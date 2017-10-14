You are here
Home > RV News, Newsletters & Opinion > Editorials & Opinion > Articles > Bob Difley > Losing water from fresh tank vent on steep grades?

Comments for Losing water from fresh tank vent on steep grades?

  • We have 2 overflows on our Fresh Water Tank. I went to the hardware store and bought 2 shutoff valves. They are installed in the vent lines and I turn them off while traveling and back on when setup.
    This was a cheap alternative and parts are readily available.

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017