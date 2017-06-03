Comments for Milkshakes come in one size: ‘Medium’
I think this is overthinking the whole thing
In 1970 we were in Florida participating in a race at Sebring. A group of us went into town at 9:00pm to get something to eat. The only place open was a drive in. I included a milk in my order and the car hop said “Large or Small?” I replied Large. She said “We only have Small.” That has tickled us to this day.
I’m late reading this issue, but here’s my comment on the milkshakes. We have Whataburger here in Texas. They have 3 actual sizes of milkshakes, even give the ounces on the menu. Small is 16 oz., medium is 20 oz., and I don’t remember the large, since I never order it. You could probably get them to make you 12 oz. kid’s size if you ask. Their Root Beer milkshake is pretty good, but it’s only available on special promotions, as is the new Coffee milkshake flavor. Come to Texas and try it out!!
Nobody buying a milkshake wants to think they are buying a teensy milkshake, nor do they want to think of themselves as milkshake hogs, so medium makes everybody happy with their purchase.