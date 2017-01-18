Metal roof sealants for RVs





By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

Please recommend your choice for metal roof sealant on my 21-foot Minnie Winnie camper. I have some roof leaking issues, mainly along roof edges. —Jerry

Dear Jerry,

Plain aluminum roofs on RVs are actually pretty easy to seal. There are a number of options available, but the one I like the best is Eternabond. Eternabond is a microsealant tape that will permanently cover a seam on a roof, provided the directions are carefully followed. Dicor also has a similar product available for metal roofs.

If you don’t want to go that route, there are other sealants that work well. C-10 is one I’ve used before, and Sika has a line of RV sealant and adhesive products on the market that are top-shelf. Their Sikaflex 505UV is a UV- and weather-resistant sealant ideal for metal roofs, but can’t be used on EPDM or TPO membrane roofs. It’s pretty forgiving, as it will adhere to almost anything without much surface preparation.

Lastly, Geocel ProFlex RV is a flexible sealant that the company says will last 25 years, and is also not usable on membrane roofs but would be fine for your metal roof. Proflex RV also comes in several colors, and is usable on the sides of the coach as well.