Museum putty keeps objects in your RV in place

There seems to be a correlation between the size of one's RV and the effort exerted to make the interior more like home. For instance, if you have a truck camper, great effort is generally made to "have a place for everything and everything in it's place." This is much like the term "shipshape" used by sailboat owners. Things do not lie around, they get put away.

But as our rigs grow larger, we tend to opt for free-standing furniture, and loose accessories. The downside, of course, is that whenever you moved (RVs, remember, were meant to move and not remain steadfastly planted in RV resorts), it was necessary to put all the loose stuff securely away where they wouldn’t fall and break when on the road.

There is, however, a solution to this tedious chore. It is called Quakehold, a substance commonly called museum putty. When placed on the bottom of an object it will keep the object in place (temporarily “glued” to the surface it sits on) until forcefully removed.

It will keep wall-hung pictures from shifting and most loose objects in place while traveling, saving all the stowage of these items when in transit. I would not suggest, however, that you use it on your precious Ming Dynasty vase or your original Picasso on the wall, but for lesser items it’s a safe solution.

Removable, reusable, and non-toxic Quakehold! 88111 Museum Putty secures antiques, collectibles and more from falling and breaking. Pull off amount needed, roll it in your fingers until soft, apply to base of object. Lightly press object to surface. Remove by twisting and lifting from base. Comes off clean, works on most surfaces and walls. Won’t damage furniture.