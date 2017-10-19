Missing Children Report, October 19, 2017

RVers get around. They not only see a lot of beautiful scenery but a lot of people too. With more than 50,000 RVtravel.com readers keeping their eyes open, maybe we can help find a missing child.

Here are six currently missing children. Please click the name of the child to find out more information and visit this website to see all missing children.

Summer Adam was last seen in Hastings, MI, on September 29, 2017. She is 16 years old, 5’1″ and 136 lbs. She has a tattoo of an equal sign on her left hand and an incomplete tattoo of an orange on her left shoulder.

Jessica Rodriguez was last seen in Spring, TX, on September 26, 2017. She is 15 years old, 5’4″ and 140 lbs.

Tristan Walker was last seen in Wylie, TX, on October 10, 2017. He is 16 years old, 5’7″ and 162 lbs. He has a mole on his left cheek.

Kevin Wood was last seen in Palatka, FL, on October 4, 2017. He is 14 years old, 5’5″ and 125 lbs.

Quinn Johnson was last seen in Denver, CO, on October 8, 2017. He is 14 years old, 5’7″ and 132 lbs. He may travel to Aurora, CO.

Kimberly Delvillar was last seen in Orange, CA, on October 6, 2017. She is 13 years old, 5’2″ and 120 lbs.