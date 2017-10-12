Move your Pod or fifth-wheeler with Parkit360 power dolly

Trailerable RVs have never been more popular, especially the new pod campers. But many people have difficulty maneuvering them with a car or truck, especially when backing around corners and into tight spaces. With Parkit360’s Force 5K and Force 10K power dollies, moving a trailer has never been easier. Lightweight and small enough to fit into the back of a small sedan, they’re powerful enough to move a fifth wheeler.

Robust 1.5 hp Bosch electric motors, and the RV’s or a conventional 12V battery, power the dollies. They come with a built-in charger. The Force 5K handles loads up to 5,000 lbs. It has 4″ wide tires for traction over a wide range of surfaces. The Force 10K moves up to 10,000 lbs. on 6.5″ tires.

Using a Parkit360 power dolly is simple. After freewheeling it to the trailer, it’s connected to its included 1–7/8″, 2″, 2–5/16″ or 50mm ball, and locked down. Using the thumb toggle on the handle for forward and reverse, it’s purely a matter of steering. Because the operator is close to the RV and looking directly at it, there’s no concern over jackknifing or when within mere inches of a wall.

Watch a video to see how it works.

