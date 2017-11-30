Missing Children Report, November 30, 2017

RVers get around. They not only see a lot of beautiful scenery but a lot of people too. With more than 50,000 RVtravel.com readers keeping their eyes open, maybe we can help find a missing child and bring them home.

Here are six currently missing children. Please click the name of the child to find out more information and visit this website to see all missing children.

Kamron Chafer was last seen in Lometa, TX, on November 24, 2017. He is 15 years old, 5’5″ and 140 lbs. He is biracial.

Grace-Lynn Cyr was last seen in Mount Pleasant, MI, on November 23, 2017. She is 16 years old, 5’5″ and 200 lbs.

Nicholas McCutcheon was last seen in Medford, OR, on November 24, 2017. He is 15 years old, 5’5″ and 120 lbs. He may travel to Klamath Falls, OR.

Theresa Smith was last seen in Cincinnati, OH, on November 19, 2017. She is 17 years old, 5’7″ and 150 lbs. Her ears and navel are pierced.

Mariah Woods was last seen in Jacksonville, NC, on November 26, 2017. She is 3 years old, 2’9″ and 28 lbs. She was last seen at 11:00 PM at 2405 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, NC.

Jawaun Henderson was last seen in O’Fallon, MO, on November 17, 2017. He is 16 years old, 6’4″ and 190 lbs. He may be traveling in a 2013 white Ford Explorer with MO license plate KF3T1K.