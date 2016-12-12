More than free camping from BLM — if you hurry!





By Russ and Tiña De Maris

The Bureau of Land Management provides plenty of free boondocking opportunities on public land throughout the West. But did you know there’s another freebie that the BLM’s California office provides?

Every year the California BLM hands out a huge, colorful, 12-month “planner.” These glossy calendars are great wall-hangers and help you keep your plans organized. And the pictures focus on BLM lands that can give you an incentive to go traveling.

Here’s the catch: There’s only a limited number available, so if you want to snag one, DO IT NOW! Click here.

##RVT773