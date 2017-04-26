Low-cost RVing at nearby wildlife refuges

By Bob Difley

Be on the lookout for Fish and Wildlife refuges, both national and state, for good boondocking and cheap camping opportunities. When there is no hunting season active, these refuges can be deserted. Though policies vary with each state, generally you can camp either free or very cheap.

Some refuges can be quite scenic, on ponds maintained for ducks for instance. Here’s a photo of the Finney-Ramer Unit of California’s Imperial Wildlife Area – looks good, huh? In some states (California is one example) you can camp free if you have a state fishing or hunting license. If not, you can still camp but will have to pay, usually a very reasonable fee.

Check online or at regional Fish & Game offices for policies and locations — but avoid sportsman’s seasons.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

