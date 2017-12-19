MORryde launches the Step Storage Box

MORryde International is launching the Step Storage Box designed to work in tandem with the StepAbove entry steps that replace retractable RV steps introduced to the market last year.

The Step Storage Box is a lockable box that is installed where the original RV entry steps used to be located. With approximately 1 1/2 cubic feet of storage, the box allows RVers to securely store tire blocks, cleaning supplies, tools or any other items that need a home. The Step Storage Box is constructed from powder-coated durable steel.

“The StepAbove is our new stable step that allows you to get in and out of the unit with much greater stability, much more security. What the customer was faced with is they were leaving the steps there,” said Jack Enfield, MORryde’s sales and marketing manager. “What we’ve done is reclaim that space. This allows them to take out the old steps and put in a storage box. As we know, RVs always need more storage. So, here’s a great simple way. It can be used with any of the aftermarket upgraded steps. You take the old one out. Put in our box.”

Installation is about 20 to 30 minutes, Enfield added, and the product has an MSRP of about $179. To learn more, visit the MORryde website. (Click on Products, then Steps.)

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Follow on Facebook and Twitter

##bd12-17; ##GRVA63