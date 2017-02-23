Mix it up with Cuisinart’s Smart Stick Hand Blender





By Bob Difley

This Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender is designed to handle a variety of basic tasks, such as blending, mixing, chopping, grinding, whipping, and pureeing to give you time for more creative culinary undertakings. The 2-speed control – plus chopper/grinder and chef’s whisk attachments – let this hand blender perform the tasks of 3 food prep appliances. One-touch operation and the ability to blend right in a pot, pitcher or bowl make it an all-time favorite of home cooks. And the compact blender takes up very little drawer space in your space-challenged RV.

Versatile Performance

The Smart Stick Hand Blender includes whisk and chopper attachments that attach to the Smart Stick blender to process nuts, cooked meats, and cheeses. Put on the whisk for meringues and whipped cream. The slim styling and brushed stainless steel housing make it easy to blend or whip right in the bowl, pitcher, or pot to eliminate extra dishes. The look is commercial, the performance is professional, and the ease of use is pure Cuisinart.

Product Features

Brushed stainless steel housing with embossed Cuisinart logo

Powerful 200-watt motor

Low/High button

Comfort grip handle

Stainless steel detachable blending attachment

Whisk attachment

Chopper/grinder attachment

16-ounce mixing and measuring beaker

Instruction manual and recipe booklet

Easy Clean-Up

To simplify cleaning, rinse the prep bowl, cover, and blade immediately after use so that food won’t dry onto them. The blending shaft, whisk head, chopper/grinder bowl, and mixing cup are dishwasher safe. Everything else wipes clean with a damp cloth.

You can find the Cuisinart Smart Stick Blender on Amazon.

