My father-in-law was a WWII navy guy, and spent much of his time on the USS Salt Lake City. Once, while looking through some of his keepsakes, we found a yearbook-like item with pictures of the men on the Salt Lake City and more pictures of the ship itself. Pretty cool stuff. But, the REAL find was reading the ‘autographs’ of his buddies. Turns out, my father-in-law was known as “Lady Killer White” to most of his shipmates. I laughed out loud and read some of the entries to ‘dad’ and he got this big smile on his face, and the gleam in his eye we all knew for when he got something over on my mother-in-law. I loved ole “Lady Killer White” . . .