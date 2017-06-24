Comments for Mosquito season tips and tricks
-
You are correct on the ultrasound bug repellers. I tested one extensively to consider having it in my own catalog. After detecting no effect at all on mosquitoes I opened it up in my electronic shop. It was a blatant fake, no working components at all. But don’t confuse this advice with ultrasonic mouse repellers — they really do work to keep mice from entering your sticks home while you are off months in the RV.
Thanks, Greg! One may also make a homemade blend of essential oils that contain effective repellent. Trial and error works best and frequent applications.
Here’s what I’ve heard works:
MOSQUITO RECEIPE
Combine in a 16 oz spray bottle:
15 drops lavender oil
3-4 Tbsp of vanilla extract
1/4 Cup lemon juice.
Fill bottle with water.
Shake.
Ready to use.
I once read the comments of a lady who said her husband was a researcher in this area and he found that mosquitoes stay close to the ground. Usually not any higher than 10 feet or so off the ground. Also cedar wood seems to repel them. I had a cedar deck over my garage and in five years only encountered two mosquitoes while on my deck. Either the height or the cedar or both may have been the reason for these results.
We also use a high-velocity fan while sitting outside. This has worked better than any sprays, candles etc.
Here in Oklahoma we are getting a lot of bites. I have found that Avons Skin So Soft spray works great. It smells good also.
When we sit outdoors we always have a fan blowing. The breeze keeps them away.