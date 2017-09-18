Manufacturer NeXus RV to end direct selling to public

For NeXus RV, a full-line motorhome manufacturer founded in 2010 by Claude Donati and Dave Middleton, the just-completed Hershey RV Show was its first show as a manufacturer. On September 1 it began offering its products through RV dealerships instead of selling only directly to the public.

Its brands include the Bentley Class A Diesel Pusher, the Maybach Class A gas motorhome, the Phantom Class C, the Wraith Super C Diesel, the Ghost Super C Diesel and the Viper Class B+ motorhome.

“In 2010, we were looking for a way to continue to do what we love to do, which is build motorhomes,” Donati told RV Daily Report. “The recession made selling through the dealers impossible, so we sold units direct to retail customers. We believe the time is right to give dealerships an alternative product which has been proven in the market.”

The company will sign on 25 dealers this year with a goal of 100 down the road. “We look forward to offering the dealers a great product — built better and with more features — and providing them with large territories,” said Donati.

SOURCE: RV Daily Report and RVtravel.com