Motorhome destroyed, reminder to drive safely





If you need a reminder to drive safely with your RV, this photo might help. This accident occurred on I-90 near Moses Lake, Washington. In this instance, the frame of the RV did little to protect it from near total destruction.

A trooper at the scene said it appeared the motorhome crashed into the SUV and that alcohol was a factor.

The driver of the Mountain Aire motorhome was airlifted with critical injuries. There were reports of possible additional victims as well. The crash blocked one lane of the interstate in each direction, creating backups both ways.