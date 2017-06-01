Monitor/control RV functions with iN-Command Control Systems





By Bob Difley

iN-Command® Control Systems is a multi-function RV controller that puts the user at the helm of their RV. With app control technology, a user can monitor and control many of their RV functions from their smart device in or around their vehicle.

The system can also be controlled from the Display Commander (DC), a touch screen panel mounted on an interior wall. The DC speaks to the Body Control Module, or the control board, which monitors or controls everything in the RV that would normally be operated with a motor or switch.

These include electric slides, interior and exterior lights, awnings, and electric jacks. The system will also monitor your fresh, black, and gray water tanks and the battery levels. The Travel Lock safety feature prevents any feature from engaging while on the road. And the Pro Plus system includes even more functions.

Watch the video to see how iN-Command works.

Learn more on the iN-Command Control Systems website.

