It is very important to instinctively know what to do when the unexpected Rapid Air Loss (blowout) happens to you. Last September I was driving in a road construction area where one side of the interstate was shutdown for repairs and my side was configured to two lanes with the horrid cement long block between us and them. The side of the road had been increased for driving on about 3′. The speed was reduced to 55 mph. I was driving a 30′ class A and towing with my speed at about 53. All of a sudden I heard a loud pop and the steering gave a jump. I immediately started the ‘speed up and control the steering, slow down and find a safe place, now gentle on the brakes’. Easy peasy! But man I was scared the first 10-20 seconds. I thank God everyday that I watch that video twice a year for the last 5-6 years of my RVing. It was second nature! It could have been a horror story. It wasn’t and I intend to continue watching that video.
i watched the tire blow and learned nothing. what should one do in this case ? was not spelled out or nothing what kind of info is this ?!?!?!_)(&^*%$#@!~