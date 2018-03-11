More than 700 Websites we like – Part 2



Recreational vehicle fire safety

Here from the Oregon State Police and Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal are important reminders to understand fire prevention and safety of your vehicle to protect you and your family. –

Tour these ancient ruins in America you never knew existed

Ancient peoples built cities in this country long before Christopher Columbus set foot here. Some ancient sites are familiar, but here are five you may not have heard of — including some dating back thousands of years. Fascinating! From Architectural Digest and msn.com.

Scenic summer road trip ideas for a small budget

Here are suggestions for 25 road trips to take this summer, no matter where you are in the country. From GoBankingRates and msn.com.

50 foods, 50 states: The must-eat roadfoods across America

After four decades traversing the country in search of America’s best food, Jane and Michael Stern know a thing or two about eating well on the road. They’ve written the award-winning Roadfood books — the go-to, indispensable guides to the best bites along America’s freeways and backroads alike. Check out the Sterns’ picks for can’t-miss food in every state and learn some tricks to picking out the best place to stop for a meal and what to order. From PopSugar and msn.com.

The best lakes in all 50 states

Looking to spend summer days on or in the water? Even in land-locked states there are plenty of sites for swimming, boating and other aquatic adventures. Here are some of the top lakes in each state. (Be sure to check for beach and park closings before making plans.) From Cheapism and m

75 attractions to see while driving across the country

While driving around the country in your RV, here are some attractions along America’s many iconic stretches of roadway, including Interstates 40, 95, 80, 10, and 90 and Route 66. Most are cheap or free; the others may be worth a splurge. From Cheapism and msn.com.

50 budget-friendly RV campgrounds to check out

“Traveling in an RV means a homey and budget-friendly vacation. Many campgrounds charge no more than $50 a night, and many offer resort-like amenities. Cheapism.com combed through TripAdvisor, RV Park Reviews, and campgrounds’ own review pages to find under-the-radar destinations in every state that may offer last-minute availability in high season. Discounts for seniors, military, and Good Sam RV Club members are common, as are extra fees for more than two adults and children.” From Cheapism.com and msn.com.

Top-rated attraction in each state

Yep, just what it says. These are top-rated by TripAdvisor, and we’re sure you’ll agree with at least some of their choices. Plus, you’ll probably get some new ideas for travel destinations. From USA Today and msn.com.

2017’s best and worst states for summer road trips

“With road warriors in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 22 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations — plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn. Our data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs. Read on for the full ranking, our methodology and expert road-trip advice.” From WalletHub.com.

FoodNetwork.com’s 50 most-saved recipes

You know these have to be delicious. From main dishes, to side dishes, to desserts — we bet you’ll find several recipes you’ll want to try from these favorites. The hard part will be choosing which to make! From FoodNetwork.com.

The 40 best places in the U.S. to travel back in time

You can learn about history by immersing yourself in a different era by heading to some of the best living-history exhibits, festivals and events across the country. Whether you want to experience traditional colonial crafts or a Wild West gunfight, here are the 40 best places in the U.S. to travel back in time. From Cheapism and msn.com.

The weirdest laws in every state

Over time old laws tend to be ignored (or not as strictly enforced) for whatever reason. So there are some weird laws still on the books in many states, such as: don’t wear cowboy boots in Blythe, Calif., unless you own at least two cows; in Louisiana if you bite someone with your natural teeth it is simple assault, if with false teeth it is aggravated assault; in Washington state, any “motorist with criminal intentions [must] stop at the city limits and telephone the police as he is entering the town” (not sure which town that is); and the list goes on. So as you’re traveling around the country, don’t say we didn’t warn you. From The Daily Meal and msn.com.

The best summer vacation spot in every state

You don’t need to go far to have an epic summer vacation. From local gems to world-famous spots, Insider found the best summer vacation destination in every state. From Insider and msn.com.

The 16 dumbest things people have done in U.S. national parks

You won’t believe some of the things people have done in our national parks, but we’re positive that you are lots smarter than these folks! From Insider and msn.com.

The best thing to see from your car (or RV) in every state

No road trip is complete without a few stops to take in the best sights America has to offer — from wacky roadside attractions to stunning vistas. The best part? You don’t even need to get out of your vehicle to see most of them. Here’s the best thing to see from your car (or, better yet, your RV) in each state. From Insider and msn.com.

Current wildfire information

Incident Information System (InciWeb) is a U.S. government interagency which provides the public a single source of incident-related information. Learn about current incidents (wildfires), including location, status and acres, as well as announcements, closures, photographs and maps of wildfires. The information is constantly updated, and is important when planning a road trip.

The prettiest town in every state

The United States is still one of the greatest places to live and travel, with more beautiful cities and towns than anyone can imagine. Here is one town from each state which offers something enchanting and unique, and some suggestions for activities and local attractions to enjoy while visiting these beautiful locations. From The Daily Meal and msn.com.

Recipes from the RV Goddess. Along with great-sounding recipes, get tips and recommendations for cooking in an RV and organizing an RV kitchen, free downloadable checklists for meal planning, shopping and more, as well as some RVing and grandmotherly advice along the way.

Summer travel destinations in all 50 states

Have you planned your summer travel yet? “From majestic national parks and awe-inspiring natural wonders, to vivacious metropolitan cities or serene seaside towns, America is packed with options that will satisfy your craving. All you have to do is decide where to go and how to get there.” Oh, wait! You already know how to get there! From PopSugar and msn.com.

The best free tourist attraction in every state

Museums, botanical gardens, beaches, candy factories, historic trails, cultural centers — and lots more free, fun and educational places to visit. Be sure if you’re going near any of these locations to add them to your must-visit list. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

Secrets of the West’s ghost towns

Here are 16 ghost towns to explore, with a bit of history of each. Some of these locations have updated tourist attractions mixed in with the old, some don’t, but all are fascinating. From msn.com.

The best all-you-can-eat restaurant in every state

Do you ever get hungry — and we mean really hungry — on the road but just don’t feel like cooking? Delish set out to find the best all-you-can-eat joint in every state and came up with this list, which includes a huge variety of cuisines. And have you ever heard of all you-can-eat lobster and filet mignon? Oh, my! From Delish and msn.com.

Enjoy a beautiful vacation at these 50 national parks for free

Here are 50 of the hundreds of national parks that have no entrance fees. These include many historic sites as well as natural wonders. Activities are suggest at each location. From GOBankingRates and msn.com.

28 of the best antique shows in America

Check out this coast-to-coast guide to the top spots for finding vintage treasures. From countryliving.com.

For those who travel with pets

GoPetFriendly.com is a “full-service” website for those traveling with pets. Besides helpful tips for traveling with your furry friends, they list pet-friendly campgrounds, beaches, off-leash parks, as well as veterinarians and pet supply stores, and even restaurants and wineries where your pooch is welcome to join you!

All 59 National Parks ranked

National Parks bring a unique variety of gorgeous landscapes, various wildlife, adventure sports and incredible scenery. To rank the parks, The Active Times did extensive research into what each of the parks had to offer. Do you enjoy action-packed adventures? Maybe you would rather go sightseeing. Whatever your heart desires, America’s national treasures will provide them to you. From The Active Times and msn.com.

The best scenic getaways in every state

Jaw-dropping scenery and legendary photo ops. That’s what you’ll find in this list that includes one-of-a-kind scenes in iconic and lesser-known destinations across the country — all well worth the trip. U.S. News & World Report – Travel and msn.com.

Free travel guides from Oregon

Planning a trip to Oregon? Or do you live there and want to find out what you’ve been missing? Here are some free travel guides from Oregon that you can have mailed to you, and some can also be viewed online. These include the Travel Oregon Visitor Guide, as well as a resource guide to the total solar eclipse happening on August 21, the Scenic Byways Driving Guide, and more. From traveloregon.com.

The Great American Travel Bucket List

Here are 71(!) terrific places to visit in the U.S. — in case you run out of ideas. OMG! Where to start? From PopSugar and msn.com.

Camping recipes. More than a thousand delicious-sounding campfire and RV (or anywhere) recipes, from KOA campers.

U.S. national parks you didn’t know you needed to see

These parks include the least-crowded national park, a park where you can see all four types of volcanoes (there are four types?), some of the best spots to stargaze, where you can check out 200-million-year-old fossils, and view a coral reef and underwater fossils at 8,000+ feet elevation. What are you waiting for? From The Active Times and msn.com.

50 most beautiful highway drives in America

Here are some excellent road trip ideas, especially if you’re of the belief that the journey is more important than the destination. These trips are for those who like to stop and take in the views along America’s legendary highways. There is something for everyone among these scenic road trips. From Cheapism and msn.com.

The 10 most dangerous bugs to watch out for this summer

Some bugs sting, bite, or even carry disease. Learn to recognize these dangerous insects to protect yourself and your family. From Readers’ Digest and msn.com.

The weirdest facts about all 50 states

There’s a quirkier side to each state that’s likely not covered in a history class. From the birthplace of fast-food pizza to the tiniest park you’ll ever see, here are just a few facts that reveal the more unusual side to each state. These are fun! From Good Housekeeping and msn.com.

Fifty trips everyone should take in the U.S.

Here is a list 0f 50 great adventures to experience around the U.S. — some you may have tried, but we bet there are a lot you haven’t even considered. Selecting even just a few of these would make an amazing bucket list. From Insider and msn.com.

Ten state capitals with hidden treasures

Avoid the tourist traps by visiting these underrated spots in some of America’s iconic state capitals — from a lesser-known city park to an underground tunnel decked with colorful street art. Check out these underappreciated spots on your next trip to these capitals. From U.S. News & World Report – Travel and msn.com.

Camping and RV parks in Illinois

“Take the scenic route and visit some of the best spots for camping in Illinois. Lake-side to forest fringe, we break down the RV parks and campgrounds available in Illinois.” From the Illinois Office of Tourism.

The most amazing National Parks to visit in the spring

Here is a list of 15 National Parks that are perfect to visit in the spring — when there are fewer visitors and beautiful wildflowers in bloom, not to mention wildlife to observe. Some suggested activities as well as what to watch for are included. Time to end your winter hibernation and explore the great outdoors. From The Active Times and msn.com.

RV Park Reviews. Currently there are 288,384 (increasing daily) user-submitted reviews for 15,835 campgrounds in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The 50 most underrated attractions in every state

“Classic tourist attractions may have their charms, but they come with a huge drawback: sooo many crowds. From fascinating museums to gorgeous scenery, these destinations are just as interesting but are off-the-beaten-path, even for locals, and a guaranteed hit for your next long weekend” or RV short stop. This is not the same list as we presented earlier — most of these attractions are different from that list, which was from the U.K. From Good Housekeeping and msn.com.

The most beautiful places in Yosemite National Park

Planning a trip to Yosemite this year? Don’t miss these must-see locations with more than 400 species of vertebrates, including mountain lions and bears, as well as meadows, forests, mountain peaks and groves of giant sequoias that are accessible throughout the entire park. Yosemite National Park ranked No. 1 in The Active Times’ “All 59 National Parks Ranked” list. From The Active Times and msn.com.

Twenty must-try legendary restaurants

Here are 20 legendary restaurants you should visit if you call yourself a food lover. These local legends have become national treasures and iconic institutions. Check ’em out when you’re in the neighborhood and enjoy some delicious, legend-making food. From The Daily Meal and msn.com.

The 50 cheapest places to retire

These cities, chosen by GOBankingRates after much research and study, “are as vibrant as they are affordable, with everything from natural beauty and colorful histories to world-class culture and amenities.” From GOBankingRates and msn.com.

America’s 22 most scenic road trips you need to take before you die

If you need some new ideas for a road trip, check these out. We’ve presented similar lists before, but each source has some different ideas. “Hit the road and explore a new place, meet new people, and try unique food. Find out firsthand why this way of traveling is an American classic.” From The Active Times and msn.com.

Best bars in America

These 30 bars stand out from the crowd, and for various reasons. They’re all top-rated and you’ll find out why as you scroll through this list. Some offer award-winning drinks, some offer a funky atmosphere, some offer live music and dancing — there’s something special about each. Check ’em out, and maybe visit while you’re in town. It’s interesting just reading about them! Cheers! From Lovefood and msn.com.

Picturesque small towns in every state

These small towns are worthy of a visit — not only for their beauty, but also their history, architecture, outdoor activities, culture, and much more. From USA Today and msn.com.

Best perks for seniors in all 50 states

There are definitely some financial benefits to getting older. Supermarkets, drugstores, restaurant chains and retail outlets offer senior discounts. And it doesn’t stop there. All 50 states give seniors unique opportunities to save money on taxes, transportation and recreational activities. Maybe you’ll find something you qualify for but didn’t know about. From Cheapism and msn.com.

20 amazing places you can visit without leaving North America

Here are “one-of-a-kind attractions, incredible landscapes, vibrant cities and iconic landmarks in North America” to consider visiting — maybe even some you haven’t thought about before. Several of these are recommended especially for spring visits. From The Active Times and msn.com.

The most iconic dessert from every state

Here’s a thought. As you travel into a different state, how about making, or ordering, a dessert associated with that state? Some of these are actually the official state dessert, while others are just suggestions based on iconic sweets connected to the state. If you’re a “sweetaholic,” this website’s for you. From The Daily Meal and msn.com.

22 cheap nostalgia trips for seniors

From admiring classic cars to strolling along a boardwalk, there are surprisingly inexpensive ways for the young at heart to recapture the spirit of yesteryear. How long since you’ve been to a drive-in theater or a roller skating rink? There are lots of great ideas here — fun for seniors to relive the past, and an education for younger folks to experience some activities which were enjoyed for generations before electronics and social media took over. From Cheapism and msn.com.

Sixty spring farmers market recipes

If you’re traipsing around the country on these beautiful spring days and can’t resist buying a bushel of fresh produce at a farmers market or roadside stand, here are some delicious recipes to help you use those purchases. Nothing says spring like fresh rhubarb, asparagus, strawberries, and more. Many of these recipes are prize winners. Yum! From Taste of Home and msn.com.

The best place to camp in each of the 50 states

Granted, not all of these spectacular locations are RV friendly, but many are. If you enjoy viewing Mother Nature at her best and/or participating in outdoor activities, this is for you. We’re pretty sure you haven’t heard of all these locations, and we’re just as sure that some of the activities will have you saying, “Hey, let’s try that!” From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

Ten bugs that live in your house (or RV) — and how to get rid of them

“Bugs, like all creatures, have their place on this earth. But nobody wants that place to be in their home. Like it or not, insects and all manner of creepy-crawlies make their way into our houses. … Learn how to send some of the most common household bugs packing.” From Bob Vila and msn.com.

The 5 best road trips to take this spring

Spring has sprung! So, how about planning a good old-fashioned road trip? Here are five stunning drives around the country perfect for the changing seasons. Okay, one is on Maui, but that leaves four great springtime road trips to choose from in the contiguous U.S. From PureWow.com and msn.com (Read editor Chuck Woodbury’s essay on The RV road trip is near death. Better get a move-on.)



Where to get the best sandwich in every state

After much research, Spoon University compiled this list of the favorite sandwich from every state based on popularity, local reviews and the cuisine of the area. Even if you can’t get to these locations to try them in person, just the pictures and descriptions will inspire you to make some of these delicious sandwiches yourself. From The Daily Meal.

Must-visit national parks in Canada

Headed to Canada this year? Here is a list of 16 of their beautiful national parks, as well as popular activities at each. Unfortunately, not all are RV-accessible, but a lot of them are. From msn.com.

The best bucket list adventures in every state

Getting tired of the term “bucket list”? Yeah, we are too. But that’s the name of this great list of amazing adventures in every state, so we’ll just have to go with it. And we’ll bet you haven’t heard of, or even thought of, a lot of these activities. So check ’em out and you might get excited about trying some new things — whether you call it a bucket list or not. From The Active Times and msn.com.

Twenty easy ways to repurpose baking soda

In addition to using baking soda for baking, it can also be used to improve on certain cooking recipes. It’s also a thrifty solution to many common household problems including decalcifying shower heads and faucets, cleaning corrosion from battery terminals, and easily cleaning a BBQ grill grate. From GOBankingRates.com and msn.com.

The oldest restaurant in every state (and D.C.)

Did you know that 60 percent of new restaurants fail within their first year? So, that tells you something about the restaurants on this list, most of which have been around since the 1700s and 1800s, and even one from 1673! They must be doing something right! (And just think how young they’ll make you feel in comparison.) From purewow.com and msn.com.

13 weird and wacky attractions on Route 66

Here are some unique attractions you won’t want to miss while you get your kicks along the iconic 90-year-old Route 66. From Fodor’s and msn.com.

Hidden gems of the National Park system

Absolutely amazing natural and historic locations scattered across the U.S. that you won’t want to miss, especially after you see these beautiful photos. Includes national conservation areas, wildlife refuges, historic landmarks and national parks. “These are like appetizers for your wanderlust.” From USA Today and msn.com.

Odd tourist attractions to visit in all 50 states

Tired of seeing the same old sights? These attractions range from zany to scary and everything in between, and will certainly make any trip even more interesting. If you enjoy visiting museums, be sure to check out the huge variety in this list. From Cheapism and msn.com.

Six of America’s most beautiful places to visit in the spring

Spring is almost here (March 20). Time to start planning your spring trip(s), and here are some great suggestions. Did you know that, according to the U.S. News & World Report, the Grand Canyon is the number one spring escape? Find out why. From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

Recipes for the road. Lots of great recipes perfect for RVing. You can filter your search for just the right recipe by season and by meal type — handy! You can even share your favorite recipes online, once they pass the hungry panelists’ taste test. From GoRVing.com.

Here’s help for planning a 2017 solar eclipse viewing trip

If you’re planning on viewing the 2017 total eclipse of the sun, here’s a website recommended by Roger Marble, our RV Tire Safety expert. Roger reports: “I used [this website] to lay out plans for a trip to TN to view the total eclipse. It uses Google maps and with the extra info I was able to find a few RV campgrounds that still have sites available.”

8 things that matter more than money for a happy retirement

It’s important to remember that there’s a lot more to enjoying a happy retirement than simply saving enough money. True wealth and happiness come from many sources — and many of those sources can relate to the RVing lifestyle. How cool is that?! From U.S. News & World Report and msn.com.

The most underrated tourist attraction in all 50 states

Each state has its own iconic tourist attractions, but here is a list of underrated hidden treasures that are well worth the visit. From Thrillist

National Park record-setters

Here’s an interesting list of the 10 highest, tallest, hottest, smallest, etc., of the 413 national park sites. From CNN.com.

Free things to do in every state

Here’s a great list of fun things to see, do and indulge in for free while you’re exploring the U.S., including museums, concerts, hikes, tours, food and beverages, and lots more. From GOBankingRates and msn.com.

10 U.S. towns that are older than America

Do you enjoy learning about history? Do you want to feel young again? Well, there’s no guarantee of that, but these cities that are several hundred years old would be fascinating to explore and you would certainly feel young in comparison. From Bob Vila and msn.com.

Ten of the coolest parks for RV camping

Some of these parks are private, some are public, and each offers its own unique features. Scattered around the U.S., check these out to see if there’s something that interests you. Maybe there’s even something here you haven’t heard of before. From The Active Times and msn.com.

The best U.S. cities to escape the snow

Are you new to the snowbird lifestyle and haven’t yet picked out your favorite winter retreat? Here are some perfect locations to choose from. Some are best known for their sunshine and beaches, and others for their outdoor recreation opportunities. From The Active Times and msn.com.

Where to find indoor fun in all 50 states this winter

Too cold or rainy to head out for a hike or a picnic? Try one of these great indoor attractions across the U.S. Some are free or cheap, and provide a full day of entertainment along with a little learning. Included are an amazing variety of museums, conservatories and lush indoor gardens, the world’s largest arcade, and more. From Cheapism and msn.com.

Best places to visit in the U.S. in 2017

This is Lonely Planet’s annual list of the 10 most exciting places to visit in the U.S. in 2017. Suggestions for an awesome RVing bucket list, perhaps? From Lonely Planet and msn.com.

Hit the highway: Best road trips of 2017

Here are a few ideas for road trips for this year, in case you’re still in the planning stages. These include national parks, historic places and culinary destinations. How about the Blackhawk Chocolate Trail in Illinois, or retrace the path of Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones in “Field of Dreams” from Boston to Dyersville, Iowa. Some interesting ideas here. From Cheapism.com and msn.com.

Well-stocked RV kitchen. Equipment and pantry staples for the well-stocked galley kitchen, tips and advice, and, of course, lots of recipes. From allrecipes.com.

The best of Florida on a budget

Here are more than 30 of the best things in Florida to experience and explore on a budget. Included are the best city for retirees, best RV park, best flea market, best dog-friendly vacation, spookiest graveyard, and lots more. Even if you’ve visited Florida many times or maybe live there, we’ll bet you’ll find some new places to visit on this list. From Cheapism.com and msn.com.

The 27 most beautiful places in America

Where would you find America’s most beautiful national park, the most beautiful mountain, the most beautiful waterfall, the most beautiful covered bridge, the most beautiful highway, and 22 more most beautiful locations in America. Why … in this list, of course! 😉 Look at this list of beauties and put together your own bucket list. From Country Living

Foursquare

Put in your city (in the U.S., Canada, and around the world) and see lots of suggestions for restaurants, events, museums, money-saving specials, favorite sights. They have two apps to “help guide you to amazing experiences.” More than 50 million people use Foursquare City Guide and Foursquare Swarm each month.

Top 25 websites you’ve probably never heard of

Here are 25 offbeat websites that are among the most popular in the world. It’s very interesting to see what these popular websites offer — maybe even something you can use. A fun “rainy day” project when it’s too cold or miserable out to leave the cozy comfort of your RV. From The Street

German-style Christmas markets in the U.S.

“Ringing in the holiday season, cities across the U.S. are celebrating with their own versions of the traditional German Christmas market. Not unlike the Christmas markets in Germany, each of its American cousins has a flair that is unique to the city or region where it takes place.” There are 30 markets across the U.S. listed here, with foods, crafts, entertainment, and so much more. From Germany.info.

The West’s best quirky attractions

Here are nine strange and fascinating roadside attractions in the West — some are nature-made, some are man-made, but none are necessarily “normal.” From Sunset.com

The funniest slang term from every state

As you’re RVing around the country and hear a term you don’t understand, check it out on this list. How many of these have you heard (or used) before? From thedailymeal.com and msn.com

Iconic adventures for each of the 50 states

Great and sometimes unique ideas for things to see and do in each state. How many of these have you experienced? How many do you want to put on your bucket list? From Reader’s Digest

21 things you didn’t know you could make in your slow-cooker

Risotto, Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Fudge, French Onion Dip, Party Mix, Buffalo Wings, and much more. Yum! From TheDailyMeal.com and msn.com.

Chronicles of Courage: Stories of Wartime and Innovation

If you or someone you know were/are in the military, this will probably be of interest to you. This is a groundbreaking project begun more than 15 years ago by philanthropist Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. It is one of the largest interview video archives on war and aviation ever created, and begins with World War II. It “captures the powerful first-person perspectives of more than 340 men and women from opposing sides of conflicts” and “will take you on an immersive journey into the heart of wartime,” including insight into some of the most iconic military aircraft. The archive went live on December 7, 2016, Pearl Harbor Day. From Flying Heritage Collection (flyingheritage.com).

These 12 U.S. national parks look even more beautiful under a blanket of snow

Some of these gorgeous parks offer year-round camping, and all have winter activities for outdoor enthusiasts. You’ll see sights unlike anything you would see in the warmer months, not to mention enjoying a fraction of the tourists. From easyvoyage.co.uk and msn.com

Fifty fulfilling, productive things to do in retirement

If you’re retired or soon-to-be retired and wondering what to do with all of your newly free time, here are 50 excellent suggestions — including traveling by RV, of course. But a lot of these great ideas will possibly present you with a new quandary: So much to do — how do I choose? From cheapism.com and msn.com.

Offbeat attractions in all 50 states

Here are free or cheap quirky attractions to enjoy in each state as you’re traveling around the country. “Offbeat” is an understatement when describing these natural or man-made places of interest. From cheapism.com

The 16 best Christmas towns in America

Country Living picked 16 of the best places to celebrate the holidays in America. Lots of lights and decorations to ooh and aah over, along with memorable festivities to enjoy at locations scattered around the country. From countryliving.com and msn.com.

51 cozy slow-cooker soups

Try some of these hearty slow-cooker recipes on cold, dreary winter days to warm you up as they fill you up. Maryland-style Crab Soup, Over-the-Rainbow Minestrone, Pepperoni Pizza Soup, Autumn Pumpkin Chili — so many to choose from! And so easy to prepare while you’re out and about for the day, or even driving to your next destination. From TasteofHome.com and msn.com.

Odd phenomena that only happen in these places

From sailing stones to an eternally burning fire, MSN Weather looks at some of the most unusual phenomena that happen at these locations only — and some of which are in the U.S. Fascinating! From msn.com.

Eight great American winter road trips

Here are some incredible iconic drives around the country to experience this winter, when there is less traffic and the top national parks are usually crowd-free. From usnews.com and msn.com.

Taste the states: 50 iconic American desserts

Baked Alaska from … Alaska, of course. Meyer lemon cake from California. Blueberry pie from Maine. Key lime pie from Florida. Boston cream pie from … Massachusetts. Mississippi mud pie. New York cheesecake. Pot candy from Colorado … huh? From PopSugar and msn.com.

Funny town names you won’t believe are real

This list is certainly not Boring (OR). In fact, some names may Surprise (AZ) you, while others may Embarrass (MN) you. It’s Okay (OK) if a town has No Name (CO), or if it is Nothing (AZ), or if they’re Uncertain (TX). Why (AZ) do we bring you this list, Sweet Lips (TN)? Whynot (NC)? From Reader’s Digest and msn.com.

Inside some million-dollar motorhomes

Check out these “land yachts” — some of the priciest motorhomes on the market now. Do they make you want one? Or do they make you think, “Nah. I’m perfectly happy with what I have”? From lovemoney.com and msn.com.

Slow cooker comfort foods

These slow cooker comfort foods are the warm hug a lot of people might need right now. Try Hard Cider Bacon Mac and Cheese, Black Bean Chili With Lime and Cheddar, Crock-Pot Chicken and Dumplings, Slow Cooker Focaccia, Enchilada Soup, Pumpkin Brownies — just to name a few of these 50 deliciously comforting recipes. From SheKnows.com and msn.com.

The most iconic restaurant in every U.S. state

Dinner with a side of history, anyone? Over the years, certain restaurants have emerged as the ultimate representation of each state. Some of the restaurants on this list are rated the best in the country. Make sure to include some on your itinerary! From purewow.com and msn.com.

You winterized your RV but did you prepare it for storage?

When you winterize your RV, you also need to prepare it for several months of storage. RVing expert Mark J. Polk tells you what needs to be done in this very thorough list. From KOA.com and Mark J. Polk.

Fabulous Florida springs

Here are some of the best springs (out of more than 700) to visit in Florida. These are beautiful and amazing. From Southern Living.

The 50 best small towns for antiquing

Here is a list of the best small town in every state to go antiquing like a professional. From House Beautiful

The one thing you must do in every state

No, we’re not going to make you do these things — but you’ll surely want to do them while you’re in the neighborhood. This is a list of must-sees and must-dos that shouldn’t be missed in each state, and which you may not find anywhere else in the U.S. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

29 hearty fall slow-cooker recipes

These deliciously hearty recipes would be great to make in your slow cooker. How about Beef Bourguignon, Jambalaya, Garlic and Herb Cheesy Chicken Dumplings or another one of these tasty dishes awaiting your return to your RV after a day of sightseeing, or when you arrive at your campground after a long day of driving? Mmmmm! From delish.com and msn.com. National Park Owner’s Guides

Plan your next family vacation with National Park Owner’s Guides from the National Park Foundation. Filled with detailed maps, travel tips and inside information on what not to miss, the free Owner’s Guide is your one-stop resource to discover all of your more than 400 national parks. Several more “customized” guides are available, also.

LibriVox.

Free public domain audio books for anyone to listen to — on their computers, iPods or other mobile device, or to burn onto a CD. More than 10,000 cataloged works available, and growing. Librivox is a non-commercial, non-profit and ad-free project, powered by volunteers.

Odd, strange and unexplained places in the U.S.

We’ll bet you haven’t heard of, let alone seen, all of these ten very strange places in the U.S. This would make a very unique bucket list, for sure! From USA Today and msn.com.

Eight road trips to take this fall

Wondering where to go in the next month or so? Here are eight road trips scattered across the U.S. to take this fall to view Mother Nature’s spectacular display of color. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

20 fall soups that will warm your insides

Nothing says “fall” like a warm bowl of soup. Several of these are made in the slow cooker (how handy in the RV), and many are a meal-in-a-bowl (also handy). How about Sausage-and-Tortellini Soup, Cream of Sweet Potato Apple Soup, Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada soup or Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup. Mmmm! From Country Living and msn.com.

The best steakhouse in every state

In case you get a hankering for a fabulous steak while traveling and don’t feel up to fixing it yourself but aren’t familiar with the local restaurants, here is a list of the top-rated steakhouses in every state and Washington, D.C. based on ratings, number of visits and amount of tipping. From Foursquare and msn.com.

23 old American mills

Here is a photo tour of iconic, scenic mills from days gone by. Some have been turned into museums, restaurants or stores, many still work and are a glimpse into an era mostly left behind after the Industrial Revolution. Most date back to the 1700s and 1800s, but a couple are from the 1600s! Add some of these to your travel destination plans. From USA Today and msn.com.

10 alternatives to full-time retirement

Here are some alternatives to a traditional retirement. These ideas would give you more time to travel in your RV while still earning an income. From U.S. News and World Report.

Where to find the best view in every state

Whether from the top of an observation tower, a tall building, a mountaintop, or even at ground level, here is where you’ll find the best view in every state. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

Quick one-pot or one-pan dinners to warm you on a cool fall night

“Comfort food without the hassle is the name of the game with these cozy recipes.” From SheKnows.com and msn.com.

BBB Scam Tracker

As of this posting, there are more than 39,000 scams which have been reported and are being investigated by the Better Business Bureau in the U.S. and Canada. Search the results by key words, scam type, date, etc. Spot a business or offer that sounds like an illegal scheme or fraud? Tell the BBB about it so they can investigate and warn others.

The food each state is known for

Here is roundup of some of the most well-known food from every state: cheese grits in Alabama, Cuban food in Florida, Rocky Mountain oysters in Montana, Marionberry pie in Oregon, Jello in Utah … yep, quite the variety here. Try out these favorites when you’re visiting the various states. From Spoon University.

10 facts about American landmarks your teachers never mentioned

Some interesting facts to think about as you’re visiting these landmarks. Most of them we’ve never heard of — have you? From Yahoo.

Great places to retire on $1,000 a month

Here is a list of the 25 best cities to retire comfortably, based on housing expenses, number of retirees, walkability and safety factors. From GOBankingRates and msn.com.

The 50 most beautiful places in America

Here from the editors from Condé Nast Traveler are 50 of their favorite beautiful and diverse sites in America. How many have you visited? From Condé Nast Traveler and msn.com.

The local’s guide to the best diners across America

This list of the best diners in each state (and D.C.) was compiled by asking residents of each state what their favorite diner was. Visit these for their classic food and nostalgic vibes. Some have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives — so you know they have to be really good! From Spoon University and msn.com.

Just a Gypsy – Gypsy Journal

On the road with long-time, full-time RVers. Jam-packed full of useful information about RVing.

27 funniest church signs ever

If you’re in need of a good chuckle. From essence.com

37 recipes with leftover bacon

(Their word, not ours.) OK, so it’s not about RVing, but RVers have to eat too, right? And here are some “depraved” (and maybe decadent) recipes with bacon — breakfast, lunch, dinner, sides, snacks, desserts, drinks. Uh huh. Check ’em out. From sheknows.com.

41 simple ways to make extra money

Want/need to make a little extra money while RVing, whether part-time or full-time? Here are some interesting ways to make some cash, most of which would work while you’re on the road. Maybe not a ton, but some days every little bit helps, right? From Cheapism

The best places to see fall foliage outside of New England

Here is yet another list of locations scattered across the U.S. where you can see the dazzling colors of fall foliage, which peak between September and October. From The Active Times and msn.com.

AAA Digest of Motor Laws

The AAA Digest of Motor Laws is an online compendium of laws and rules related to driving and owning a motor vehicle in the United States and Canada, including traffic laws, vehicle titling and registration requirements, fees and taxes, driver’s licenses and traffic safety.

The 25 best fast-food chains in America

Business Insider and Restaurant Business looked at nearly 100 of the largest U.S. fast-food chains and rated them on three criteria that they considered the most telling for all-around fast-food excellence. (Guess what! You won’t find McDonald’s and Taco Bell on the list.) This is a great list to have on hand as you’re roaming around the U.S. From Business Insider and msn.com.

20 places every American should see

Be sure to include some, or all, of these amazing locations in the U.S. on your travel bucket list. From Country Living and msn.com.

Dozens of senior discounts, some starting at age 50

Granted, a lot of these are for hotels or motels (for those unfortunate non-RVers), but there are still a bunch of discounts for stores, restaurants, activities and more. From Cheapism.com.

25 one-pot and one-pan Italian recipes

For those nights when all you want is a comforting Italian pasta, lasagna or chicken dish — without the hassle of cleanup — try one of these delicious recipes. From popsugar.com and msn.com.

Top 10 all-American landmarks

What a meaningful and fun bucket list this would make! Check out these locations and click on the link in each description for more information about the landmark. If you decide to visit, at the bottom of each brief description is a link to a travel guide from Fodor’s to help you plan your trip. What more could you ask for? — Except for the time to visit them all. From Fodor’s.

RV/MH Hall of Fame

Haven’t had a chance to visit the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Ind. yet? Here’s a sample of what you’ll find in their collection of 100 years’ worth of classic recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. From Car and Driver and msn.com.

12 stops on the ultimate fall foliage road trip

Here are a dozen cities and parks around the U.S. with the most beautiful fall foliage, along with suggestions of when to plan your visit and other things to see and do while in the area. [This is not the same list as last week.] From MentalFloss.com and msn.com.

15 grill-able dinner ideas

Too hot to cook in your RV? Try these delicious dinners made on your outdoor grill or campfire. Yum! From SheKnows.com.

50 astonishing facts you never knew about the 50 states

Oh, these are fun, interesting and sometimes funny! Did you know the tidbit listed about your home state? From Reader’s Digest.

Lightning safety, and more facts about lightning

Did you know lightning strikes the U.S. about 25 million times a year, kills an average of 49 people and severely injures hundreds more each year in the U.S.? This website will teach you how to stay safe in all kinds of situations and offer insight into the science of lightning. From National Weather Service and NOAA.

21 places to see the most spectacular fall foliage in America

Now that it’s almost leaf-peeping season, here is a list of 21 places for foliage freaks to check out the incredible colors across the country. From PopSugar and msn.com.

Maximum trailer and RV lengths in California State Parks

A complete list of maximum RV and trailer lengths allowed to stay at all California state parks, beaches, recreation areas and historic parks. Click on the park name for reservation information, directions to get there, and more. From the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Double your grilling space without spending a dime!

Here’s an ingenious (and cheap) way to add a second level to your BBQ grill — to use as a warming rack or even a slow cooker. It’s one of those “Now why didn’t I think of that?” ideas (or maybe you did — good for you!). From Bob Vila and msn.com.

40 charming American towns you’ve (probably) never heard of

Here are 40 historic and quaint towns you may not have heard of before, but they are worth adding to your bucket list of places to visit. With great restaurants, shops, local wineries, outdoor activities and lots more, check these out and maybe add some to your travel itinerary. From House Beautiful and msn.com.

How all 50 states got their names

Today’s history lesson, folks, is how the states got their names. No, there’s no test afterwards — this is just fun reading and maybe you’ll learn some interesting facts about some of the places you visit in the process. From Mental Floss and msn.com.

TED.com. “Riveting talks by remarkable people, free to the world.” TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less). More than 2,200 TED talks are available on a variety of subjects. From ted.com.

America’s 25 most beautiful scenic byways

“These famous routes across the country are the ultimate road trips, thanks to some truly awe-inspiring landscapes. Sightseeing doesn’t get any easier than this.” From House Beautiful and msn.com.

20 extraordinary cheeseburgers

Got your summer grillin’ goin’ on? Pop Sugar claims these cheeseburgers are “so good they might make you emotional.” Well, maybe … but they’ll at least make you — and your taste buds — glad you tried something other than the usual grilled cheeseburger. From popsugar.com.

The best must-visit beach in every U.S. state

PureWow defines these beaches as the best “stretch of shoreline against idyllic water” in every state — even Iowa! Some you may already be familiar with, some may surprise you — but they all sound like an ideal destination on a hot summer day. From purewow.com and msn.com.

National Parks as seen from space

How often have you wondered what our national parks look like from space? Probably not that often. But here are some fascinating pictures from space of several of our national parks — just in case you ever wonder. From NASA, National Park Service and KOMONews.com.

RV travel tips for beginner and seasoned RV enthusiasts.

These RV travel tips will make your first — or 50th — RV trip safer and more fun. From About.com.

11 most impressive waterfalls in the U.S.

These are spectacular! Have you visited them (yet)? From USA Today.

13 American road trips that you may not know about

Here are some road trips you may have heard of before, but some maybe not. It’s an interesting variety and may include a trip or two you hadn’t thought of to include in your itinerary. From Easyvoyage and msn.com.

74 things you can get for free

Free is good, right? Well, here’s a huge list of free things including food, places to go and things to do, legal advice and tax preparation, a list of websites of freebies for seniors, items for free, and lots more. Ohhh, yeah. Free is definitely good! From GoBankingRates.com and msn.com.

Best soda fountains in the U.S.

Remember sitting on a rotating stool at the soda fountain counter and ordering a sandwich and chips and a shake? Remember watching with anticipation as your creamy shake was being prepared — whir, whir, whir … up and down — and delivered to you in the big, silver, moisture-covered container (with a paper-wrapped straw stuck on the side) and poured into a glass, with enough left over for you to refill your glass? This list is a roundup of the 17 best soda fountains around the country which are keeping the all-American tradition alive, and will surely take you back to those good ol’ days. From Food & Wine and msn.com.

30 easy slow-cooker recipes

How about lasagna, pork ragu, white chili with black beans, chicken pie soup, cowboy brisket, French onion soup, or bread (yes, bread) — ready to eat after a long day on the road or out sightseeing in your toad? If you don't have a slow cooker, you just might want one after you see these yummy dishes! From countryliving.com.

National Geographic. Everything you would expect from National Geographic and then some. Included is National Geographic photographer Jonathan Irish visiting every U.S. national park (in an Airstream) in the span of one year. Follow his travels as he visits 59 parks in 52 weeks. . Everything you would expect from National Geographic and then some. Included is National Geographic photographer Jonathan Irish visiting every U.S. national park (in an Airstream) in the span of one year. Follow his travels as he visits 59 parks in 52 weeks.

Watch out for these tourist traps in all 50 states

This is a list of tourist traps which are iconic locations across the U.S. that, to many, have become overrun or overrated. But since the qualification as a “tourist trap” is in the eye of the beholder, we’ll just give you the heads up and let you to decide for yourself if you feel swindled after shelling out money at these spots. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

Everything you need to know about tires

Be “TireWise,” because the only thing between you and the road are your tires. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Department of Transportation provide TireWise to help you make smart decisions to keep you and your family safe, whether you’re in the market to buy new tires or want to extend the life and safety of the ones on your car or truck. From NHTSA.

How to detect and treat spider bites

Most spider bites are harmless, but a few can do serious harm. Here’s how to recognize the black widow and brown recluse, two venomous spiders, and what to know and do in case of any spider bite. From U.S. News & World Report and msn.com.

Using a small RV kitchen.

Tips on how to make the most of a small galley-type kitchen. From Taste of Home.

Web of Trust (WOT). “Web of Trust (WOT) is a free browser extension that tells you which websites you can trust.” Easy to use, and won’t slow down your browser. More than 140 million users worldwide.

Simple form to fill out to see if your tires have been involved in a recall, investigation or complaints. From the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The worst cities in the U.S. for mosquitoes

Orkin Pest Control compiled a list of the Top Mosquito Cities based on the number of customers buying mosquito control devices from them. Mosquitoes are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because some carry and transmit diseases. They thrive in hot and humid conditions but are also found in dry environments. Some of these locations may surprise you. From The Active Times and msn.com.

Tips for keeping furry friends healthy and happy on the road

You don't have to leave your pets at home if you go RVing. Keep your furry companions happy on the road with these helpful tips for traveling with pets. From Lazydays RV.

A list of grilling mistakes, the results, and the fixes. Lots of great tips and tricks here. We bet even the grill masters will learn something. From Cooking Light.

Instructables

Lots more than 100,000* projects from around the world to try, in the categories of technology, workshop, living, food, play, outside and every subject you can imagine. Even contests to enter with your own creations. More than 2 million users worldwide. This is so fun to browse through, and you'll probably find things you'll want to try. *That number was from a couple of years ago — we're quite sure it's much higher now.

Hundreds of delicious-sounding campfire and RV (or anywhere) recipes, from KOA campers.

Under-the-radar RV parks in each state

Cheapism.com searched several websites and came up with this list of under-the-radar destinations in every state that may offer last-minute reservations for your summer travels. From reasonably priced to very pricey — you’ll find a full range of costs and amenities here. From cheapism.com and msn.com.

38 grilling recipes for an epic summer cookout

Here are delicious recipes for main dishes, side dishes, desserts and more — perfect for serving to guests or taking to a get-together in the park. From CountryLiving.com and msn.com.

Songs to fuel your road trip

Here’s a fun and eclectic collection of 40 songs to listen to while you’re traveling down the highway: “Born to Run,” Bruce Springsteen; “Take it Easy,” The Eagles; “Route 66,” the Rolling Stones; “Going Up the Country,” Canned Heat; “I’ve Been Everywhere,” Johnny Cash; “On the Road Again,” Willie Nelson; “Fun, Fun, Fun,” the Beach Boys; and lots more, including some more recent songs. We’ll bet some of these will take you back. Groovy! From msn.com.

The most beautiful spot in every state

This list of the most stunning place in every U.S. state will be helpful in planning your itinerary, we’re sure. Then again, it might add a few miles to your trip which you weren’t planning on — but well worth it. From PureWow.com.

Project Gutenberg. More than 50,000 free eBooks. These books are free in the U.S. because their copyright has expired.

10 must-see underrated cities to visit this summer

Here are 10 under-the-radar locales to explore and enjoy for those who wish to avoid the tourist crowds. Examples are Pompano Beach, Fla.; Boise, Idaho; Sedona, Ariz.; and Grand Island, Neb. From U.S. News & World Report.

29 summer slow-cooker recipes

An international potpourri of delicious recipes to cook in the slow-cooker when it’s too hot to “cook for real” in your RV galley. For example: Garlic-Parmesan Chicken (very popular on Pinterest), Chicken Quesadillas with Pico De Gallo, Beef Bourguignon, Root Beer Pulled Pork, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Tacos, Crockpot Cherry Pie. Need we say more? From Delish.com and msn.com.

32 secrets park rangers want you to know

Here are great tips from the experts on what to do and not do when you’re visiting a national park. From Readers’ Digest.

The 20 most beautiful forests in America.

“Escape the daily grind this summer with a trip to these lush, breathtaking landscapes.” From Country Living and msn.com

Comprehensive weather report.

For any location. Includes a seven-day forecast, weather-related news, severe weather map, weather events, and more. From Weather Underground.

TV Fool.

“Whenever I arrive at a new location I use this website to find the local TV channels using my air antenna. I just enter the zip code and then click on ‘find local channels.’ This tells me the channel numbers, how many miles away the station is located, and the direction to aim the antenna.” Many thanks to Mike Tamarkin for suggesting this great website!

42 perfect summer trips

If you’re traveling anywhere in the West this summer, check out some of these gorgeous and/or fun destinations to add to your itinerary. From Sunset.com.

The 100 most “delish” summer salads

Mmmmm. These healthful and easy salads would go well with whatever you barbecue, or even as a complete meal. You won’t run out of ideas for a long time with all of these to choose from. From delish.com.

The best barbecue festivals in America

Here’s a list of 15 BBQ festivals scattered around the country, and scattered throughout the year (so some have already occurred for this year). There are still lots to choose from — add one or more to your itinerary for this year or plan ahead for next year. Yum! From delish.com and msn.com.

The top 15 reasons why Canada should be on your travel bucket list

Wildlife, mountains, sports, festivals, food — there are lots more than 15 reasons to visit Canada listed here. We’ll bet you’ll find some that’ll make you say, “Hey, let’s go to Canada this year!” From TheActiveTimes.com.

National Park Service history electronic library.

“The NPS History Electronic Library is a portal to thousands of electronic publications and videos, covering the history of the National Park Service and the cultural and natural history of the national parks, monuments, and historic sites of the U.S. National Park System.” Not affiliated with the National Park Service.

Etsy.

“Etsy is a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy unique goods.” How about using this to make money from your RV? Or to shop for some terrific and unique items — or browse through on a rainy day.

25 easy summer campfire recipes (that aren’t S’mores!)

Say what?! Oh, it’s OK. There are some different takes on S’mores here, too. Plus lots of other delicious recipes for cooking snacks or a meal over a campfire. If you don’t usually cook anywhere but your RV galley or BBQ grill, these might just tempt you to try campfire cooking. From Country Living and msn.com.

America’s 15 best small-town festivals

Food, music, art, sand (yep), and more are highlighted at these annual festivals scattered around the U.S. We’re sure there are lots more amazing small-town festivals, but this list will get you started. From Fodor’s and msn.com.

Nine things mosquitoes absolutely hate

Here are some simple but great ideas to protect you from pesky (and potentially dangerous) mosquitoes. From Reader’s Digest.

Find events at National Parks

If you’re planning to go to a national park and want to know what special events might be happening so you can visit then, just go to this website, plug in the state and/or park, and the date or a date range, and you’ll get a list of events to choose from. Pretty nifty! From National Park Service.

Well-stocked RV kitchen. Equipment and pantry staples for the well-stocked galley kitchen, tips and advice, and, of course, lots of recipes. From allrecipes.com.

Tips for buying a used RV. What to look for to get the best deals. From AARP.

24 tricks to survive hot summer nights (without AC)

Here are some tried-and-true DIY strategies for staying cool on hot summer nights. From Greatist.com.

The best farmers’ markets in every state

Fresh from farm to your table — what could be more delicious as you’re traveling around the U.S.? “These markets are the cream of the local, organic crop.” From delish.com.

13 secrets farmers’ markets won’t tell you

There are fantastic farmers’ markets scattered throughout the U.S. (see the list in last week’s Websites we like), and when you stop to get some delicious and incredibly fresh produce at them, keep these things in mind. From Reader’s Digest.

The 145 most “delish” things to cook on the grill

Running out of grilling ideas when it’s too hot (or too nice out) to cook in your RV galley? Here are 145 delicious ideas that will take you through the summer and beyond. From delish.com.

RV Camping in Yosemite National Park.

Learn where to camp in this magnificent National Park. From National Park Service.



Digital Public Library of America.

A wealth of knowledge. Explore more than 13 million items from libraries, archives and museums — search by subject, date or place. Recommended by Time Inc.

12 wacky American festivals to celebrate Independence Day

If you’re near any of these locations this Fourth of July weekend, check out one of these quirky and fun celebrations around the country. From FoxNews.com.

Staying safe around bears

This information from the National Park Service is critical to the safety of humans and bears. It explains how to avoid bears, how to act if you encounter a bear, and what to do if a bear attacks (it’s different for a black bear or a grizzly). There are links to a video and an article of how to use bear pepper spray.

Beat 16 summer health hazards

Food borne illnesses, insect borne diseases, waterborne illnesses, poisonous plants, trampoline injuries … OK — You probably don’t have to worry about that one. But here is a comprehensive list of summertime illnesses and injuries and how prevent or avoid them. From Health.com.

50states.com

Everything you always wanted to know — and lots more — about every state.

51 Uses for WD-40.

We’ll bet you haven’t thought of most of these! From Reader’s Digest.

Great summer festivals in all 50 states (and D.C.)

Here from Cheapism.com are some of the best budget-friendly summer festivals in the country.

The Irish “take” on the 10 most breathtaking National Parks to visit in America

From Isabel Conway at Irish Examiner Ltd. comes this list of the 10 best U.S. national parks to visit, some of which she has personally explored and some of which are on her bucket list. It’s interesting to get this perspective on our national parks from someone “across the pond.”

Discover Our Shared Heritage Travel Itinerary Series. Help plan your next trip with these itineraries — each one is a self-guided tour, online or in person, to virtually endless historic destinations. Each itinerary highlights different geographic regions or important themes in American history. From the National Park Service.

GoodRVFood.com. This website is “dedicated to the art of preparing easy and delicious meals in the relatively small spaces of our recreational vehicles (RV), campers, boats and travel trailers. This site is populated with recipes, hints and suggestions from wonderful campers like you.”

Outdoor Nebraska. Information about all kinds of things to do outdoors in Nebraska, including exploring their 77 state parks. From Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

The 25 most livable small cities in the U.S. in 2016

If you’re thinking of relocating in the near future but don’t have a specific destination in mind, maybe this list from Livability will help you decide. Some characteristics found among the 25 top cities include strong local economies and dynamic downtowns, as well as beautiful outdoors and numerous recreational activities. Or maybe you can visit them while traveling around the U.S. From Fiscal Times

The best 4th of July events around the country

If you like to celebrate BIG on the 4th of July, check out these huge celebrations and maybe put one on your itinerary. From Travel + Leisure and msn.com.

How to keep mosquitoes and ticks away

This article from Consumer Reports instructs us on what to do with our surroundings and clothing in order to protect ourselves as much as possible from mosquitoes, ticks and stinging insects. From Consumer Reports and msn.com.

The best summer food in every state

While traveling around the U.S., here are the best foods to try in each state — from Maine’s delicious corn chowder to California’s creamy avocados, and from fresh berries in Alaska to juicy oranges in Florida. Wait until you see what’s in store for you in the rest of the states! From Eat This, Not That!

America’s Byways.

A collection of 150 distinct and diverse roads designated by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, including the National Scenic Byways and All-American Roads — “gateways to adventures where no two experiences are the same.” From the Federal Highway Administration.

National Weather Service.

Weather forecasts and warnings, past weather facts, weather safety, news and more.

MyTripJournal.com.

A free personal travel website “for you to record your travel experiences [including photos, stories and videos] for the purpose of sharing them with family and friends.”

Beat the heat! Tricks to stay cool in the summer

Here are 10 cool, and sometimes surprising, ways to stay cool when it’s hot out. Some of these would work well when you’re boondocking. From Reader’s Digest

Where to go for a budget-friendly vacation in all 50 states

“Whether you hit up a park, take a tour, attend an event, drive a scenic byway, or explore a destination dish by dish, there are many ways to have fun this summer across the United States.” From cheapism.com

10 summer food myths that can make you sick

Check out these safety tips to avoid food poisoning, cut prep time and more. From Woman’s Day

The Wi-Fi-FreeSpot Directory.

The Wi-Fi-FreeSpot™ Directory is a listing of locations that offer Free Wi-Fi — high-speed wireless Internet access — to their customers and guests and/or the general public in the U.S., Canada, and around the world, including RV parks and campgrounds.

RV tips.

This Facebook group is “all about the RV lifestyle. Please post comments, tips, ask questions, answer questions, share your adventures! Let’s make this informative and fun. Invite your RV and RV-wannabe friends!”

All about Dutch ovens and lots of recipes.

From Dutch Oven Dude.

Free summer events in all 50 states (and D.C.)

Cheapism.com has rounded up some of the best free events, indoors and outdoors, in each state for summer 2016.

Guide to insect repellents

Here from Consumer Reports is their comprehensive buying guide for various insect repellents, including several that provide excellent or very good protection against mosquito and tick bites. Learn about using DEET.

How to plan a road trip

Where to go, how to get there, and everything you need or want to know along the way — it’s all here. From Roadtrippers.com

Debi’s RV Cooking

This Facebook Group is designed to share among its members great-tasting yet quick and easy RV- and camping-friendly recipes. Yum!! (No commercial posts allowed and zero tolerance for spam.)

DoItYourselfRV.com

A superb website about do-it-yourself projects for RVers.

CampsitePhotos.com

This campground directory features photos of each campsite in public and private campgrounds throughout the USA, with complete descriptions, directions, reviews and more.

6 pro secrets for planning a successful national parks trip Experts share smart tricks to make navigating national parks easier this year. From US News & World Report. 4/14/16

23 cheapest places where you’ll want to retire

Kiplinger analyzed factors critical to retirees when choosing these cities, including lifestyle, safety, taxes, health care and cost of living. These locations are not only appealing but also particularly cheap for retirement. Maybe you’ll choose one of these as your home base for your RVing adventures in your retirement years. From Kiplinger and msn.com.

Everything you need to know to survive in the wilderness, desert, or wherever.

Just in case you ever wander away from your RV and get lost, or for those with a sense of adventure, this website has survival tips for just about any scenario.

Buses for sale.

The best resource on the web to connect used bus buyers and sellers. Their bus inventory includes all types of used buses such as entertainer buses, passenger buses, executive day coaches, and used motorhomes.

Ten RV camping tips that no one will tell you.

Make your RV camping trips more hassle-free. From Camping Tourist.

The DMV made simple.

A privately owned website, not connected to the government. This is the #1 online automotive guide, with more than 201 million visitors a year. Everything you need to know about your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and about vehicles — and a lot more! BBB rated A+.

The newest national parks to visit in 2016

These are the seven national parks just established in 2015 by the National Park Service. Have you visited them yet? From The Huffington Post and msn.com.

America’s best delis

Here is a list of 22 of the best iconic delicatessens in America — many of which have been going strong for decades, and one for more than 100 years! They must be doing something right! Check them out here, then when you’re in the neighborhood. From foodandwine.com and msn.com.

Senior Citizen Discounts.

The largest directory of discounts for people 50+. More than 250,000 local listings.

Lifeline No-Maintenance RV batteries.

Deep cycle batteries that require no periodical addition of water.

America’s 100 Best Adventures.

In case you run out of things to do. From National Geographic.

DIY Projects For Your Home or RV.

Lots of fun outdoor and indoor projects, repairs, energy saving checklist, etc., from Ace Fix it on the Fix-It Channel.

National Park maps

The National Park Service publishes tons of great free maps. Matt Holly, a park ranger with the NPS, has collected them all and posted them on this site, where you can download PDF and image files of any U.S. national park map. This site currently has 1,006 free high-resolution national park maps to view, save, and download. From NPmaps.com.

Camp Florida.

Tons of information about RVing and camping in Florida.

How to drive a motorhome safely.

Safety advice from Geico, including a video.

Surplus slideout supplies.

When you need a part for your RV’s slideout and don’t require “brand new.”

Tow guide and ratings.

Downloadable towing guides from Trailer Life. A valuable resource for trailer owners and would-be owners.

What vehicles can be towed four wheels down behind a motorhome.

Information from Edmunds.com.

15 must-visit National Park attractions

Here is a list of must-visit attractions at some of the nation’s most popular and off-the-beaten-path parks. If you’ve already visited these parks, this might be an opportunity to view them from a different perspective, literally. From U.S. News and World Report and msn.com.

New York State Parks

Everything you need to know about visiting and camping in a New York state park.

Smokey Bear.

Information about fire safety. Also information about current wildfires.

Fix My Blinds.

If or when you have a problem with RV’s blinds, check here for ideas about how to repair them.

RV tire care and maintenance.

Advice from Goodyear.

17 National Parks that are perfect for spring trips.

Here are some National Parks that are especially awesome to visit in spring. There are also links for each from Fodor’s to help you plan your trip. From Fodor’s and msn.com.



Big rig motorhomes in California.

If you drive a motorhome from 40-45 feet long in California, here are the rules about doing so.

Camping Recipes.

Many great recipes for campers from AllRecipes.com.

RV Dump Station Directory.

Learn locations across the USA where your RV can go potty.

Volunteer on Federal lands.

Learn where you can help in the great outdoors on America’s public lands.

Interstate Rest Areas.

A guide to rest stops across the USA.

NADA RV Guides.

Learn the value of your RV as well as new RV prices.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx