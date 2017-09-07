Missing Children Report, September 7, 2017

RVers get around. They not only see a lot of beautiful scenery but a lot of people too. With more than 50,000 RVtravel.com readers keeping their eyes open, maybe we can help find a missing child.

Here are six currently missing children. Please click the name of the child to find out more information and visit this website to see all missing children.

Jose Aguilar was last seen in Bolingbrook, IL, on July 4, 2017. He is 13 years old, 5’0″ and 120 lbs.

Lindsey Alden was last seen in Cape Coral, FL, on July 9, 2017. She is 15 years old, 5’4″ and 120 lbs.

Rocio Salas was last seen in Denver, CO, on July 18, 2017. She is 15 years old, 5’3″ and 100 lbs. Her hair is dyed blonde and she may be in need of medical attention.

Mia Harris was last seen in Magnolia, DE, on July 22, 2017. She is 15 years old, 5’7″ and 150 lbs. Her ears are pierced and she may wear glasses.

Elijah Gonzalez was last seen on July 30, 2017 in Corpus Christi, TX. He is 12 years old, 5’3″ and 170 lbs.

Quintejah Tolliver was last seen on July 28, 2017 in Portland, OR. She is 13 years old, 5’4″ and 150 lbs.

##RVT810