascinating in a weird sort of way. From The Weather Channel. . Photos of 50 locations around the world that are eerie or haunting or just plain fascinating in a weird sort of way. From The Weather Channel.

The benefits of buying a used RV, and what to keep in mind while looking for an RV. From Kirkland RV Sales. , and what to keep in mind while looking for an RV. From Kirkland RV Sales.

Fun RV hobbies. Dozens of creative ways to spend your time. From Fun Times Guide.com. S*M*A*R*T. Special Military Active & Retired Travel Club (S*M*A*R*T) brings military veterans (active, retired and honorably discharged) together to share camaraderie, travel and RVing, and to support our veterans. . Special Military Active & Retired Travel Club (S*M*A*R*T) brings military veterans (active, retired and honorably discharged) together to share camaraderie, travel and RVing, and to support our veterans. GoCampingAmerica.com helps a million campers each year find their perfect park on their adventure. This is also a resource for ideas, tips and information campers can use while planning their trip or on the road. From the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. helps a million campers each year find their perfect park on their adventure. This is also a resource for ideas, tips and information campers can use while planning their trip or on the road. From the National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds. Outside Our Bubble. Lots of great RVing tips and tricks; honest location, restaurant and equipment reviews; tech tips from an expert; product recommendations (or not); even a live web cam! Voted a Top 50 RV travel blog. . Lots of great RVing tips and tricks; honest location, restaurant and equipment reviews; tech tips from an expert; product recommendations (or not); even a live web cam! Voted a Top 50 RV travel blog.

RV Lifestyle. A website with RV maintenance tips, RV cooking, destinations (including kid-friendly), and lots more. From Lance Campers, but with great information for all RVers. Winnebago towables. Everything you need to know about Winnebago towables and the Winnebago lifestyle. Everything you need to know about Winnebago towables and the Winnebago lifestyle.

Just a Gypsy – Gypsy Journal. On the road with long-time, full-time RVers. Jam-packed full of useful information about RVing. . On the road with long-time, full-time RVers. Jam-packed full of useful information about RVing.

Mobile RVing. Find “the best” RV resorts, campgrounds, parks and marinas in the U.S. and Canada. . Find “the best” RV resorts, campgrounds, parks and marinas in the U.S. and Canada.

Changin’ Gears. Information on getting started with RVs, RV terms, driver’s license requirements, keeping in touch, tow vehicle information and much more.

Go RV Texas. The essential online resource center for traveling Texas by RV, car, van or truck. . The essential online resource center for traveling Texas by RV, car, van or truck.

RV Vagabond. Information on what steps to take to full-time RV plus much more. . Information on what steps to take to full-time RV plus much more.

RVing on a budget. Whether you are new to RVing, or RVing on a limited income, this website has a lot of information. . Whether you are new to RVing, or RVing on a limited income, this website has a lot of information.

Mobile income sources for non-retired RVers. Contains tons of “resources, ideas and information on forging a thrivable mobile income source.” From Technomadia (authorities on the subject!). . Contains tons of “resources, ideas and information on forging a thrivable mobile income source.” From Technomadia (authorities on the subject!). Volunteer.gov. You’ll find all sorts of volunteer opportunities around the USA. Many RVers like to volunteer. How about you? You’ll find all sorts of volunteer opportunities around the USA. Many RVers like to volunteer. How about you? RVing Accessibility Group. “Enhancing the awarness of recreational accessibility.” Click on the Facilities tab for accessible campgrounds in several states.

StumbleUpon. A “giant collection of the best pages on the Internet.” . A “giant collection of the best pages on the Internet.”

CampsitePhotos.com. Photos of each campsite in more than 1,000 public and private campgrounds throughout the USA, as well as campground descriptions, amenities, directions, maps, reviews and more. . Photos of each campsite in more than 1,000 public and private campgrounds throughout the USA, as well as campground descriptions, amenities, directions, maps, reviews and more. Tripbuzz. “The ultimate RVing resource guide.” Lots of useful information about RVs and the RVing lifestyle.

How to find true north without a compass. Whether you’re lost in the woods or you’re trying to install a sundial in your yard, this website demonstrates several ways to find true north. From wikiHow. . Whether you’re lost in the woods or you’re trying to install a sundial in your yard, this website demonstrates several ways to find true north. From wikiHow.

Vintage travel trailers on Pinterest. Too cute! Hundreds of pictures, thousands of ideas. Save this for a rainy day project — you’ll be here a long time! . Too cute! Hundreds of pictures, thousands of ideas. Save this for a rainy day project — you’ll be here a long time!

Best places to experience Native American culture. Modern American Indian culture is thriving in galleries, powwows, film festivals and restaurants. From travel.CNN.com. Protect yourself and others

from sharp edges of RV slideouts!

Tips for baking in an RV oven. From TheNewLighterLife.com: “Abundant living through simple means.” Also click on the tabs for recipes, RVing tips, exercises, DIY projects and more. . From TheNewLighterLife.com: “Abundant living through simple means.” Also click on the tabs for recipes, RVing tips, exercises, DIY projects and more. My House Has Wheels. “The definitive guide to full-time RV living.” Dozens of informative, no-holds-barred articles such as: How the RV Lifestyle Saved My Life, Challenges to Living on the Road, and Alternate RV Living Arrangements. . “The definitive guide to full-time RV living.” Dozens of informative, no-holds-barred articles such as: How the RV Lifestyle Saved My Life, Challenges to Living on the Road, and Alternate RV Living Arrangements. Canine Country Getaway. The Canine Country Getaway at Glen Highland Farm in Morris, N.Y., was created especially for people who like to vacation with their dogs. RV Smackdown — diesel vs. gas. A very thorough review from fun and knowledgeable full-time RVers, Gone With the Wynns. . A very thorough review from fun and knowledgeable full-time RVers, Gone With the Wynns. TireWise. Learn how taking care of your tires can help you save money, reduce fuel consumption and protect yourself and your family on the road. From the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Department of Transportation. . Learn how taking care of your tires can help you save money, reduce fuel consumption and protect yourself and your family on the road. From the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Department of Transportation. Vintage Camper Trailers. “Trailerites unite! If you collect and preserve mid-century camper trailers and all of the cool vintage stuff that goes with them, you are in the right place!” . “Trailerites unite! Adventure Bound Camping Resorts. Adventure Bound owns and operates family-oriented camping resorts primarily in the Northeast. “Each park offers its own unique location, local attractions, activities and events.” . Adventure Bound owns and operates family-oriented camping resorts primarily in the Northeast. “Each park offers its own unique location, local attractions, activities and events.” Seven U.S. National Parks you didn’t know you needed to see. From Huffington Post. . From Huffington Post. Mason jar meals. Prepare meals, salads, desserts, etc., ahead of time and store in jars. Or make cute little Mason jar lid pies! What fun! . Prepare meals, salads, desserts, etc., ahead of time and store in jars. Or make cute little Mason jar lid pies! What fun!

TheFitRV.com. “Keeping you and your RV on the road.” RV tips, fitness tips, RV reviews, workouts, RV park reviews, recipes. Fun and informative! . “Keeping you and your RV on the road.” RV tips, fitness tips, RV reviews, workouts, RV park reviews, recipes. Fun and informative! Wheelingit.us. Follow a couple “living the full-time RV dream with 12 paws, 40 feet and the open road” in this well-written and informative blog. Includes tips on traveling with pets, photography, volunteering on the road, easy RV mods and more. . Follow a couple “living the full-time RV dream with 12 paws, 40 feet and the open road” in this well-written and informative blog. Includes tips on traveling with pets, photography, volunteering on the road, easy RV mods and more. An expert’s top 10 favorite museums. From the director/associate professor of museum studies at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, after visiting 54 museums in a year. . From the director/associate professor of museum studies at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, after visiting 54 museums in a year.

How hard is it to cook in an RV? Tips from a long-time (more than 50 years!) RVer. ? Tips from a long-time (more than 50 years!) RVer.

Buying a green RV. How to identify RVs that are environmentally friendly. From CampingRoadTrip.com. . How to identify RVs that are environmentally friendly. From CampingRoadTrip.com.

National Park Passes. Information about federal passes that will save you money on admissions, camping, etc. . Information about federal passes that will save you money on admissions, camping, etc.

Keep rodents out of your RV!

RVing tips on Pinterest. Organizing tips, cute vintage trailers, RV maintenance tips, checklists — you name it, it’s here! . Organizing tips, cute vintage trailers, RV maintenance tips, checklists — you name it, it’s here!

CampgroundViews.com. Campground and RV park directory of pictures and videos shared by campers. . Campground and RV park directory of pictures and videos shared by campers.

Camping food of all kinds. Recipes for grills, campfires, dutch ovens and more. Almost 2,000 mouthwatering pins on this Pinterest site. . Recipes for grills, campfires, dutch ovens and more. Almost 2,000 mouthwatering pins on this Pinterest site.

All the best checklists for RVers. No matter which aspect of RVing you are currently seeking a checklist for, these three dozen-plus RV checklists should have you covered. Compiled by Fun Times Guide.com. . No matter which aspect of RVing you are currently seeking a checklist for, these three dozen-plus RV checklists should have you covered. Compiled by Fun Times Guide.com.

Lively Little Campers. Enjoy the adventures of this young family (“award-winning educators and avid writers”) with their three rambunctious young sons as they explore the Northeast U.S. Includes many insightful RVing articles and lots of great pictures. . Enjoy the adventures of this young family (“award-winning educators and avid writers”) with their three rambunctious young sons as they explore the Northeast U.S. Includes many insightful RVing articles and lots of great pictures.

American safaries: Best places to see wildlife in the U.S. The country is home to about 3,000 wild animal species — this site lists where to find some of them other than in zoos or controlled sanctuaries. From CNN Travel. . The country is home to about 3,000 wild animal species — this site lists where to find some of them other than in zoos or controlled sanctuaries. From CNN Travel.

Great resource for RVers. This blog (and website) from Safe-T-Plus contains several years’ worth of great advice and tips — from budget RV travel, to healthy living, to pets, to RV products, to you-name-it — too much to list! Office of Defects Investigation. Identify and report problems you might be having with your vehicle, tires or equipment; or search for recalls. A part of the U.S. DOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Motorhome driving tips from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

“My Medicines” — This brochure can be a livesaver. It’s designed to help consumers track the medications they use and offers medication advice. From the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The National Parks: ranked! See how three National Parks experts ranked 59 National Parks. Just click on the Slideshow feature for “the absolute best national parks.” From The Active Times. ! See how three National Parks experts ranked 59 National Parks. Just click on the Slideshow feature for “the absolute best national parks.” From The Active Times. Used RV parts for sale online. Millions of “affordable” RV and car parts available through a simple online search. From Auto Pros USA. . Millions of “affordable” RV and car parts available through a simple online search. From Auto Pros USA. Summer driving tips. Summer road travel safety tips from safercar.gov, part of the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA). . Summer road travel safety tips from safercar.gov, part of the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Aussies RV USA. Blog from two Aussie babyboomers who retired from the Royal Australian Air Force, bought a motorhome in Florida and are on their seventh USA RV trip. . Blog from two Aussie babyboomers who retired from the Royal Australian Air Force, bought a motorhome in Florida and are on their seventh USA RV trip.

Top waterfront RV parks for 2014. From Good Sam Travel Guide. . From Good Sam Travel Guide.

Safe food handling tips for RVs and camping. From Kraft Foods. . From Kraft Foods. RVillage.com. A new social media site catering to RVers. As posted in our Digital RVer blog. Organize your RV’s shower!

Quit hassling with shampoo and conditioner bottles

Stunning natural wonders in every state. If these beautiful photos don’t convince you to put some miles on your RV, probably nothing will. From The Weather Channel. . If these beautiful photos don’t convince you to put some miles on your RV, probably nothing will. From The Weather Channel.

Coach-Net Tire Maintenance and Repair Guide. FREE printable booklet suitable to keep in your RV or tow vehicle for easy reference. Available for immediate download. . FREE printable booklet suitable to keep in your RV or tow vehicle for easy reference. Available for immediate download.

rvquestions.net. “40+ years RVing, 36 years in the RV biz, 8 years’ full-time RVers all crammed into one page!” The writer’s goal for this website is to “help anyone and everyone interested in RVing get out here so they too can enjoy this amazing lifestyle.” . “40+ years RVing, 36 years in the RV biz, 8 years’ full-time RVers all crammed into one page!” The writer’s goal for this website is to “help anyone and everyone interested in RVing get out here so they too can enjoy this amazing lifestyle.”

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Reserve your RV spot now. Avoid the traffic and enjoy the convenience — park in their RV facilities within walking distance of the launch field (shuttle also available). October 4-12, 2014. . Reserve your RV spot now. Avoid the traffic and enjoy the convenience — park in their RV facilities within walking distance of the launch field (shuttle also available). October 4-12, 2014.

Geocaching. “Geocaching is the real-world treasure hunt that’s happening right now, all around you. There are 2,381,790 active geocaches and over 6 million geocachers worldwide. ” The official global cache GPS hunt site. . “Geocaching is the real-world treasure hunt that’s happening right now, all around you.” The official global cache GPS hunt site.

RV-Dreams.com. More than 160 pages of RVing information “dedicated to the use of RVs in the pursuit of a dream lifestyle.” . More than 160 pages of RVing information “dedicated to the use of RVs in the pursuit of a dream lifestyle.”

Kitchen items for the RV. From DMV.org — a privately owned website, not a government agency. . From DMV.org — a privately owned website, not a government agency.

Seven most breakable RV parts and how to avoid breaking them. From Kirkland RV Sales. Idaho RV Campgrounds Association. “RVers love Idaho! … Our searchable database has information on all 650 camping facilities in Idaho … so it’s easy to find a campground that fits your needs and your budget.” . “RVers love Idaho! … Our searchable database has information on all 650 camping facilities in Idaho … so it’s easy to find a campground that fits your needs and your budget.”

Workers on Wheels. Work for RVers and campers: employment, campground jobs, volunteer positions and RV businesses. Frequent newsletters with newest job postings, articles, tips, and much more — even assistance with your job resume. . Work for RVers and campers: employment, campground jobs, volunteer positions and RV businesses. Frequent newsletters with newest job postings, articles, tips, and much more — even assistance with your job resume.

Ghost town explorations. “This website is dedicated to the history, legends and little-known facts” that make the ghost towns of California and Nevada “forever live on in these western states.” . “This website is dedicated to the history, legends and little-known facts” that make the ghost towns of California and Nevada “forever live on in these western states.” Camping cooking. Many new and tried-and-true recipes and tips for cooking over a campfire or BBQ, including Dutch ovens and reflector ovens. . Many new and tried-and-true recipes and tips for cooking over a campfire or BBQ, including Dutch ovens and reflector ovens.

Protecting your RV from burglary. Important tips from Trailerbroker.com. . Important tips from Trailerbroker.com.

Henderson’s Line-up Brake & RV, Inc. RV and truck products and service for “Safer and Happier Driving” with a trademarked process called “Road Performance Assessment.” Based in Grants Pass, Ore., but they service vehicles around the country. . RV and truck products and service for “Safer and Happier Driving” with a trademarked process called “Road Performance Assessment.” Based in Grants Pass, Ore., but they service vehicles around the country. Official Pickle-Ball website. Invented in 1965 by Washington State Congressman Joel Pritchard and two of his cohorts on Bainbridge Island, Wash., for their bored children, this very popular game is now played by millions around the world. Find out where to play, how to play, or order supplies to enjoy it yourself and beat the pants off your cronies! . Invented in 1965 by Washington State Congressman Joel Pritchard and two of his cohorts on Bainbridge Island, Wash., for their bored children, this very popular game is now played by millions around the world. Find out where to play, how to play, or order supplies to enjoy it yourself and beat the pants off your cronies! Unique lodging and accommodations at KOA. Specified KOA Campgrounds now offer stays in “iconic Airstreams, lofty tree houses, cozy cabooses, timeless teepees” and many other unique accommodations. . Specified KOA Campgrounds now offer stays in “iconic Airstreams, lofty tree houses, cozy cabooses, timeless teepees” and many other unique accommodations. Brain-boosting foods, cancer-fighting recipes, quick meals, and much more. From AARP. . From AARP. RV parking at Walmart. Walmart’s position on parking RVs in their lots. Courtesy Roundabout Publications. . Walmart’s position on parking RVs in their lots. Courtesy Roundabout Publications. Roadside America: A great website about everything weird, wonderful or amazing along American highways. : A great website about everything weird, wonderful or amazing along American highways.

The Rust Store: Helping to combat rust with products and information. Stock up and save!

The 20 best small towns to visit in 2014. The Smithsonian Magazine’s third annual list covers the country. . The Smithsonian Magazine’s third annual list covers the country. Guide to authentic regional eats. “Over 1,500 incredible local eateries from around the country.” Includes restaurants, recipes, eating tours and more. From Roadfood.com. . “Over 1,500 incredible local eateries from around the country.” Includes restaurants, recipes, eating tours and more. From Roadfood.com. A Trip Down the RV Highway. Join Karen and Ron on their blog where they highlight favorite attractions around the country, featured RV parks, new products, recipe of the month from Karen’s Kitchen, and tips and tricks to help save time and money while you travel. A great site with a refreshing dose of positive attitude thrown in. . Join Karen and Ron on their blog where they highlight favorite attractions around the country, featured RV parks, new products, recipe of the month from Karen’s Kitchen, and tips and tricks to help save time and money while you travel. A great site with a refreshing dose of positive attitude thrown in.

Zamzar. Zamzar is a free web application to convert your songs, videos, images and documents into different formats without downloading a software tool — with more than 1,200 different conversion types. “Millions of happy customers since 2006.” . Zamzar is a free web application to convert your songs, videos, images and documents into different formats without downloading a software tool — with more than 1,200 different conversion types. “Millions of happy customers since 2006.”

Route 66 — The ultimate road trip. Everything you need to know about traveling Route 66 through Oklahoma, which has more of the original Route 66 than any other state. From Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department. . Everything you need to know about traveling Route 66 through Oklahoma, which has more of the original Route 66 than any other state. From Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department. Finding healthy foods on a road trip. When you don’t feel like cooking in your RV but want to maintain your healthy diet. From About.com Nutrition. . When you don’t feel like cooking in your RV but want to maintain your healthy diet. From About.com Nutrition. RV Safety. In order to stay safe on the road make sure to take precautions before you even begin your trip. Watch this informative video and read the list of safety tips from GEICO. . In order to stay safe on the road make sure to take precautions before you even begin your trip. Watch this informative video and read the list of safety tips from GEICO.

The Florida Keys & Key West. Visit the southernmost city in the continental USA. Click on “RV & Campgrounds,” and then search for a campground by amenities desired. “Close to perfect — Far from normal.” . Visit the southernmost city in the continental USA. Click on “RV & Campgrounds,” and then search for a campground by amenities desired. “Close to perfect — Far from normal.” Motorhomes on Pinterest. Vintage and unique motorhomes through the years, plus storage and maintenance ideas, ways to mod your RV, and much more. . Vintage and unique motorhomes through the years, plus storage and maintenance ideas, ways to mod your RV, and much more. Ten national parks worth a visit this spring. From NBCNews.com. . From NBCNews.com.

RV kitchen organization. Seemingly endless ideas from Pinterest. . Seemingly endless ideas from Pinterest.

Loading and overloading information for RVs and trailers. Useful information from the California DMV. . Useful information from the California DMV.

Ted and Cathy’s Nomadic Adventure. Experience what RVing is like “Down Under” through the blog of these Aussie travelers. . Experience what RVing is like “Down Under” through the blog of these Aussie travelers.

Pixel of Ink. Free and bargain Kindle books. . Free and bargain Kindle books.

Factory Tours USA. Visit 570 places where factory tours are offered to the public. . Visit 570 places where factory tours are offered to the public.

Small Kitchen Chronicles. “Cooking and living big in the small space you’ve got.” Lots of tips and a good-sized batch of yummy recipes, with fun commentary along the way. . “Cooking and living big in the small space you’ve got.” Lots of tips and a good-sized batch of yummy recipes, with fun commentary along the way. RVers Online. RVers Online is published as a public service information resource for RVers. With some 2,000 pages of non-commercial information, this site is based on “RVers helping RVers.” No advertisements and nothing for sale. . RVers Online is published as a public service information resource for RVers. With some 2,000 pages of non-commercial information, this site is based on “RVers helping RVers.” No advertisements and nothing for sale.

Manuals and diagrams for Winnebago motorhomes. Download them in PDF format. . Download them in PDF format.

Evernote. Evernote’s goal is to “help the world remember everything, communicate effectively and get things done. … Evernote’s collection of apps makes it easy to stay organized and productive.” . Evernote’s goal is to “help the world remember everything, communicate effectively and get things done. … Evernote’s collection of apps makes it easy to stay organized and productive.”

Seven great American factory tours . Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, Boeing aircraft, Tabasco Sauce, and four more interesting factories to tour. From AARP Travel.

Healthy Recipes for Spring. Wholesome, easy recipes using spring’s best produce — and you can’t get it fresher than from a local farmer’s market. From Epicurious.com. — and you can’t get it fresher than from a local farmer’s market. From Epicurious.com.

Cord Depot. Everything power cord related for the RV — all in one place. Easily pick and purchase the correct cord or adapter at an “excellent value.” The seven most random things to ever deserve a monument. “They’re not your average war memorials. However, these monuments celebrate some equally interesting items.” From Huffington Post.

Goodreads. “Goodreads is the world’s largest site for readers and book recommendations.” Search books, literature trivia, book quizzes and quotes. Twenty-five million members. . “Goodreads is the world’s largest site for readers and book recommendations.” Search books, literature trivia, book quizzes and quotes. Twenty-five million members.

Top 10 scenic drives in the Northern Rockies. Includes must-see attractions, outdoor activities, history and culture, maps and itineraries, and even a place to share your adventures. . Includes must-see attractions, outdoor activities, history and culture, maps and itineraries, and even a place to share your adventures.

HealthyDiningFinder. “Healthy Dining is all about dining out as a delicious part of your healthy lifestyle.” Includes restaurant menu information, recipes, restaurant reviews, nutrition and diet tips, and much more. Search by your location. . “Healthy Dining is all about dining out as a delicious part of your healthy lifestyle.” Includes restaurant menu information, recipes, restaurant reviews, nutrition and diet tips, and much more. Search by your location.

Speedtrap.org. Identifies speed trap locations on roads and highways in the USA and Canada. . Identifies speed trap locations on roads and highways in the USA and Canada.

Project Yosemite. Yosemite National Park like you have never seen it. Stunning! Check. “Just set it up once and the app proactively stays on top of your bills and monitors your bank accounts and credit cards, all in one place. Get reminders when bills are due, then pay them on the spot, or schedule the payment for later. No stamps, no phone calls, no hassle. Everything in one central place.” . “Just set it up once and the app proactively stays on top of your bills and monitors your bank accounts and credit cards, all in one place. Get reminders when bills are due, then pay them on the spot, or schedule the payment for later. No stamps, no phone calls, no hassle. Everything in one central place.”

Eight creepiest places in National Parks. Check out these haunted hikes in our National Parks. From Mother Nature Network. . Check out these haunted hikes in our National Parks. From Mother Nature Network.

Awesome RV recipes. Click on different pictures and browse through websites with tons of tempting recipes for camping or RVing. On Pinterest. . Click on different pictures and browse through websites with tons of tempting recipes for camping or RVing. On Pinterest.

LastPass. Ultimate password management. The editors of CNET rated this 5-stars: “This robust password manager is a must-use freeware tool that supports multiple operating systems and browsers.” . Ultimate password management. The editors of CNET rated this 5-stars: “This robust password manager is a must-use freeware tool that supports multiple operating systems and browsers.”

National Parks — then and now. “The photographs associated with panoramic lookout photos provide a window on the past and an opportunity to compare to the present….” From the National Park Service.

Directory of Culinary and Medicinal Herbs. “Discover the exceptional flavors and gentle healing capabilities of more than 40 of the plant kingdom’s finest. This is your one-stop shop for reliable information on cultivating, cooking and healing with these special plants.” From Mother Earth News. . “Discover the exceptional flavors and gentle healing capabilities of more than 40 of the plant kingdom’s finest. This is your one-stop shop for reliable information on cultivating, cooking and healing with these special plants.” From Mother Earth News.

Texas campgrounds. Get information on campgrounds, learn about upcoming events, map your trip, win a free gas card, order the free 2014 RV Travel & Camping Guide or get it online. From the Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO). . Get information on campgrounds, learn about upcoming events, map your trip, win a free gas card, order the free 2014 RV Travel & Camping Guide or get it online. From the Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO). RVer Health Insurance. Research health insurance options suitable for an RVer’s portable lifestyle, get state-specific information useful in choosing a state to domicile in, watch videos to help you understand Medicare and/or health insurance, connect with other RVers and receive health insurance quotes. . Research health insurance options suitable for an RVer’s portable lifestyle, get state-specific information useful in choosing a state to domicile in, watch videos to help you understand Medicare and/or health insurance, connect with other RVers and receive health insurance quotes.

National Park Service air quality web cams. Current digital images (updated every 15 minutes) and air quality information (updated hourly) from 18 national parks are part of the NPS air quality web camera network. It’s interesting and fun to see almost-real-time pictures from these 18 parks around the 50 states. . Current digital images (updated every 15 minutes) and air quality information (updated hourly) from 18 national parks are part of the NPS air quality web camera network. It’s interesting and fun to see almost-real-time pictures from these 18 parks around the 50 states.

Recipes from RVDreams.com. By request from the readers of the RVDreams.com journal comes this collection of tried-and-true recipes from these long-time, full-time RVers. . By request from the readers of the RVDreams.com journal comes this collection of tried-and-true recipes from these long-time, full-time RVers.

Flippin’ RVs. This is a “teaser” for “Flippin’ RVs,” a new television show on Great American Country (GAC) about the incredible world of vintage and collectible travel trailers. Really cool! . This is a “teaser” for “Flippin’ RVs,” a new television show on Great American Country (GAC) about the incredible world of vintage and collectible travel trailers. Really cool!

Wyoming campgrounds and RV parks. “… [C]ampgrounds in Wyoming take all shapes and sizes. There are plenty of options and places for you to park your camper … and experience our Forever West culture. Many of these locations bring the majestic Wyoming scenery to your doorstep.” From the Wyoming Office of Tourism. . “… [C]ampgrounds in Wyoming take all shapes and sizes. There are plenty of options and places for you to park your camper … and experience our Forever West culture. Many of these locations bring the majestic Wyoming scenery to your doorstep.” From the Wyoming Office of Tourism.

Dropbox. “Put your stuff in Dropbox and get to it from your computers, phones, or tablets. Edit docs, automatically add photos, and show off videos from anywhere.” . “Put your stuff in Dropbox and get to it from your computers, phones, or tablets. Edit docs, automatically add photos, and show off videos from anywhere.”

America’s most iconic drives. “Classic Americana combined with great scenic drives make for can’t-miss road trips across the country.” From Travel+Leisure. . “Classic Americana combined with great scenic drives make for can’t-miss road trips across the country.” From Travel+Leisure. RV meal planning on a budget. “You can prepare and cook anything in an RV and a grill that you can cook at home!” Includes outdoor cooking, grilling, healthy recipes, organizing the RV kitchen and lots more. From RVing on a Budget. Ten places every American should see. “Think you know America’s essential sights? Compare your past trips with [Huffington Post’s] picks for domestic destinations every citizen should visit — from pop culture icons to patriotic landmarks. Consider it your star-spangled bucket list.” . “Think you know America’s essential sights? Compare your past trips with [Huffington Post’s] picks for domestic destinations every citizen should visit — from pop culture icons to patriotic landmarks. Consider it your star-spangled bucket list.” Oregon’s RV parks. “Drive in, hook up and kick back at one of Oregon’s 162 comfortable RV parks. Name your amenities and find the perfect place to park.” From Travel Oregon.

What your favorite liquor says about you. “There is probably a liquor you gravitate toward on any cocktail list you meet. What you choose says a lot about you.” From Huffington Post. . “There is probably a liquor you gravitate toward on any cocktail list you meet. What you choose says a lot about you.” From Huffington Post. America’s most scenic roads. “Hit the road and enjoy the scenic views from Hawaii to Rhode Island.” From Travel+Leisure. . “Hit the road and enjoy the scenic views from Hawaii to Rhode Island.” From Travel+Leisure. Cooking in your RV. Stocking your RV kitchen, RV propane stoves, RV cooking tips, and more useful information. From Camping World. . Stocking your RV kitchen, RV propane stoves, RV cooking tips, and more useful information. From Camping World. RV travel tips for beginner and seasoned RV enthusiasts. These RV travel tips will make your first — or 50th — RV trip safer and more fun. From About.com. . These RV travel tips will make your first — or 50th — RV trip safer and more fun. From About.com. Louisiana campgrounds and RV parks. From Louisianatravel.com, “the official travel authority for the state of Louisiana. Travel tips, videos, interactive maps, articles by experts and personalized recommendations help you plan your ultimate Louisiana vacation — one that captures the legendary cuisine, music and culture found no place else.” . From Louisianatravel.com, “the official travel authority for the state of Louisiana. Travel tips, videos, interactive maps, articles by experts and personalized recommendations help you plan your ultimate Louisiana vacation — one that captures the legendary cuisine, music and culture found no place else.” Pocket. “When you find something you want to view later, put it in Pocket.” Put articles, videos or pretty much anything into Pocket and it will then be on your phone, tablet or computer. “You don’t even need an Internet connection.” Over 10 million users. . “When you find something you want to view later, put it in Pocket.” Put articles, videos or pretty much anything into Pocket and it will then be on your phone, tablet or computer. “You don’t even need an Internet connection.” Over 10 million users. The eight cheapest cities to live in the U.S. Based on research conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. From Wall St. Cheat Sheet. . Based on research conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. From Wall St. Cheat Sheet.

Recipes from the RV Goddess. Along with great-sounding recipes, get tips and recommendations for cooking in an RV and organizing an RV kitchen, free downloadable checklists for meal planning, shopping and more, as well as some RVing and grandmotherly advice along the way. . Along with great-sounding recipes, get tips and recommendations for cooking in an RV and organizing an RV kitchen, free downloadable checklists for meal planning, shopping and more, as well as some RVing and grandmotherly advice along the way.

America’s best spring drives. “Views out the car [or RV] window look brightest in spring, when the landscape bursts with wildflowers. See for yourself on America’s best spring drives.” From Travel+Leisure. . “Views out the car [or RV] window look brightest in spring, when the landscape bursts with wildflowers. See for yourself on America’s best spring drives.” From Travel+Leisure.

Camping in Arizona. “Besides promoting camping and RVing, the Arizona Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds is engaged in protecting the rights of RVers and campers and preserving their ability to continue to enjoy the great outdoors along with making certain that winter visitors have an easily accessible place to miss those cold winter months by staying in Sunny Arizona.” . “Besides promoting camping and RVing, the Arizona Association of RV Parks & Campgrounds is engaged in protecting the rights of RVers and campers and preserving their ability to continue to enjoy the great outdoors along with making certain that winter visitors have an easily accessible place to miss those cold winter months by staying in Sunny Arizona.”

LibriVox. Free public domain audio books for anyone to listen to — on their computers, iPods or other mobile device, or to burn onto a CD. More than 7,000 cataloged works available, and growing. Librivox is a non-commercial, non-profit and ad-free project, powered by volunteers (maybe you?). . Free public domain audio books for anyone to listen to — on their computers, iPods or other mobile device, or to burn onto a CD. More than 7,000 cataloged works available, and growing. Librivox is a non-commercial, non-profit and ad-free project, powered by volunteers (maybe you?).

More than 100 top-rated Good Sam Parks and Campgrounds. “Good Sam RV Travel Guide Highlights North America’s Best.” . “Good Sam RV Travel Guide Highlights North America’s Best.”

Urbanspoon. “Urbanspoon is a leading online local restaurant guide that aggregates reviews from professional food critics, bloggers, and diners.” It provides info for restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada, and around the world. With Urbanspoon mobile, find the best nearby restaurants and see realtime waitlists.

Tire Tracker. Use this database to look up how your tires are rated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. . Use this database to look up how your tires are rated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Book a campsite in an Oklahoma State Park. Book an RV site here, as well as get information online or request brochures on places to see and things to do in the Sooner State. . Book an RV site here, as well as get information online or request brochures on places to see and things to do in the Sooner State.

Seven tips to sleep better without medication. Millions of Americans have trouble sleeping. Here are some things you can do to help you sleep without popping a pill. From Huffington Post. . Millions of Americans have trouble sleeping. Here are some things you can do to help you sleep without popping a pill. From Huffington Post.

America’s best winter drives. “From Alaskan fjords to New Mexico’s high desert pueblos and covered-bridge country in Indiana, here are America’s top winter drives you’ll want to experience before spring.” From Travel+Leisure. . “From Alaskan fjords to New Mexico’s high desert pueblos and covered-bridge country in Indiana, here are America’s top winter drives you’ll want to experience before spring.” From Travel+Leisure.

About RVing. Lots of information and useful tips for RVers. From Ron Jones, a fulltime RVer, professional writer and speaker/teacher. . Lots of information and useful tips for RVers. From Ron Jones, a fulltime RVer, professional writer and speaker/teacher.

Babbel. Learn a new language online. . Learn a new language online.

Project Gutenberg. More than 42,000 free ebooks. These books are free in the U.S. because their copyright has expired. . More than 42,000 free ebooks. These books are free in the U.S. because their copyright has expired.

Web of Trust (WOT). “Add WOT to your browser to protect yourself from online threats that anti-virus software can’t spot.” Easy to use and free. More than 100 million users worldwide. . “Add WOT to your browser to protect yourself from online threats that anti-virus software can’t spot.” Easy to use and free. More than 100 million users worldwide.

Camping recipes. Hundreds of delicious-sounding campfire and RV (or anywhere) recipes, from KOA.com. . Hundreds of delicious-sounding campfire and RV (or anywhere) recipes, from KOA.com.

Eight U.S. towns with a Bavarian twist. Visit these interesting Bavarian-style towns scattered throughout the U.S. From Mother Nature Network. . Visit these interesting Bavarian-style towns scattered throughout the U.S. From Mother Nature Network.

Be like MacGyver: 12 pocket multitools for travelers. From USA Today and TheActiveTimes.com. . From USA Today and TheActiveTimes.com.

TED.com. “Riveting talks by remarkable people, free to the world.” “TED is a nonprofit devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading.” More than 1,500 TED talks are available on a variety of subjects. . “Riveting talks by remarkable people, free to the world.” “TED is a nonprofit devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading.” More than 1,500 TED talks are available on a variety of subjects.

The RV Gourmet. Lots of recipes and more, from the owners of Hidden Valley RV Park in San Antonio, Texas, and their guests. Recipe contributions welcome. . Lots of recipes and more, from the owners of Hidden Valley RV Park in San Antonio, Texas, and their guests. Recipe contributions welcome.

Download.com. Biggest free-to-try legal software download resource on the Web. “With everything from PC starter kits to games, security patches, screensavers, and mobile apps, you can play with more than 150,000 free downloads.” From CNET. . Biggest free-to-try legal software download resource on the Web. “With everything from PC starter kits to games, security patches, screensavers, and mobile apps, you can play with more than 150,000 free downloads.” From CNET.

America’s best RV parks. “Intrepid travelers exploring the country in an RV will want to put on the brakes and stay for a while at these parks and campgrounds around the United States.” From travelchannel.com. . “Intrepid travelers exploring the country in an RV will want to put on the brakes and stay for a while at these parks and campgrounds around the United States.” From travelchannel.com.

Symbaloo. Your personalized internet desktop — easily store and access your favorite websites. Looks good, too. . Your personalized internet desktop — easily store and access your favorite websites. Looks good, too.

Instructables. More than 100,000 projects from around the world to try, in the categories of “technology, workshop, living, food, play, outside.” Even contests to enter with your own creations. . More than 100,000 projects from around the world to try, in the categories of “technology, workshop, living, food, play, outside.” Even contests to enter with your own creations.

National Geographic. Everything you would expect from National Geographic and then some. . Everything you would expect from National Geographic and then some.

Using a small RV kitchen. Tips and recipes from Taste of Home. . Tips and recipes from Taste of Home.

SkyDrive. “ SkyDrive (from Windows) is free online storage for your files that you can access from anywhere. When you save your files to SkyDrive , they’re always with you.” With the desktop app, you can sync your files to your devices automatically. . “(from Windows) is free online storage for your files that you can access from anywhere. When you save your files to, they’re always with you.” With the desktop app, you can sync your files to your devices automatically.

Livestation. “Livestation brings together live news channels from around the world, to give you truly all sides of the story.” Watch most news channels for free. You can also access it from your smart phone, laptop or connected TV. Mint. “Get a handle on your finances the free and fast way. Mint does all the work of organizing and categorizing your spending for you. See where every dime goes and make money decisions you feel good about.” . “Get a handle on your finances theand fast way. Mint does all the work of organizing and categorizing your spending for you. See where every dime goes and make money decisions you feel good about.” WebMD. Complete reference guide for your health and better living. . Complete reference guide for your health and better living.

Foursquare. Put in your city (in the U.S., Canada, and around the world) and see lots of suggestions for restaurants, events, museums, money-saving specials, favorite sights. More than 40 million people use their free app. . Put in your city (in the U.S., Canada, and around the world) and see lots of suggestions for restaurants, events, museums, money-saving specials, favorite sights. More than 40 million people use their free app.

Whichbook. “A new way to choose what to read. Whichbook enables millions of combinations of factors and then suggests books which most closely match your needs.” . “A new way to choose what to read. Whichbook enables millions of combinations of factors and then suggests books which most closely match your needs.”

Wakerupper. Simple telephone reminders to remind yourself of important events, remember to take medication on time, set reminders for tasks and follow-ups. Wakerupper was chosen by TIME.com editors as one of the 50 Best Websites of 2010. . Simple telephone reminders to remind yourself of important events, remember to take medication on time, set reminders for tasks and follow-ups. Wakerupper was chosen by TIME.com editors as one of the 50 Best Websites of 2010.

America’s State Parks. With more than 7,800 state parks to choose from, this is an excellent resource for any you might want to visit. Go to “Find a Park,” select the state you’re interested in, then under the “For More Information” label on the left side, click on that state’s website link. . With more than 7,800 state parks to choose from, this is an excellent resource for any you might want to visit. Go to “Find a Park,” select the state you’re interested in, then under the “For More Information” label on the left side, click on that state’s website link.

Road trip planner. This is “a web and mobile platform that streamlines discovery, planning, booking and navigation into one engaging road trip planner.” Lists more than 100,000 “amazing places” to discover in your travels. From RoadTrippers, Inc. . This is “a web and mobile platform that streamlines discovery, planning, booking and navigation into one engaging road trip planner.” Lists more than 100,000 “amazing places” to discover in your travels. From RoadTrippers, Inc.

Preowned engines for sale. Huge price savings on thousands of replacement vehicle engines which have been reviewed and judged to be in excellent shape. You’ll never buy an auction engine after using this resource. Inventory updated hourly.

Fifteen productive things to do online when you have 15 minutes to kill. Good stuff. . Good stuff.

Food delivery from your favorite restaurants. Too tired to cook? Browse delivery and takeout restaurants by location or by cuisine. Over 12,000 menus to choose from, with discounts and deals. From Seamless.com. . Too tired to cook? Browse delivery and takeout restaurants by location or by cuisine. Over 12,000 menus to choose from, with discounts and deals. From Seamless.com.

Bargain shopping online. Enjoy coupons, sales and deals with generous Cash Back rewards from FatWallet. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau. . Enjoy coupons, sales and deals with generous Cash Back rewards from FatWallet. Rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau.

Comprehensive weather report. For any location. Includes a seven-day forecast, weather-related news, severe weather map, weather events, and more. From Weather Underground and The Weather Channel. . For any location. Includes a seven-day forecast, weather-related news, severe weather map, weather events, and more. From Weather Underground and The Weather Channel.

Fifty-four state parks in Montana. Montana offers some of the greatest natural and cultural treasures on earth. Here you’ll find where to go, things to do and places to stay. . Montana offers some of the greatest natural and cultural treasures on earth. Here you’ll find where to go, things to do and places to stay. Etsy. “Your place to buy and sell all things homemade, vintage and supplies.” How about using this to make money from your RV? Remember the milk. “The best way to manage your tasks. Never forget the milk (or anything else) again.” . “The best way to manage your tasks. Never forget the milk (or anything else) again.” Easy RV cooking. Lots of great tips to “eat like royalty on the road.” From Better Homes & Gardens. . Lots of great tips to “eat like royalty on the road.” From Better Homes & Gardens. National Parks Traveler. Launched in 2005, National Parks Traveler is a travelogue which includes park statistics and trail descriptions, and a unique multimedia blend of news, feature content, debate, and discussion all tied to America’s national parks. Not affiliated with the National Park Service. . Launched in 2005, National Parks Traveler is a travelogue which includes park statistics and trail descriptions, and a unique multimedia blend of news, feature content, debate, and discussion all tied to America’s national parks. Not affiliated with the National Park Service. Homemade teardrop camper. Cute, cozy and practical. (video) . Cute, cozy and practical. (video) National Park Service history. “The NPS Electronic Library is a portal to thousands of electronic publications, covering the cultural and natural history of the National Park Service and the national parks, monuments, and historic sites of the National Park System.” . “The NPS Electronic Library is a portal to thousands of electronic publications, covering the cultural and natural history of the National Park Service and the national parks, monuments, and historic sites of the National Park System.” Tips for buying a used RV. What to look for to get the best deals. From AARP. . What to look for to get the best deals. From AARP. RVCookingShow.com. A virtual cooking class on wheels, the RV Cooking Show takes viewers on adventures to some of the most sought-after or interesting but little-known RV locations in the country and then creates a healthy, easy, delicious destination-related dish. America’s Byways. A collection of 150 distinct and diverse roads designated by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, including National Scenic Byways and All-American Roads. Search near any location or by state. . A collection of 150 distinct and diverse roads designated by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, including National Scenic Byways and All-American Roads. Search near any location or by state. Jeep Action Camper. For all you Jeep lovers, this one’s for you. (video) . For all you Jeep lovers, this one’s for you. (video) The season’s best slow cooker recipes. Over 30 must-try recipes to beat winter’s chill — from pot roast to sandwiches to soups, and even a couple of delicious desserts. From Better Homes & Gardens. . Over 30 must-try recipes to beat winter’s chill — from pot roast to sandwiches to soups, and even a couple of delicious desserts. From Better Homes & Gardens.

Well-stocked RV kitchen. Equipment and pantry staples for the well-stocked galley kitchen, tips and advice, and, of course, lots of recipes. From allrecipes.com. . Equipment and pantry staples for the well-stocked galley kitchen, tips and advice, and, of course, lots of recipes. From allrecipes.com.

RV Park Reviews. More than 200,000 user-submitted reviews for campgrounds in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. . More than 200,000 user-submitted reviews for campgrounds in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

16 Modern and Creative Camper Trailers. “These camper trailers will kick your senses to new heights!” From Camping Tourist. . “These camper trailers will kick your senses to new heights!” From Camping Tourist. Digital Public Library of America. A wealth of knowledge. Explore more than five million items from libraries, archives and museums — search by subject, date or place. Recommended by Time Inc. . A wealth of knowledge. Explore more than five million items from libraries, archives and museums — search by subject, date or place. Recommended by Time Inc.

Ten least-visited National Parks. “Here’s a rundown of some of the hidden gems of the U.S. park system that will still satisfy your inner explorer, and don’t require an expedition team to reach. Each park is packed with enough science and natural beauty to stimulate your mind and soul, but each has fewer than 100,000 visitors per year.” From LiveScience.com. . “Here’s a rundown of some of the hidden gems of the U.S. park system that will still satisfy your inner explorer, and don’t require an expedition team to reach. Each park is packed with enough science and natural beauty to stimulate your mind and soul, but each has fewer than 100,000 visitors per year.” From LiveScience.com. Go RVing recipes for the road. Seasonal recipes, including some great ideas for Thanksgiving. You can share your favorite recipes online, once they pass the hungry panelists’ taste test! . Seasonal recipes, including some great ideas for Thanksgiving. You can share your favorite recipes online, once they pass the hungry panelists’ taste test! 10-Day Survival Pack for Your Vehicle. In case you get stuck somewhere without the comforts of your RV. From Backwoods Home Magazine. Keep stinky holding tank odors out of your RV

The 360 Products siphon holding tank fume extractor creates an updraft that totally eliminates odors and gasses in the RV living space. Permanent, one-time, maintenance free application with no moving parts to wear out and works in any wind condition. Click here to learn more or order at Amazon.com . FamilyDaysOut. Plan fun and educational activities anywhere for your kids or grandkids, or yourselves — including near RV campgrounds. With more than 5 million visitors and 15 million page hits since 2009, and the Best Family Website 2012 Web Award, this website must be doing something right!

RV Camping in Yosemite National Park . Learn where to camp in this magnificent National Park.

51 Uses for WD-40. We’ll bet you haven’t thought of most of these! From Reader’s Digest. . We’ll bet you haven’t thought of most of these! From Reader’s Digest.

World’s Smallest Motorhome Setup. As functional as the multi-purpose Swiss Army Knife, this Swiss company’s all-in-one modular system will transform your car into a multi-functional home on board.

Top Ten Wild Places to Hike (Before You Die). The Sierra Club’s unofficial “bucket list” of not-to-be-missed favorites in Alaska, Hawaii, the Lower 48, and beyond. The Sierra Club’s unofficial “bucket list” of not-to-be-missed favorites in Alaska, Hawaii, the Lower 48, and beyond.

Take online lessons in anything. From Curious.com, this is an “uncommonly inviting place to teach and be taught. Instructors can upload video on any subject — be it salsa dancing or making glogg — then divvy it up into lessons.” Many lessons are free; if not, the average charge is $1 to $3. Recommended by Time Inc. . From Curious.com, this is an “uncommonly inviting place to teach and be taught. Instructors can upload video on any subject — be it salsa dancing or making glogg — then divvy it up into lessons.” Many lessons are free; if not, the average charge is $1 to $3. Recommended by Time Inc.

50states.com. Everything you always wanted to know — and even more — about every state. . Everything you always wanted to know — and even more — about every state.

Tips for RVers. Hundreds of tips for all RVers, from Good Sam Club and their members. . Hundreds of tips for all RVers, from Good Sam Club and their members.

Songs to sing around the campfire. From LoveTheOutdoors.com. . From LoveTheOutdoors.com. Photo editing. From Pixlr, the most popular online photo editor in the world. A “free tool that … replicates a remarkable percentage of Photoshop’s most important image-editing tools, and does it very, very well … for both newbies and serious photo retouchers.” Recommended by Time Inc. . From Pixlr, the most popular online photo editor in the world. A “free tool that … replicates a remarkable percentage of Photoshop’s most important image-editing tools, and does it very, very well … for both newbies and serious photo retouchers.” Recommended by Time Inc.

Internet television network. RVNN-TV is an internet television network of shows that entertain and educate about RVs, to enjoy whenever or wherever you like. . RVNN-TV is an internet television network of shows that entertain and educate about RVs, to enjoy whenever or wherever you like.

HitchItch.com. “A website that connects people sharing their RV lifestyle.” Its mission: “To be the best site to find RV travel adventures and journals. To keep it simple, and do it well.” . “A website that connects people sharing their RV lifestyle.” Its mission: “To be the best site to find RV travel adventures and journals. To keep it simple, and do it well.”

Doubleback VW T5 Camper. Video review from Practical Motorhome of the upgraded (to put it mildly!) VW bus. (video) . Video review from Practical Motorhome of the upgraded (to put it mildly!) VW bus. (video) GoodRVFood.com. This website is “dedicated to the art of preparing easy and delicious meals in the relatively small spaces of our recreational vehicles, campers, boats and travel trailers. This site is populated with recipes, hints and suggestions from wonderful campers like you.” . This website is “dedicated to the art of preparing easy and delicious meals in the relatively small spaces of our recreational vehicles, campers, boats and travel trailers. This site is populated with recipes, hints and suggestions from wonderful campers like you.” ViewRVs.com. Online photo archives (primarily) and classified ads for classic and unique recreational vehicles. They also have “the top collection of Airstream travel trailer and motorhome pictures on the Internet!” . Online photo archives (primarily) and classified ads for classic and unique recreational vehicles. They also have “the top collection of Airstream travel trailer and motorhome pictures on the Internet!”

Discover Our Shared Heritage Travel Itinerary Series. Help plan your next trip with these itineraries — each one is a self-guided tour, online or in person, to virtually endless historic destinations, most of which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. From the National Park Service. . Help plan your next trip with these itineraries — each one is a self-guided tour, online or in person, to virtually endless historic destinations, most of which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. From the National Park Service.

RV Tips and Advice. Dozens of topics and tons of tips and advice, from Camping World. . Dozens of topics and tons of tips and advice, from Camping World.

Nebraska Land . Information about the outdoors in Nebraska.

Top 15 Must-Visit Camping Destinations in the U.S. From Camping Tourist. From Camping Tourist.

MyTripJournal.com. A free personal travel website “for you to record your travel experiences for the purpose of sharing them with family and friends.” . A free personal travel website “for you to record your travel experiences for the purpose of sharing them with family and friends.”

National Weather Service. Weather forecasts and warnings, past weather facts, weather safety, news and more. Recommended by Time Inc. . Weather forecasts and warnings, past weather facts, weather safety, news and more. Recommended by Time Inc.

All about magnetic compasses. What they are, how to use them (instead of a GPS — no batteries or signal required!), even how to read maps. From Compass Dude. . What they are, how to use them (instead of a GPS — no batteries or signal required!), even how to read maps. From Compass Dude.

One more for the road. Facebook page with hundreds of photos of vintage travel trailers, tips, and entertaining “running commentary” throughout. Lots of interesting browsing for a rainy day! . Facebook page with hundreds of photos of vintage travel trailers, tips, and entertaining “running commentary” throughout. Lots of interesting browsing for a rainy day!

All about dutch ovens and lots of recipes. From Dutch Oven Dude. . From Dutch Oven Dude. Eight ways to go off the grid while RV camping. “Alternative energy ideas for affordable RV camping.” From Camping Tourist. . “Alternative energy ideas for affordable RV camping.” From Camping Tourist. RV Tips. This Facebook group is “all about the RV lifestyle. Please post comments, tips, ask questions, answer questions, share your adventures! Let’s make this informative and fun. Invite your RV and RV-wannabe friends!” . This Facebook group is “all about the RV lifestyle. Please post comments, tips, ask questions, answer questions, share your adventures! Let’s make this informative and fun. Invite your RV and RV-wannabe friends!” Groovy 1959 Chevy Viking short bus. Turning an old “beater” bus into a cool RV. From Remodelista. . Turning an old “beater” bus into a cool RV. From Remodelista.

The seven best first aid kits for any situation. From Popular Mechanics, the emergency medicine consultant to the surgeon general of the U.S. Army, and a survival expert. . From Popular Mechanics, the emergency medicine consultant to the surgeon general of the U.S. Army, and a survival expert.

The Wi-Fi-FreeSpot Directory . A Wi-Fi-FreeSpot™ is a location that offers Free Wi-Fi — high-speed wireless Internet access — to their customers and guests and/or the general public in the U.S., Canada, and around the world, including RV parks and campgrounds.

CampPhotos.com. This camping guide features photos of each campsite in public and private campgrounds throughout the USA including State Parks, National Parks, BLM, National Forest and other campgrounds, with complete descriptions, directions, reviews and more. . This camping guide features photos of each campsite in public and private campgrounds throughout the USA including State Parks, National Parks, BLM, National Forest and other campgrounds, with complete descriptions, directions, reviews and more.

DoItYourselfRV.com. A superb website about do-it-yourself projects for RVers. . A

Camping in Alaska . An overview from the editors of the Milepost.

The DMV Made Simple. A privately owned website, not connected to the government. This is “the largest driver-related site on the web, servicing over 80,000,000 visitors a year.” Everything you need to know about your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and about vehicles — and then some! BBB rated A+. . A privately owned website, not connected to the government. This is “the largest driver-related site on the web, servicing over 80,000,000 visitors a year.” Everything you need to know about your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and about vehicles — and then some! BBB rated A+.

Buses For Sale. The best resource on the web to connect used bus buyers and sellers. Modular portable camping. “Kit to camper in 60 minutes” — enclosures for utility trailers, pickup beds and shelters. “Kit to camper in 60 minutes” — enclosures for utility trailers, pickup beds and shelters. Everything you need to know to survive in the wilderness, desert, or wherever. Just in case you ever wander away from your RV and get lost, or for those with a sense of adventure, this website has survival tips for just about any scenario. From Wilderness-Survival.net. Just in case you ever wander away from your RV and get lost, or for those with a sense of adventure, this website has survival tips for just about any scenario. From Wilderness-Survival.net. The world’s 10 most beautiful highways.From FOX News.com, the most beautiful highways in North America and around the world. Have you driven on any of them? From FOX News.com, the most beautiful highways in North America and around the world. Have you driven on any of them?

An alternative to an RV for retirement. A retired couple live merrily off the grid in a tiny float cabin in British Columbia, Canada. A retired couple live merrily off the grid in a tiny float cabin in British Columbia, Canada. DIY projects for your home or RV. Lots of fun outdoor and indoor projects, repairs, energy saving checklist, etc. From Ace Fix it. Lots of fun outdoor and indoor projects, repairs, energy saving checklist, etc. From Ace Fix it. Medications every traveler should pack. If you’re not near a hospital or pharmacy but you have these five essential nutritional supplements and natural medications along, you’ll be able to cope just fine. From vagabondish.com. If you’re not near a hospital or pharmacy but you have these five essential nutritional supplements and natural medications along, you’ll be able to cope just fine. From vagabondish.com. America’s 100 Best Adventures. From National Geographic. From National Geographic.

Senior Citizen Discounts. The largest directory of discounts for people 50+. . The largest directory of discounts for people 50+.

RV stoves and parts. When you need an RV stove, or part or accessory for your current one. . When you need an RV stove, or part or accessory for your current one.

RV Driving School . Offers instruction in driving or towing an RV in various locations across the USA.

Heartland Owners Club : Members here have one thing in common besides love of RVing — they own Heartland recreational vehicles.

Low bridges. A state-by-state directory of bridges with low clearances. Casita Club. Owners of Casita Travel Trailers.

Fun roads . A portal site for RV news, information and other resources. From funroads.com.

Family Motor Coach Association. The largest North American club for owners of motorhomes. Oregon State Parks. Everything you need to know about camping in Oregon. RV Forums at RV.net. One of the largest and most active forums on RVing. RV Doctor Videos: Helpful videos about RV repair and maintenance from Gary Bunzer.

Big rig motorhomes in California. If you drive a motorhome from 40-45 feet long in California, here are the rules about doing so.

Alaska Highway . Planning to drive the Alaska Highway? Here’s good information from the Milepost.

Power & Amps needed on your RV. Here’s a PDF chart of how much power your RV electronic-powered things draw.

Airstream. The official website of Airstream trailers and motorized RVs.

RV Short Stops. Great places to visit by RV in North America.

Florida RV Trade Association. Primarily aimed at the RV Trade, but info for Florida RVers as well.