Make your Photos Pop!





I use Google Photos to store all my pictures. It automatically grabs every photo taken with my iPhone or Android phone or tablet, but I have also uploaded all my previous photos – 60,000 of them! – to my Google Photos account. Now, using a computer, or any mobile device, I have access to all of Google Photos editing tools and can enhance any of my 60,000 photos.

One of the Google Photos editing tools is called “Pop.” What is Pop? Well, it’s hard to describe. It brightens a photo, increases the color, brings out some of the detail in the shadows and adds definition and contrast.

Open a Photo in Google Photos

Tap the Pencil to get into edit mode



Tap the Adjustments Tool and you’ll see Pop at the bottom

Drag the Pop slider to the right to increase Pop

This is one of those things where it’s a lot easier to show you than to describe it. Here are some examples of photos with the original on the left and with Pop added on the right.

Realize that I picked good examples of pictures where Pop makes a difference. It won’t always make a big difference, and sometimes you may not like what it does to a picture. But it’s such a simple edit to try – why not? You can always drag the slider back down to the left where it started.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly online show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.