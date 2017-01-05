March FMCA rally to include ‘RV Basics’ program





(January 5, 2017) — Staff members and officers at Family Motor Coach Association, a Cincinnati-based organization for owners of motorhomes, are busily preparing for the group’s March 7 through 10 gathering in Chandler, Arizona. The event has been dubbed “Rally In The Valley,” a nod to the host area’s designation as the Valley of the Sun.

RV owners are invited to register to stay on-site in their RV or to purchase an event passport that allows them to enjoy all of the activities except overnight parking. Members or guests may also come just for the day to view the motorhomes on display and wander through hundreds of booths filled with RV accessories, components and RV service providers.

To register, visit FMCA.com or call FMCA at (800) 543-3622.

FMCA also has announced its inaugural RV Basics course, March 5 and 6 at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center just prior to the rally. Led by several well-known RV experts, the sessions will help to get beginning RVers off to a great start after their purchase of a new or preowned vehicle, or serve as a refresher course for current owners.

“RV Doctor” Gary Bunzer, Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy, and RV Safety & Education Foundation executive director Walter Cannon will share key preparation, operation, and maintenance practices essential for trouble-free travel. Owners of any type of RV — or wannabe RVers — who wish to sign up for the RV Basics course or find out more can visit FMCA.com/academy or call the FMCA Events Department at 800-543-3622.