Lizard hunting at Camp Verde, Arizona





I’ve been hunting lizards this afternoon. There’s a bunch of them in a tree by my campsite. I watched them scurry about for awhile and then decided I needed to catch one. It could be sort of like a pet for me for maybe 30 minutes.

It was sunny and about 85 degrees. I tried every trick I know to catch one of the little buggers. But they were screaming fast and the best I could do was get about a foot away.

What it must be like to be a reptile on a hot, sunny day! They can move so fast! I don’t know how another creature could catch one! It’s a good thing that you and I did not evolve from reptiles. If we did, nothing at all would get done all winter. I guess, being humans and being so smart we’d all wear heated, electric clothing. That would be great until the batteries died. A good business would be supplying stranded humans with fresh batteries.

A lizard needs a fraction of the food we humans need to survive. That’s why they can live in deserts where there’s little food and water. Eighty percent of what you and I eat goes toward keeping our bodies warm. When a lizard’s temperature drops, it just freezes up. It ain’t goin’ nowhere until the mercury starts climbin’. I have caught a lot of lizards in cold weather. It’s easy.

When it’s cold, lizards, snakes and other reptiles just stay still and hope a bird or hungry coyote doesn’t comes along.

I am glad I am not a lizard.