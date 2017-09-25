More about paid content, the real ‘fake news’

I recently wrote about how at RVtravel.com we do not accept paid content, even though we receive, almost daily, requests from advertising and PR agencies to “plant” their stories on our website and pass them off as normal editorial. We may get $50 to $100 for each article we post. It takes about five minutes, easy money. All websites with a large audience are pitched to do this and many do, even respectable news organizations.

We feel this is dishonest and won’t play the game.

Here is a screenshot of the bottom part of CNN.com’s front page of Sept. 25, 2017. I have circled the notices of PAID CONTENT. But the fact is, a large percentage of the readers will not even notice this, or will not know what it means, or simply forget once they start reading that the article is really advertising in disguise.

And below that is a screen shot of the same day’s front page of FoxNews.com.

This is the real “fake news.”

• • •

From FoxNews.com