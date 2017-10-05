Missing Children Report, October 5, 2017

RVers get around. They not only see a lot of beautiful scenery but a lot of people too. With more than 50,000 RVtravel.com readers keeping their eyes open, maybe we can help find a missing child.

Here are six currently missing children. Please click the name of the child to find out more information and visit this website to see all missing children.

Tarnue Abraham was last seen in Bethlehem, PA, on September 8, 2017. He is 15 years old, 5’5″ and 141 lbs. Tarnue may go by the name Ray.

Savannah Wright was last seen in San Antonio, TX, on September 22, 2017. She is 17 years old, 5’3″ and 136 lbs. Her ears, nose, tongue, and navel are pierced and she has a tattoo on her left ankle.

Jeremy Allen was last seen in Easley, SC, on September 16, 2017. He is 16 years old, 5’7″ and 125 lbs. He may go by his middle name, Ethan

Destiny Thomas was last seen in Hampton, VA, on September 11, 2017. She is 16 years old, 5’3″ and 117 lbs.

Matthew Austin was last seen in Highland Falls, NY, on October 2, 2017. He is 16 years old, 5’10” and 150 lbs. He may be traveling with a female companion, Haley Kaylor, near Bear Mountain State Park.

Ashley Zamora was last seen in Brownsville, TX, on September 17, 2017. She is 17 years old, 5’8″ and 120 lbs.