RV Pet Vet: Don’t lose your pet! Get them microchipped!

Ask the RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

YourRVvet@gmail.com

Last week, I shared some RV safety tips for your pets. Because getting your pet microchipped is so important, I’ll elaborate on that this week.

First, a story:

Merlin was a friendly black cat who lived with the Scotts for about three years before he disappeared and was not found. About a week later, the Scotts were told about a black cat found dead on the interstate near their home. Assuming it was Merlin, they quit searching.

Fast forward almost two years. A client came into my clinic with a cat he had found. Following clinic protocol, we scanned the cat for a microchip, wrote down the number, and called the microchip company. Turns out, it was Merlin! He had somehow managed to travel about eight miles from home. There was a happy reunion with the Scotts.

There are thousands of such happy reunion stories. And they all have one thing in common: the pet was microchipped.

What is a microchip? It’s a small transmitter, about the size of a grain of rice, that is implanted under the skin of a dog or cat. When a special scanner is passed over the chip it is activated and transmits a unique 10 digit number. The shelter or veterinary clinic that reads the number then calls the company associated with the chip, and the owner is then contacted.

A microchip does not have a battery, does not need to be recharged, and unlike a collar ID tag will not fall off or become unreadable with age. It is not a GPS; you can’t track your lost dog with a microchip. They cost about $45 (some businesses may also charge for an office call).

Implanting the chip doesn’t require anesthesia, but can be done when your pet is anesthetized for another reason (spay, neuter, dental, etc). Most dogs and cats are not even aware of being microchipped. The chip is implanted just under the skin between the shoulder blades.

There are several different brands of microchips (Avid and Home Again, for example), and initially, this was a problem because not all scanners could read all the chips due to different wavelengths. That’s no longer an issue because of universal scanners. Almost all animals shelters, humane societies, and veterinarians have one.

Remember though: getting the microchip is only the first step. You must REGISTER your pet with the company that makes the chip. This usually involves a little paperwork and/or enrollment online. After that, if your contact information changes, it is vitally important you update the information with the chip company.

The ASPCA estimates that more than 10 million dogs and cats are lost every year. Furthermore, one in three pets will become lost at some point. If your dog is NOT microchipped, there’s about a 22 percent chance that you will ever see him again. Those odds jump to 52 percent when microchipped. If your cat is not microchipped, there is only a 2 percent chance for a reunion. That jumps to 38 percent when microchipped.

Although very rare, sometimes a chip can fail and/or be undetected: the chip could have migrated a few inches from the implant site, was implanted incorrectly or the wrong scanner is used.

Last week in this column, we asked our readers if their dog and/or cat was microchipped. The results showed that RV Travel readers were on the ball: 81 percent of dogs and cats have a chip. It’s estimated that in the U.S., only 26 percent of pets are microchipped. Compare this to the U.K., where almost 90 percent of dogs have microchips. Why the difference? Since April 2016 the law mandates that all dogs in the U.K. must be microchipped.

Finally, although microchips are a great option for pet identification, ID tags on collars are still recommended. Here’s why: Neighbors at home or near the RV park would be very unlikely to have a scanner. An RV Travel reader named Janet offered a great tip: when you go to a new campground, attach a paper key tag to your pet’s collar or harness with your site number written on it.

Losing a pet is heartbreaking under any circumstance, but when on the road it can be even worse. Please consider getting your pet microchipped if you haven’t already.

I would love to hear your microchip stories, and welcome your questions on any RV pet issues!

Safe Travels!

Dr. Deanna Tolliver has been a full-time RVer for a little more than 3 years, although she has been an RVer for several more. She pulls a fifth wheel with her 1-ton dually truck. Her travel companions include 4 small dogs (3 Chihuahuas: Tootie, Chiquita, and BooBoo, and a Yorkie, Janie), and a 36-year-old Yellow-Naped Amazon Parrot named Toby. She has a BS and MS in biology and zoology, respectively, and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri, Columbia. She owned a veterinary hospital for many years and recently handed over the reins to a new owner. Her hobbies include sewing, especially quilting, crafts, reading, and writing.