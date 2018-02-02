Manually overriding the RV’s slideout system

Dear Gary,

I have a 2011 Jayco trailer with a slide. The owner’s manual states that the slide can be manually operated in an emergency but doesn’t say how. Could you help me with this? —Paul G.

Here you go Paul …

MANUALLY OVERRIDING YOUR SLIDEOUT SYSTEM

Your Power Gear slideout system is equipped with a manual override that allows you to extend or retract the room in the event of a loss of power.

NOTE: If the room does not move when the switch is pressed, check the following:

• Make sure the slideout system is turned on.

• Make sure the battery is fully charged and connected.

• Make sure the transit bars are removed (if so equipped).

After the previous items have been checked and the room still does not move when the slideout switch is pressed, follow these simple steps to manually override your slideout room.

(We apologize for the fuzzy illustration.)

1. Turn “OFF” the on/off switch or key (if so equipped). NOTE: The override will not work if the switch is turned on.

2. Locate the slideout electrical controller (refer to your dealer or RV manufacturer for location). There are two versions of the controller. For version 1, unplug the (6) pin wiring harness from the controller. For version 2, remove one of the motor leads, either the motor I or motor II lead from the controller.

3. Locate the slideout motor. It will be mounted to one of the slideout rails.

NOTE: If the RV has an underbelly or a cover over the motor, these parts must be removed to access the motor.

4. Rotate the brake lever, on the backside of the motor, counter-clockwise (looking from the rear of the motor) about 1/8 of a turn to the released position. This will release the brake that holds the room in place.

5. Locate the manual override for the slideout system.

6. The room is now free to move. Using either a 5/8” or 3/4” wrench or socket, crank the room either in or out completely (depending on your needs).

NOTE: If the slideout system is supplied with a gearbox override (optional), use the crank handle to move the room.

7. When the room is fully in (or out) apply pressure to the wrench/ratchet and return the brake lever to its engaged position. This will ensure the room is locked into a sealed position.

8. Install the transit bars to the slideout room (if so equipped) and take the unit to an authorized dealer for service.

Warning!

WHEN THE MOTOR BRAKE IS DISENGAGED THE SLIDEOUT ROOM WILL NOT LOCK INTO PLACE; THEREFORE, THE ROOM WILL NOT BE SEALED. WHEN THE ROOM HAS BEEN MANUALLY RETRACTED, BE SURE TO INSTALL THE TRANSIT BARS (IF SO EQUIPPED) AND RETURN THE MOTOR BRAKE LEVER TO ITS NORMAL ENGAGED POSITION IN ORDER TO SEAL AND LOCK THE ROOM INTO POSITION.

