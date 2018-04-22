Motorhome doesn’t slow at exit. Terrible crash. See video

Here’s yet another reminder to drive carefully. We don’t know the make or model of the motorhome that crashed after failing to slow at a highway exit, then rolled over several times near Coalinga, California. A woman passenger in the motorhome was ejected from her seat and died. The driver, 74-year-old Robert Littlejohn, was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. Officers believe alcohol or drugs did not play a role in the accident.

Watch the short video. One thing to take away from seeing it: RVs are not sturdy enough to survive intact in a serious accident. Drive carefully.