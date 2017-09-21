Missing Children Report, September 21, 2017

RVers get around. They not only see a lot of beautiful scenery but a lot of people too. With more than 50,000 RVtravel.com readers keeping their eyes open, maybe we can help find a missing child.

Here are six currently missing children. Please click the name of the child to find out more information and visit this website to see all missing children.

Kiara Miller was last seen in Milwaukee, WI, on July 27, 2017. She is 15 years old, 5’1″ and 135 lbs. She has tattoos on her shoulders and wrist, and her hair may be dyed red.

George Waysepappy was last seen in Lawton, OK, on August 5, 2017. He is 15 years old, 5’10” and 120 lbs.

Seriah Hunt was last seen in San Antonio, TX, on August 18, 2017. She is 17 years old, 5’4″ and 127 lbs.

Calvin Storie was last seen in Knoxville, TN, on August 15, 2017. He is 15 years old, 5’10” and 235 lbs.

Kennedy Colesio was last seen on August 9, 2017 in Chicago, IL. He is 14 years old, 5’7″ and 120 lbs.

Isaiah Vaughn was last seen on July 31, 2017, in Macon, GA. He is 15 years old, 5’11” and 110 lbs.