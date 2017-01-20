Make water last longer when boondocking





Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking. Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Hi, Bob,

I find that I run out of water too quickly when boondocking. How can I either carry more water or conserve better? —Mike P.

Hey, Mike,



There are two main ways to make your water last longer when boondocking. The first is to learn how to conserve your water usage, like taking “Navy” showers, not letting the water run when brushing teeth or washing dishes (turn on and off as needed), and collecting the water you run while waiting for it to get hot to use for rinsing dishes, cooking spaghetti, etc.

The second is to carry extra water in portable containers. Collapsible 5- gallon containers and Jerry jugs are the most common way. As your water tank level drops, pour the extra water into the outside water fill using a funnel to reduce spillage. Carry the empty jugs with you when you drive for supplies or sightseeing and refill them.

Read more about boondocking at my blog.

Check out my Kindle eBooks about boondocking at Amazon.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

##RVT777