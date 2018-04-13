Majority of readers not fond of campfire smoke

Last week’s poll showed our readers seem to be firmly divided into two camps: the smokers and the non-smokers:

Here are a few comments (some have been edited for brevity). Which “camp” to you belong to?

Teresa–OK.. Have to leave my “2” cents here. I am very guilty of enjoying a raging fire. I am new to the rv lifestyle…thus, the reason I subscribed to this site. Before reading and attempting to educate myself I did not understand nor even stop to consider that I was bothering anyone else. I just assumed a fire was part of being outdoors. I had never even heard that there was “fire edicate”. Some of us are not rude…just ignorant. Not stupid, just ignorant. There is still hope for some of us!

Natalie–So we are building an RV Campground in the next year in Arizona. I really value your opinions and feedback. We have heard it all. From Adults only on one side of park, family friendly side, no pets and a pet friendly side. No campfires and campfires side. Our sites will be large enough to handle campfires as that is what WE hate the most. Small sites! So this just opened my eyes to the fact that not everyone likes campfires!

So how does an adult only, no pets, no campfire and no smoking area sound. Is this even possible?

Tom Waits–When you’re down on your luck and you’ve lost all your dreams, there’s nothing like a campfire and a can of beans.

Ron–I also agree with no campfires in RV parks, but would have no problem with one in a campground or boondock location.

That said…..too often forest fires are started by those that are careless with or neglect to properly put out a campfire.

Michael–I deplore RV Parks that allow campfires. There is nothing quite like being next to a person who has the need to have a raging campfire within a few feet of your motorhome. When the wind is in your direction, it fills the air with suffocating smoke inside your motorhome. RV Parks are not “campgrounds”. I find this mostly happens when the summer vacationers decide to go camping with the kids. They need to find campgrounds in the woods or boondock. I don’t see where there is a need in RV Parks these days to have firepits in order to attract visitors. A simple firepit fuelled by propane would be a solution.

Linda Petersen–Non Smoking campgrounds would be awesome. We could actually enjoy the fresh air and a breeze though our RV with our RV windows open. Instead we are frequently forced to endure the carcinogens from our neighbors second hand smoke. And the stink lingers on after they throw their butts on the ground in their outdoor ashtray….How about a pool to see if people would pay for non Smoking camp sites…just like so many now charge $2 for a pet?

Gigi–I think the people who don’t like a campfire, the essence of camping should just stay at the expensive slabs. They are not really campers, this would leave the nice areas for the real campers.

Michael–Gigi, my suggestion is you stay out of RV Parks and go to Campgrounds. There you can join the other Campers and enjoy your campfire. Yes, you are correct us RV’s who choose to stay in “RV Parks”, are not campers. We enjoy having the convenience of traveling this country and staying in full-service RV Parks. For many of us, our RV is our home. We do not enjoy smelling our close neighbors smoke inside and outside our motorhomes.

Ed–Would not be a problem if campers were considerate of others, but there are people who are just a pain in the arse and no matter what you do they are only in it for them self. If I start a camp fire and the smoke is hugging the ground to much, I put it out as I don’t want it to get into my unit and I am sure others don’t want it either.

Lollygagger–Campgrounds should offer smoke-free, pet-free, noise-free, liberal-free and conservative-free zones. How about “other-camper-free” zones?

Sartre’s observation that “hell is other people” should have been warning sufficient that RVing isn’t for you.

You could always build your own one-site campground. No other campers; no annoyances.Joel

Vinson–This is stupid. It’s about being outside, trees, moon, bugs, nature, and campfires. People’s sensibilities are getting ridiculous and have been overbearing to normal people for quite some time now.

Lori – It may be about trees, moon, bugs, and nature, but if you’re ten feet away from your neighbor, it should NOT be about smoke intrusion from an inconsiderate neighbor.

MoJo–Campfires have been an integral part of camping since its inception. Has it occurred to the politically correct control component that if you’re allergic to smoke, pollen or mosquitoes, maybe camping should not be you first activity of choice. A zoned campground ? What’s next?