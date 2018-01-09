Motorhomes recalled for electrical issue

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling approximately 350 model year 2018 American Coach American Dream, American Revolution, Fleetwood Discovery, Discovery LXE, Holiday Rambler Endeavor, Endeavor XE, and Monaco Marquis recreational vehicles. Water may enter the 12-volt harness connectors due to missing gaskets or the placement of the pin connectors, potentially causing an electrical short.
An electrical short could risk the chance of a crash.
REV Recreation Group will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, and if necessary, install a gasket for each affected harness pin connector and re-route harnesses that terminate near luggage compartment number five, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 15, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 171213REV.