Make your own ice cream – without an ice cream machine

By Bob Difley

Having just suffered through dental surgery, and now waiting for my aching mouth to heal, all I could think of to settle what little hunger I had was soft food. Like pudding, yogurt, applesauce and ice cream. Ahh, ice cream. I remembered that I had a product review to do. I was woefully behind schedule because of three successive surgical “procedures” and figured that now was the time to at least start catching up by reviewing The Curious Creamery’s ice cream-in-a-packet.

Lacking much energy at this point, I was heartened when I discovered that even in my poor, suffering (“poor me”) state, the instructions for preparation of this creamy ice cream were something I might be able to accomplish – with no ice cream machine required. I pulled out the first of two packets The Curious Creamery had sent me: a straightforward vanilla and Irish Mudslide, which was from their Boozy Creamery division. That sounded more complicated and I didn’t have any Irish Cream so I decided on the vanilla.

Luckily the directions turned out to be easy enough even for my fuzzy brain to follow. Pour contents of packet into bowl. Pour in 1/2 cup milk (water was acceptable, but I went for the whole decadence). Stir. Blend with mixer for 3 to 7 minutes (I settled for 4). Cover and place in freezer for 2 to 6 hours.

The feat accomplished, I now awaited the essential time to pass. It was time for a nap. Actually, it was time for dinner, so the ice cream wouldn’t be ready until later.

Later

Now it was time to sample my instant, homemade vanilla ice cream. After 4 hours in the freezer, it was pleasingly firm, yet not so much I couldn’t dig out a spoonful of what looked just like regular vanilla ice cream. And – guess what – it actually tasted like a creamy vanilla ice cream. I was pleasantly surprised. Thumbs up to The Curious Creamery. Well, I’m off now to buy some Irish Cream and try the Irish Mudslide.

I can see stocking various packets of flavors in your snack cabinet for whenever the ice cream gremlins tickle your taste buds without taking up valuable freezer space, or for when the grandkids visit. You will find many flavors on their website – including alcoholic flavors where you add your own booze to make Margarita, Mojito, and Pina Colada flavors, as well as the more traditional strawberry and chocolate – where you can buy samplers of different flavors, multi-packs of a single flavor, or even single pouches. And the beauty of the product is that you can create your own flavors by combining with other flavored syrups, liqueurs, nuts, candy and cookie chips, or anything else that is your interpretation of a flavorful ice cream. Each pouch makes about a pint of ice cream.

Visit The Curious Creamery website for more information and to place an order. You will also find The Curious Creamery ice cream pouches on Amazon.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow on Facebook and Twitter

##bd10-17; ##GRVA61

